Solar panels use only natural renewable energy from the sun to generate electricity. Also known as photovoltaic panels (PV), they use semiconducting material to collect the sun’s energy and convert it into usable electricity that can power your home.
Installing solar panels is growing in popularity among UK homeowners and, on average, 12,000 panels are installed in the UK each month. As a result, the prices of panels have decreased by more than 80 per cent in recent years, with the demand higher than ever, and the time it takes for them to pay back has halved, in part due to rising energy prices.
Prices have also continued to decrease due to the UK government introducing a zero rate VAT for energy-saving materials – which includes solar panels. Powering your home using energy produced from the sun can reduce your energy bills, and homeowners can earn money from surplus electricity generated by selling it back to the National Grid.
The main benefits of solar panels are:
Wondering if solar panels are right for you? We’ll try to answer your immediate questions before we get into the details.
The average cost of a solar panel system in the UK is £5,942.
Yes, solar panels are worth the investment if you can afford them – you’ll benefit from massively reduced energy bills.
Yes, they’re very efficient in the UK and can still generate electricity even on cloudy days and throughout the winter months.
Solar panels on average pay back after 12 years, though the exact length of time will depend on the initial cost, the size of the system and your house’s location.
Yes, as long as the system is powerful enough to cover your usage.
That depends on the size of your roof and the system you want to install. We go into this topic in detail later in this article.
A solar panel is a collection of solar cells that can be used to generate electricity. They collect energy from the sun and then convert it into electricity. This solar energy can then be used to power homes.
Before considering the steps below to work out if solar panels are suitable for your home, it’s worth knowing the average cost of a system – we’ll go into detail about solar panel costs later, but here are some headline figures to keep in mind:
The average UK home with an average-sized family, and an average energy usage:
Would typically require:
Solar panels are an investment for your home and one that doesn’t pay out in just a few short years. Still, there’s plenty to gain from generating your own electricity, and in the long run, they will pay for themselves and could earn you money.
How much money you’ll save on your electricity bill will vary based on:
In the below table, our researchers have calculated the potential costs and savings for a three-bedroom semi-detached house with a Midlands postcode. These figures should give you an idea of what an average UK household stands to gain from installing solar panels.
If your house is located further south, you can expect savings to be slightly higher; for households further north, savings will be slightly lower. The system costs are unlikely to be affected by region, although installation costs may vary depending on the availability of labour and materials.
|System size
|Estimated installation cost
|Energy generated per year
|Electricity bill savings per year
|SEG payments per year
|CO2 savings per year
|3kW
|£4,957
|2,119kWh
|£168
|£81
|490kg
|4kW
|£5,942
|2,826kWh
|£188
|£114
|654kg
|5kW
|£6,928
|3,532kWh
|£203
|£147
|816kg
|6kW
|£7,913
|4,238kWh
|£215
|£180
|980kg
|7kW
|£8,899
|4,945kWh
|£226
|£214
|1,143kg
One of the main reasons for which many homeowners consider installing solar panels is to save money on their energy bills – and this has only increased with soaring energy costs throughout the past year.
Exactly how much you can save on your electricity bills will vary between homeowners depending on how large of a system you install and your household’s energy consumption.
Throughout our research, we discovered that you could save over £400 annually on your energy bills by installing a 6kw to 8kW system and opt in to SEG payments.
The below tables are examples of what you could save on your energy bills based on a 3.5kW system. These figures are from Energy Saving Trust and based on electricity prices as of October 2022.
|Amount of time spent at home
|Annual savings with SEG payments
|Home all day
|£610
|Home in the mornings
|£525
|Home in the afternoons
|£490
|Out all day until 4pm
|£400
|Out all day until 6pm
|£360
|Amount of time spent at home
|Annual savings with SEG payments
|Home all day
|£580
|Home in the mornings
|£495
|Home in the afternoons
|£460
|Out all day until 4pm
|£370
|Out all day until 6pm
|£335
|Amount of time spent at home
|Annual savings with SEG payments
|Home all day
|£570
|Home in the mornings
|£485
|Home in the afternoons
|£455
|Out all day until 4pm
|£360
|Out all day until 6pm
|£325
|Amount of time spent at home
|Annual savings with SEG payments
|Home all day
|£545
|Home in the mornings
|£460
|Home in the afternoons
|£430
|Out all day until 4pm
|£345
|Out all day until 6pm
|£310
|Amount of time spent at home
|Annual savings with SEG payments
|Home all day
|£545
|Home in the mornings
|£460
|Home in the afternoons
|£430
|Out all day until 4pm
|£345
|Out all day until 6pm
|£310
Although we have discussed the potential savings from solar panels, the initial investment is costly, and one that many homeowners should consider carefully. The savings on your energy bills may happen relatively quickly, but the time it takes for you to break even on the initial cost is not.
