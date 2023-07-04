Network connectivity issues

The quality and reliability of your internet connection can significantly impact the stability of a VPN. If the network connection is unstable or weak, it can cause your VPN to disconnect repeatedly. Here are the most common scenarios that can result in VPN disconnections.

Weak wifi signals : The strength of your wifi signal can greatly influence the reliability of your VPN connection. If the device using the VPN is located far from your wifi router or if obstacles are in the way (such as walls or electronic devices), the signal may be weakened. This often results in an unstable network, causing the VPN to disconnect and reconnect continuously

Router settings : Sometimes, certain settings on your router can interfere with your VPN connection, such as security settings. Also, if the router’s firmware is outdated, this can lead to your VPN disconnecting

Internet service provider (ISP) limitations : Some ISPs may limit or reduce bandwidth, especially during peak usage times or when they detect the use of VPN services. This can affect the stability of your VPN connection. Additionally, the overall quality and reliability of the service provided by your ISP can also play a significant role in maintaining a stable VPN connection

Shared networks and bandwidth issues : If many users share your network, the bandwidth might be insufficient to support stable VPN connections for everyone, leading to frequent disconnections

National regulations restricting VPNs : Experiencing frequent VPN disconnections can be common if you’re located in countries with stringent control over VPN usage or intensive governmental surveillance. In such cases, your ISP has the capability to spot and impede your VPN connection. It’s useful to utilise a VPN that includes obfuscated servers in its network, such as NordVPN , which can effectively camouflage your VPN usage by making it resemble regular web traffic

VPN server and configuration

An issue that often causes VPN disconnections is server congestion. A VPN service with a small server network may experience reduced speed and reliability, causing unexpected connection drops. Ideally, for a stable and fast connection, a VPN should maintain a large, well-distributed server network across various countries.

Take, for example, the difference between ExpressVPN, with over 3,000 servers in 94 different countries, and Atlas VPN Free, which only has three servers in three locations in two countries. The broader the server network, the lower the probability of server overload or congestion.

In addition, VPN disconnects can result from compatibility issues occurring when using a VPN across varied devices with different protocols and encryption methods. VPN protocols are not universally compatible. Some are crafted for Windows, while others are designed for macOS or mobile platforms.

Thus, ensuring your chosen protocol suits your device type is crucial. Additionally, encryption types differ, and their compatibility also varies across devices. Just like protocols, certain encryption techniques are tailored for specific platforms, including Windows, macOS or mobile.

Firewall and antivirus interference

Firewall or antivirus software can disrupt your VPN’s connection to the internet. Network firewalls can inhibit VPN connections by blacklisting specific IP ranges, disrupting long-lasting connections or blocking ports used by VPNs. More complex situations arise when a network firewall running deep packet inspection – whereby the content is examined as they pass through a network checkpoint – is set to terminate connections that utilise specific VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN or IPsec.

How to adjust firewall settings for VPN compatibility on Windows