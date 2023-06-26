Download ExpressVPN – How to install ExpressVPN on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android

ExpressVPN is one of the leading virtual private network (VPN) service providers available today. We will explain its features, benefits and how you can download the ExpressVPN app to secure and encrypt your online activities on all your devices.
VPNs have become a necessity rather than a choice as people spend more time on the internet working, studying, shopping or playing games. People now spend an average of just under seven hours online each day. And when it comes to online security and privacy, only a few VPN services have managed to gain an excellent reputation among their customers. One such service provider is ExpressVPN, which offers multiple benefits to its users.
Established in 2009, this industry-leading VPN provider has been committed to ensuring online privacy and security from day one. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, ExpressVPN is an excellent choice for individuals seeking a secure and unrestricted internet experience.
What are the benefits of installing ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN is considered one of the market’s most reliable VPN service providers. Its customer base, reputation and reviews are proof of the top-class services it provides. ExpressVPN regularly updates its security features, making them more robust. With its safe and secure AES-256 encryption, multiple safety protocols, kill switch, easy-to-understand user interface and extensive network of servers in 94 countries, you are guaranteed to stay protected at all times. By choosing ExpressVPN, you can enjoy a secure, unrestricted and private internet experience without fear of being spied on by cybercriminals.
The ExpressVPN app is available on all devices, allowing users to stay safe at all times and in all places. The setup and download procedures for ExpressVPN apps vary depending on the device and its operating system, and we will explain each in detail below.
How to download ExpressVPN for Windows and Mac
Using a VPN is the best way to protect your privacy when connected to the internet. In addition to encrypting your traffic and safeguarding your data from third parties, ExpressVPN can make it appear as though you’re in another country to avoid censorship.
The download processes for the ExpressVPN app on Windows and Mac are quite similar, but they do have minor differences. ExpressVPN is only compatible with Windows 7 or above, Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12 or above devices. To help you understand the download and setup process for ExpressVPN on Windows and Mac, we have explained the steps in detail:
First, search for ExpressVPN on your internet browser (such as Google Chrome). There, you must either sign in or sign up for an ExpressVPN account. If you already have an account, skip the next two steps.
If you are creating a new account, a verification code will be delivered to your email – enter this verification code to complete the signing-in process.
Once you have created an account, you must choose a subscription plan. ExpressVPN’s plans include one-month, six-month and 12-month options. Payments for the subscription plans can be made via PayPal, credit card or Bitcoin.
Next, you will get the option to download ExpressVPN for Mac, Windows or other devices. Depending on your device, you can choose between “Download for Mac” or “Download for Windows.”
Once the application is successfully downloaded, you will get an activation code – keep this page open or copy and save the code, you will need it later.
To initiate the download procedure, navigate to the downloaded files.
At the file location, select the recently downloaded file to initiate installation.
On Windows, will receive a confirmation message on your screen asking if you want to allow this app to make changes to your device. This message will appear differently on a Mac.
Next steps for Mac
On Mac, you will be greeted with a different screen where you need to follow some additional steps:
Select the destination file. This is where the ExpressVPN application will be stored.
After selecting “Install” on “Installation Type,” proceed to “Existing Account,” where you will enter your account details.
Once the installation is complete, you will receive a notification stating, “The installation was successful.”
How to set up ExpressVPN for Windows
You will be greeted with a “What’s New” screen where you can read about the latest features ExpressVPN has implemented.
You will be asked to enter the activation code mentioned earlier. Paste or type in the code and select “Continue.”
The ExpressVPN app will ask if you want the VPN to be automatically launched on startup. This option depends on your preference and will have no effect on the overall installation process.
Once the above steps are completed, the ExpressVPN app home screen menu will appear. The desktop app is simple and easy to understand, and you can toggle the VPN on and off via the power button.
How to set up ExpressVPN for Mac
The set-up steps for ExpressVPN are much the same on Windows and Mac:
Once installed, the ExpressVPN app will open automatically. Click sign in, and then enter the activation code that you received earlier.
If this is your first time installing ExpressVPN for Mac – you’ll be prompted to allow the IKEv2 protocol to be added to your VPN configurations; click allow to proceed.
You’ll be asked whether you’d like express to launch on startup – click ok, or no thanks to continue.
Express will ask whether you’d like to share anonymous diagnostics with Express to help improve products and services. Select your preference to continue.
Connect to an ExpressVPN server. Click the larger connect button for connection to one of ExpressVPN’s Smart Location servers; alternatively, choose your server from the server list.
How to download ExpressVPN for iOS and Android
For iOS devices
iOS devices are considered the safest and most secure devices in the world. You can further increase their security by using ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers impenetrable security features and protocols on devices that support iOS 12 or above, so all iPhones and iPads with this operating system are compatible.
There are two ways to download ExpressVPN for iOS devices: using the Apple App Store and using Safari and the official ExpressVPN website.
Using Safari and the official website
Go to Express VPN’s official website.
Select “ExpressVPN for iOS.” The link will redirect you to the Apple App Store.
From here, follow the steps listed below to download the ExpressVPN app for iOS.
From the Apple App Store:
In the Apple App Store, navigate to the search bar.