Solar panels are not an investment that you can expect to see a return on in just a few short years. However, as well as saving money on your energy bills, there’s also the potential to earn money by selling any unused solar energy back to the National Grid. By selling power back to the grid, solar panels may pay for themselves slightly quicker..
There are a few factors that will affect how quickly your solar panels pay for themselves; these include:
The below table will give you an idea of how long it might take to break even on your investment based on all of these factors.
|Typical house size for system
|Solar panel system size
|Total cost of system
|Annual savings
|SEG payments
|When you will break even
|Two bedrooms
|2kW
|£3,971
|£216
|£63
|14 years
|Three bedrooms
|4kW
|£5,942
|£342
|£141
|12 years
|Four bedrooms
|6kW
|£7,913
|£451
|£223
|11 years
|Five bedrooms or more
|8kW
|£9,884
|£553
|£305
|11.5 years
With the continuing soaring energy prices, this has had an effect on the time it takes for solar panels to pay for themselves. Higher energy prices mean that your system will pay for itself much more quickly.
Previously, it took around 14 years for solar panels to pay for themselves. However, as energy prices continue to rise, the break-even point is getting shorter and shorter, with some systems even paying for themselves in less than 10 years.
As well as saving money on your energy bills and earning money back through SEG payments, installing solar panels could increase the value of your home if you decide to sell it. Recent research conducted by FirstPort found potential buyers are seeking eco-friendly features and are willing to pay, on average, £2,038 more for a home with solar panels already installed.
This also means, should you decide to sell your home, you could recuperate nearly half of your initial investment.
Solar panels work by collecting sunlight using photovoltaic cells, which is then converted into usable electricity. How your system does this depends on the type of panel you choose, which we’ve outlined below.
There are two types of solar panels:
Solar panels, also known as photovoltaic panels (PV), capture the sun’s energy and convert it into usable electricity to power your home – this process is called the photovoltaic effect.
Solar PV panels are made up of multiple cells containing conductive materials – most commonly silicon – and when sunlight shines on this material, electrons are released, creating a flow of energy.This energy is captured and converted, and the current is combined with the cell’s wattage to determine how much electricity is created.
A grid-connected solar panel system is connected to the National Grid, which means you’ll never be without electricity. If your panels generate less electricity than your home requires, you’ll have instant access to power from the grid. Should your system generate more electricity than your home needs, this can be exported back to the grid for a profit.
Stand-alone PV panels are not connected to the National Grid. These types of systems are mostly used in remote locations where connection to the grid is not possible. During daylight hours, panels will generate electricity that can be used to power your home, and any excess electricity is stored in solar batteries for use when your panels are not generating any electricity – mostly at night. Stand-alone systems are more costly than grid-connected systems, primarily due to the cost of solar batteries.
Solar thermal collectors, sometimes known as solar thermal panels, heat up water by using sunlight; this is then stored in a cylinder and used to heat homes. Made up of multiple pipes, solar thermal panels heat up water and are roof-mounted. They’re mostly used for heating domestic hot water but can be used for space heating too.
Simply put, solar battery systems are designed to store excess energy from your solar panels. This excess energy can then be used to power your home at times of the day when your panels are not generating any electricity.
Solar batteries, in theory, sound like a favourable idea – but one that will cost you around £4,000 on top of your initial solar panel system investment. However, installing a battery will mean you may no longer need to rely on grid electricity and any power cuts in your area will no longer affect you.
Solar panels are effective in the UK, and can even work on cloudy days, but that doesn’t mean to say they are suitable for every household. To work out if your home is suitable, consider the below.
The angle of your roof matters when it comes to installing solar panels on your home, as it can impact their efficiency. So can the geographical location of your home.
The orientation and angle of your roof determines how much sunlight your solar panels will receive. The optimal roof angle is between 30 and 40 degrees – studies suggest that solar panels at these angles maximise sunlight exposure and subsequently generate more electricity.
Another factor to consider is which way your roof is facing. In the UK, south-facing solar panels will generate more energy than other orientations and save you the most money on your energy bills.
