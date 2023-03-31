To know how many solar panels your household needs, you’ll need to work out how much your energy consumption is – we’ve created a step-by-step guide to help you do this.

Step 1: How much electricity do you use?

To work this out you’ll need your electricity bill – either the paper version or on your online account. This will tell you how much electricity you use per month or per year. Either use the annual number or work out how much you use by taking your monthly consumption figure and multiplying by 12. The power you use is measured in kWh. Now divide this number by 365 to get your daily usage.

Example: Annual usage = 3,500kWh

3,500 ÷ 365 = 9.6kWh per day usage (or 9,600Wh)

Step 2: How much electricity do you want your solar system to generate?

Decide how much of your annual electricity consumption you want your solar system to generate. Generally, the more power your system generates, the higher the initial cost will be.

For this example, we have based our figures on a household that wants to be powered by solar entirely.

Household power usage per day = 9.6kWh (9,600Wh)

Required power generated by solar = 100 per cent

Step 3: How much sunlight does your house receive?

You’ll need to work out how many sunlight hours your home receives per day. Sunlight hours vary from day to day, month to month and region by region. The Met Office says the average sunlight hours in the UK in 2021 was 4.1.

Sunlight hours = 4.1 per day

Step 4: Solar panel power

Now, estimate the power from each solar panel in the system. Panels range from 200W to 450W for UK households. For this example, we’ll use 350W panels.

Step 5: How much you’ll generate

Using these figures, we can work out our potential power generation per day. We’ll use this formula:

Solar panel watts x average hours of sunlight × 0.75* = daily Wh

*We use the 0.75 modifier to take into account any variables such as solar panels not in a perfect south-facing position or under shade for some of the day.

350W × 4.1 sunshine hours × 0.75 = 1,076.25Wh per day

Step 6: How many panels you’ll need

Now we need to work out how many panels we’ll need to cover our daily usage. To do this, simply divide the amount of energy we use per day (calculated at the beginning of this process) by the amount of energy our system can generate from the previous step.

9,600Wh ÷ 1,076.25Wh = 8.92 panels

So, in our example of a 350W panel, we would need nine solar panels to generate enough power to cover our electricity needs. Remember, you can always sell any unused electricity back to the Grid, so we would consider fitting 10 panels so we could pay off our investment quicker.