Search for “ExpressVPN.”
Select the first recommendation that pops up and download it.
Once downloaded, ExpressVPN will appear in your App Drawer.
For Android devices
Like iOS, you can also download ExpressVPN on an Android device. The ExpressVPN app can be downloaded in two ways: directly from the Google Play Store or from ExpressVPN’s official website.
From the Google Play Store
Open the Google Play Store on your device.
In the search bar, type “ExpressVPN.”
A list of applications will appear; choose the official one (this usually the first one).
Once downloaded, the app can be accessed from your device’s application manager. If you cannot access the Google Play Store, you can get the ExpressVPN app Android Package Kit (APK) file format from its official website – this will install apps correctly on your device without using the Google Play Store.
From the official website
On your default internet browser, head to ExpressVPN’s official site. You can type the following into your search bar to directly access the Android setup page: /setup#android.
Enter your account credentials and select “Sign in.”
After signing in, select “Download APK.”
Once downloaded, open the APK file to install the ExpressVPN app.
How to set up ExpressVPN for iOS and Android
For iOS devices
After downloading the ExpressVPN app on your iOS device, you will need to follow a simple setup process. To get the app up and running, follow the steps below:
Before you start, you will need an active ExpressVPN account. Head to ExpressVPN’s official website to sign up for a new account. If you already have an account, skip the next two steps.
If you are creating a new account, you will need to verify your credentials via email.
After successfully verifying your account, choose a subscription plan. Once selecting and paying for your plan, you will proceed to the app’s main menu. Note:
If you didn’t purchase your subscription via the Apple App Store – enter the email address and password associated with your ExpressVPN account and then tap Sign In.
If you did purchase your subscription from the Apple App Store – tap restore your App Store subscription. You may receive an iOS prompt to enter your Apple ID password.
After the sign-up procedure, ExpressVPN will share its terms and conditions. Once you have carefully read them, select “Agree and Continue”.
ExpressVPN will offer to set up your VPN, and a prompt will appear stating that ExpressVPN would like to add VPN configurations.
Select “Allow” to proceed, where you will be required to enter your device’s passcode.
Now you will be offered the option to enable or disable notifications.
Next, ExpressVPN will ask you to help it improve its services by sharing speed tests, crash reports and overall experience. This can be switched on or off at any time.
This concludes the setup process, and Express VPN’s home screen will appear.
You can press the power button on the home screen to activate the VPN. This will automatically connect you to the best servers available. You can also choose a specific server from the option below the power button.
For Android devices
ExpressVPN is also available on Android devices. The one limitation is that the app is only available on devices supporting Android 5.0 or above. The setup process for the app is almost the same as for iOS devices but with slight variations.
After downloading and installing the app, you will need to sign in.
ExpressVPN will ask whether you want to share anonymous diagnostics – select your preference to continue.
You will then have to allow ExpressVPN to set up a VPN connection. You don’t need to worry, as ExpressVPN does not filter or monitor users’ internet activity. Select “OK” to proceed.
ExpressVPN’s home screen will appear, marking the end of the setup process. ExpressVPN’s user interface is the same for both Android and iOS. Additionally, all the security protocols, servers and other features are available on both Android and iOS devices.
What other devices does ExpressVPN support?
ExpressVPN is accessible on all commonly used devices, such as Android, iOS, Kindle Fire and Nook HD mobile phones. It is also available on Mac, Linux and Windows devices. Android TV systems, such as Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, also allow you to connect your streaming devices to ExpressVPN so that you can access region-restricted content from the comfort of your home. Some devices do not allow a VPN service to be directly installed. With ExpressVPN’s exclusive MediaStreamer service, you can get the app on devices such as Apple TV, Roku and Google Chromecast. You can even enhance your gaming experience by significantly reducing lag, as you can use ExpressVPN on various gaming consoles, such as PlayStation (PS3, 4 and 5 are supported), Xbox (Series X/S/One/360 are supported) and Nintendo Switch. ExpressVPN offers router compatibility, which is a great advantage, as users get to experience 24/7 protection.
We have listed all the compatible devices and specific models on which the ExpressVPN app can be downloaded and utilised below:
Router:
Asus RT-AC56(U/R/S)
Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3)
Asus RT-AC87U
Linksys EA6200
Linksys WRT1200AC
Linksys WRT1900ACS
Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Linksys WRT32X
Netgear R6300v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6400v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3
Netgear Nighthawk R7000
Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
D-Link
DD-WRT
Netduma
Sabai
Tomato
TP-Link
Xiaomi
ExpressVPN’s exclusive router: Aircove
Smart TV
Android TV
Nvidia Shield
Roku
Google Chromecast
Samsung Smart TV
Apple TV
Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick
LG Smart TVs
Mi Box
Gaming consoles
PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5
Xbox One (s) and Xbox 360
Nintendo Switch
Steam Deck
Meta Quest 2
Devices
Chromebook
Microsoft Edge
Linux
Kindle Fire
Nook HD
ExpressVPN is available in one way or another on all the devices mentioned above. Each device has a different download process since some allow direct access to a VPN, while others require additional steps. Please visit ExpressVPN’s official website, where it provides instructions on the setup process for all compatible devices.