The below table shows solar panels’ efficiency according to their angle, tilt and location in the UK. The percentages in the table show the efficiency you can expect.
|Direction panels face from due north →
|W
|S
|E
|Tilt ↓
|270°
|240°
|210°
|180°
|150°
|120°
|90°
|0°
|84%
|84%
|84%
|84%
|84%
|84%
|84%
|10°
|84%
|87%
|90%
|91%
|90%
|87%
|84%
|20°
|82%
|89%
|94%
|96%
|94%
|89%
|82%
|30°
|81%
|90%
|97%
|100%
|97%
|90%
|81%
|30°
|78%
|89%
|97%
|100%
|97%
|89%
|78%
|50°
|74%
|87%
|95%
|98%
|97%
|87%
|74%
|60°
|69%
|82%
|92%
|95%
|92%
|82%
|69%
|70°
|64%
|77%
|86%
|89%
|86%
|77%
|64%
|80°
|57%
|69%
|78%
|81%
|78%
|69%
|57%
|90°
|50%
|61%
|68%
|71%
|68%
|61%
|50%
After determining your roof angle and orientation, it’s a good idea to assess whether your roof is shaded and if it is, between which hours of the day this takes effect.
In order to maximise your solar panel system, it’s ideal for your roof not to be shaded during peak sunlight hours. In the UK, these hours fall between 10am and 4pm. If your roof is shaded during these hours, you may not be able to generate enough electricity to power your home. However, if your roof is only shaded for a small proportion of these hours, solar panels could still be beneficial for your home.
Installing solar panels comes with many benefits, the main one being saving money on your energy bills. With that being said, it’s important to consider if your roof has enough space for the size of system required to meet your household’s energy needs.
Throughout our research, we found the average UK household requires a 4kW system, which means homeowners would need 29㎡ of available roof space.
Solar panels add a considerable amount of extra weight to your roof. It’s easy to check how much each panel weighs before you make any purchasing decisions, as every manufacturer discloses this information on their product specification sheets.
To give you an estimate, we’ve calculated how much the average solar panel system weighs. An average UK household requires a 4kW system, which consists of roughly 16 panels; this could weigh up to 280kg.
There’s no simple answer to whether solar panels will affect your home insurance policy, but you should be aware of the following points:
With that being said, most insurers will include solar systems as standard, so don’t let that put you off. By notifying your insurer, they can make sure that you have sufficient cover to replace them should you need to.
Solar panels do work in the UK, and come with an attractive set of benefits, but that’s not to say there are no disadvantages; so it’s ideal to know both.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reduced energy bills
|High initial investment costs
|Earn money from excess energy
|House location affects sunlight hours
|Can be independent from the grid
|Roof angle should be between 30 degrees and 40 degrees
|Reduced carbon footprint
|Year-round efficiency
It’s a common myth that solar panels don’t work very well in the UK, which has a lot of cloudy days and a relatively long winter season. However, although they work best on sunny days when there is the maximum amount of sunlight to convert, they do still work on cloudy days.
Solar panels can typically convert between 10 and 20 per cent of solar energy into usable electricity in the UK. They will convert more energy when they’re absorbing direct sunlight, but they can still produce electricity even with indirect light.
Below is a set of graphs showing the average amount of electricity the average 4kW system may have produced each month in 2022, based on sunlight data from the Met Office.
Although a costly investment, solar panels have an average lifespan of 25 years and can last longer than this. The good thing is you should break even on the initial cost long before you need to consider replacing them, and you can also earn money from them straight away through SEG payments.
All solar panels quote a maximum power output figure, measured in watts (W). This figure is recorded under ‘Standard Test Conditions’ (STC). As an example, a 400W panel in three hours of testing should produce 1,200 Watt-hours, or 1.2kWh, of electricity.
The power output of the solar panels used will determine how many you need to support the energy used in your home. If you choose panels with lower output, you’ll need to install more of them. If cost is an important factor, make sure you consider how this will affect installation costs, since more panels may mean more mountings and wiring.
To get an idea of what your power usage might be, you can use the below chart to see what the average annual UK household usage per kWh is.
To know how many solar panels your household needs, you’ll need to work out how much your energy consumption is – we’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you do this.
To work this out you’ll need your electricity bill – either the paper version or on your online account. This will tell you how much electricity you use per month or per year. Either use the annual number or work out how much you use by taking your monthly consumption figure and multiplying by 12. The power you use is measured in kWh. Now divide this number by 365 to get your daily usage.
