10 key products for a modern eco home

Creating a modern eco-friendly home isn’t something you can necessarily do overnight. Although small changes and adopting more energy-efficient habits help, there are now some key home products and modern technologies on the market that can significantly offset your home’s carbon footprint. Installing solar panels, for instance, is an investment that will pay off significantly in the long run, both in terms of cost and carbon-reduction, but choosing renewable technology is not all you can do to improve energy-efficiency. Even something as simple as installing a smart meter can positively impact your CO2 footprint.

In a survey of 2,000 people, conducted via OnePoll for Smart Energy GB, stats reflected that 81 per cent of Brits are making a conscious effort to be more energy efficient, with 28 per cent keen to make home energy management a top priority. If you’re suffering with a little green guilt and looking to be more sustainable, then rest assured that whether you’re retrofitting a period property or want to do more than maintain a healthy recycling routine in a newer build, we can help.

From low-budget choices, to bigger home improvements and investments that will pay off in energy consumption, and cash, over time, here are some key products to consider if you want to offset carbon dioxide in your home.