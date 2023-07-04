- SOFTWARE
- BEST VPN
- VPN REVIEWS
- BEST FREE VPN
- VPN/TECH STATS
- HOME
- SOLAR PANELS
- WINDOWS
- HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS
- BOILERS
- HEALTH
- INSURANCE
A stable virtual private network (VPN) connection is crucial for protecting your privacy. Experiencing frequent disconnections while using a VPN can be frustrating. It disrupts online activities and poses security risks, especially when handling sensitive information.
We have compiled the most frequent causes of VPN disconnections and the most effective ways to troubleshoot and solve this issue. From basic network checks to intricate VPN settings adjustments, we will guide you on optimising your VPN usage for a more stable and reliable connection.
The quality and reliability of your internet connection can significantly impact the stability of a VPN. If the network connection is unstable or weak, it can cause your VPN to disconnect repeatedly. Here are the most common scenarios that can result in VPN disconnections.
An issue that often causes VPN disconnections is server congestion. A VPN service with a small server network may experience reduced speed and reliability, causing unexpected connection drops. Ideally, for a stable and fast connection, a VPN should maintain a large, well-distributed server network across various countries.
Take, for example, the difference between ExpressVPN, with over 3,000 servers in 94 different countries, and Atlas VPN Free, which only has three servers in three locations in two countries. The broader the server network, the lower the probability of server overload or congestion.
In addition, VPN disconnects can result from compatibility issues occurring when using a VPN across varied devices with different protocols and encryption methods. VPN protocols are not universally compatible. Some are crafted for Windows, while others are designed for macOS or mobile platforms.
Thus, ensuring your chosen protocol suits your device type is crucial. Additionally, encryption types differ, and their compatibility also varies across devices. Just like protocols, certain encryption techniques are tailored for specific platforms, including Windows, macOS or mobile.
Firewall or antivirus software can disrupt your VPN’s connection to the internet. Network firewalls can inhibit VPN connections by blacklisting specific IP ranges, disrupting long-lasting connections or blocking ports used by VPNs. More complex situations arise when a network firewall running deep packet inspection – whereby the content is examined as they pass through a network checkpoint – is set to terminate connections that utilise specific VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN or IPsec.
When facing persistent VPN disconnections, several troubleshooting steps can help to diagnose and resolve the problem. Here are some checks to start the process.
Often, the simplest solution if your VPN keeps disconnecting is to restart your devices. Also, consider rebooting your router and modem. These restarts can help clear any temporary software glitches that may be causing the disconnection.
The stability of your VPN heavily relies on your internet connection. If you experience VPN disconnects, test your internet connectivity. Disconnect from and reconnect to your wifi network and see if the issue persists. Try visiting lesser-used websites or using an online service to check internet stability.
Inspect your router’s Ethernet cable if you’re on a wired connection. Ensure it’s correctly plugged in and not damaged. Loose or damaged cables can cause intermittent connectivity issues, leading to VPN disconnects.
If basic troubleshooting doesn’t resolve the issue, it might be time to contact your ISP, which can provide insight into whether there’s a known issue with the internet service in your area or if it imposes restrictions on VPN use.
Both your device’s operating system and your VPN application should be kept up to date. Software updates often include fixes for bugs that might be causing your VPN to disconnect. Make sure to check for and install any available updates regularly.
Changing your VPN protocol could be the solution in cases of persistent disconnects. A VPN protocol is a set of rules for data transmission between your device and a VPN server. Each protocol offers different speed, security and stability features.
Switching protocols is straightforward within your VPN app’s settings. Here’s how to change them.
Once you’ve made the change, reconnect the VPN to start using the new protocol. This way, you can experiment with different protocols to see which offers the best balance of speed, security and stability for your specific needs.
Choosing the right VPN server location can significantly impact your VPN connection’s stability. Two critical aspects to consider are the server’s proximity and its load.
Here’s how to change your server location. Again we will use NordVPN.
However, if you wish to choose a specific location, there are two ways to do this:
Once you’ve selected a location, NordVPN will establish a connection to a server in that region.
VPN settings offer a variety of options that can improve connection stability and reliability, including the following:
Adjusting these VPN settings correctly can enhance your VPN’s performance, creating a more stable and secure online experience. Always apply changes one at a time, testing your connection after each adjustment to understand which changes positively affect your VPN’s stability.
It’s important to regularly update your VPN software to keep up with new cyberthreats, fix bugs and improve performance, enabling you to address potential connection issues.
Note that some VPNs, including ExpressVPN, display a banner notifying users of available updates at the top of the app screen. Others, such as NordVPN, implement automatic updates to ensure users always have access to the latest, most secure version. And to prevent widespread issues in case of unexpected problems with a new update, NordVPN rolls out updates in stages.
If you’re experiencing difficulties updating your VPN, follow these steps:
If a network is congested due to high traffic, it typically slows down the connection speed. Disconnections can become frequent when a VPN is added to this already weak connection. The VPN may repeatedly attempt to establish a connection, but this often becomes a continuous cycle due to the weak underlying connection, causing significant inconvenience.
If continuous disconnections occur, contact your VPN provider’s support team, who will have detailed knowledge about the service and can inform you about server status, potential outages or known issues. The team can guide you through advanced troubleshooting steps.
Here are some additional steps to improve the stability and reliability of your VPN connection.
If you’re experiencing frequent VPN disconnections, switching to a wired connection may help. Wired connections, such as an Ethernet cable, typically offer greater bandwidth and more stable and faster internet access, which can improve the reliability of your VPN connection.
The quality of your VPN provider plays a critical role in maintaining a stable connection. Premium VPN providers invest in a robust server infrastructure and continuously update their services to handle potential security threats and performance issues. This investment results in more reliable connections for their users.
When choosing a VPN, look for providers with many servers worldwide, robust security features and good customer reviews regarding connectivity and support.
Split tunnelling may reduce your VPN’s load by routing only specific, critical traffic through the VPN connection while other traffic goes through the internet. This feature is handy for using bandwidth-intensive applications and accessing local services that don’t work via a VPN, such as certain banking apps or local streaming services.
However, it’s crucial to remember that while split tunnelling can improve connectivity, it may expose non-VPN traffic to your ISP and local network. Use this feature wisely, considering the sensitivity of the apps or websites you exclude from the VPN tunnel.
A VPN router can be a practical solution to avoid frequent VPN disconnections. It ensures all your traffic is automatically secured without connecting each device individually. The VPN connection is constantly active on your router, reducing the chances of disconnection issues.