Example: Annual usage = 3,500kWh
3,500 ÷ 365 = 9.6kWh per day usage (or 9,600Wh)
Decide how much of your annual electricity consumption you want your solar system to generate. Generally, the more power your system generates, the higher the initial cost will be.
For this example, we have based our figures on a household that wants to be powered by solar entirely.
Household power usage per day = 9.6kWh (9,600Wh)
Required power generated by solar = 100 per cent
You’ll need to work out how many sunlight hours your home receives per day. Sunlight hours vary from day to day, month to month and region by region. The Met Office says the average sunlight hours in the UK in 2021 was 4.1.
3,500 ÷ 365 = 9.6kWh per day usage (or 9,600Wh)
Required power generated by solar = 100 per cent
Sunlight hours = 4.1 per day
Now, estimate the power from each solar panel in the system. Panels range from 200W to 450W for UK households. For this example, we’ll use 350W panels.
Our power usage per day = 9.6kWh (9,600Wh)
Required power generated by solar = 100 per cent
Sunlight hours = 4.1 per day
Panel power rating = 350W
Using these figures, we can work out our potential power generation per day. We’ll use this formula:
Solar panel watts x average hours of sunlight × 0.75* = daily Wh
*We use the 0.75 modifier to take into account any variables such as solar panels not in a perfect south-facing position or under shade for some of the day.
350W × 4.1 sunshine hours × 0.75 = 1,076.25Wh per day
Now we need to work out how many panels we’ll need to cover our daily usage. To do this, simply divide the amount of energy we use per day (calculated at the beginning of this process) by the amount of energy our system can generate from the previous step.
9,600Wh ÷ 1,076.25Wh = 8.92 panels
So, in our example of a 350W panel, we would need nine solar panels to generate enough power to cover our electricity needs. Remember, you can always sell any unused electricity back to the Grid, so we would consider fitting 10 panels so we could pay off our investment quicker.
Although the cost may be the overriding factor when choosing solar panels, there are other important factors to consider when choosing the right system for your home.
The most important factors to consider are:
Solar panels can typically convert between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of solar energy into usable electricity in the UK. Their efficiency is often used as a selling point by solar brands and each panel’s efficiency rating matters.
Solar panel efficiency simply means the percentage of energy collected from the sun’s rays that can be converted into usable electricity. Therefore, the higher percentage that your panels are rated, the more electricity to power your home they will produce, resulting in lower energy bills and potentially even electricity you can sell back to the grid.
Another feature you should take note of, which is usually included in a solar panel’s specifications, is its power degradation and lifespan. Power degradation refers to the gradual loss of usable energy your panels can generate. This happens year after year, and solar brands disclose this information within their product datasheets.
Solar panels have an average lifespan of 25 years. Although they can last longer than this, their efficiency will have decreased significantly. Since the panels have a relatively long lifespan, it’s advantageous for them to have a long warranty – ideally as many years as they are expected to last.
Our researchers found the average warranty offered by solar manufacturers and companies is 15 years, with the highest being a lifetime guarantee.
Our researchers compared hundreds of solar panel datasheets and discovered there’s no standard size for solar panels. This means you’ll need to know your roof’s size or have an installer measure it for you in order to know how many solar panels will fit. But remember, you’ll need to take into account how many panels your household needs to meet your energy consumption requirements.
With any new investment or purchase, sometimes knowing where to look or which manufacturers or companies to trust is the hardest part. We’ve spent hundreds of hours researching different companies, manufacturers and their panels to find out which brands are trustworthy and worth considering.
We consider the following solar companies and manufacturers to be trustworthy, with products worth considering.
Project Solar is the largest and most accredited solar manufacturer in the UK and has installed more than 45,000 panels nationwide. The most outstanding feature the company offers is a lifetime guarantee for all of its products. This is far better than most other solar manufacturers, making installing its panels an attractive investment.
Project Solar receives a 4.3-star rating from Trustpilot, with more than 3,500 customer reviews – 75 per cent of which are five-star rated. Many of those reviews have praised the company for its installation process and its customer service. The manufacturer has won multiple awards, including Company of the Year, European Installer of the Year and Best Project Partner.
Its solar panels reach optimal performance even in low light conditions, and its Evolution Titan 445 solar panel has an efficiency of 21.4 per cent – one of the highest efficiencies on the market.
Project Solar is one of the most expensive solar manufacturers and its specific prices are only available upon request since the company bases prices on an entire solar panel system as opposed to per panel. However, its panels offer some of the highest efficiency ratings and warranties, so are good value for money.
SunPower is a US-based solar company providing some of the best solar panels in the industry. The company offers a generous 40-year warranty on its products, so you can be sure that your investment is worthwhile when installing any of its panels.
The company is best known for its SunPower Maxeon panels, which are highly efficient and have some of the lowest power degradation rates. Its 450W panel comes with an outstanding 22.2 per cent efficiency, and the company claims its panels have a higher efficiency than most other panels throughout their 25-year lifespan.
It receives a 2.8-star rating from Trustpilot, and although this is a relatively low score, there were only 249 reviews at the time of writing. Customer reviews praised the company for its simple installation process and knowledgeable advisors.
SunPower’s panels are fairly priced, and although not the most expensive, a 400W panel costs around £400. The savings you could make from its panels do justify its price points when you consider their high efficiency and long product warranty.
Founded in 2005, JA Solar has 12 manufacturing bases and its panels are available in more than 135 countries and regions. The company has a wide range of solar panels that touch varying price points. In fact, it’s fair to say its pricing is competitive compared with other companies, and throughout our research we discovered a 540W panel was priced at just over £200.
Although its pricing is competitive, its product warranties are not the longest on the market – on average, around 12 years. This is something to consider, should you decide to install JA Solar panels. Most of its panels are equipped with over 20 per cent efficiency and have been optimised to work well, even in low lighting.
Our researchers found there was no Trustpilot rating for JA Solar, however, this is not necessarily a bad thing. Very few solar companies are available on Trustpilot.
Once you’ve worked out which solar panels are right for your home and the size of system you require, the next step would be to have them installed. But before you dive in, you’ll want to find yourself an MCS-accredited installer.
The Microgeneration Certificate Scheme (MCS) is a scheme that quality-assures both products and installers of renewable technology. The scheme was government-owned up until 2018 and has certified more than 2,000 installers in the UK.
The MCS scheme isn’t mandatory, which you should bear in mind when it comes to choosing an installer. However, by choosing an MCS-accredited installer, you can trust they have the experience needed to do the job well. It should also be noted that, in order for your solar system to be connected to the grid which allows you to sell surplus energy, your installer must be MCS-accredited.
It’s best to source quotes from multiple installers and compare them, as well as consider their accreditations and experience.
Once all of the planning and certification are complete and you’ve chosen your installer, the next step would be to receive your installation date. On the day of installation, you might want to oversee the process, and even if you don’t, it’s good to know what to expect.
A day or two before installation begins, a team will erect scaffolding around your house. This allows the installation team safe access to your roof and is a legal requirement. To avoid any unwanted fees, you should make sure the cost of the scaffolding is included in the price when you receive your quote, this will vary between installers, and you should double-check if this is included as standard.
Once the scaffolding is safe and secure, your roof team will arrive with your solar panels – at which point you should check that they have brought the correct panels. You can check them by locating the sticker on the back, which outlines the model number, make and output.
In order to attach your solar panels to the roof, your installer will need to first attach anchors. The anchors are brackets that hold the rails on which your panels will be mounted. The roofers will first remove a roofing tile for each anchor and screw the anchor brackets into the rafters of your roof.
The roofing tile can then be slotted back in as normal and rest onto the long arm of the anchor. A small bit is all that sticks out from under the tile, which is where the rail sits.
The frame for your solar panel system is made of lightweight aluminium rails – cut on-site by your installer to fit the size of your roof. The rails will be secured to each anchor bracket and secured with two bolts running vertically and horizontally across the roof to form a frame, where your panels will sit.
At this point, your roof has now been prepared and your solar panels can be installed. Each unit will be mounted to the roof frames via a clamp. Once your installer is certain your panels are in the correct positions and are placed at optimal angles, they can be secured and tightened.
The final step requires a certified electrician, who will connect your pre-wired panels to your inverter. Usually, the inverter is installed in your loft. The inverter is what converts the direct current (DC) electricity that’s generated by your solar panels into usable alternating current (AC) electricity that can then be used to power your home.
After having your solar panels installed, and throughout their lifespan, it’s a good idea to carry out regular maintenance. Luckily, they require minimal maintenance and you only need to factor it into your schedule annually.
To maximise your panels’ lifespan, essential maintenance should include: