VPN use around the world

VPNs are currently fully banned in Belarus, North Korea, Iraq, and Turkmenistan; according to a Surfshark study, 3.7 billion people have been affected by VPN restrictions – nearly half the global population. Surges in VPN downloads in some of the countries mentioned are usually driven by a desire to evade higher censorship rates from governments and to access more content.

VPN use in India

Although VPN use is not banned in India, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) imposed new restrictions in April 2022 whereby VPN providers must log user data – including names, email addresses and IP addresses – for five years, which caused notable VPN providers such as ExpressVPN and Surfshark to change how they provide services to customers in the country.

VPN use in Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been more and more digital censorship in Russia and therefore a significant increase in VPN downloads; 25 per cent of the population installed one in 2022 following a ban on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as news platforms including the BBC and Russian student magazine DOXA. Consequently, Roskomnadzor (Russia’s media regulator) blocked some 20 VPNs as of March 2022, including ExpressVPN, and the situation is unprecedented.

VPN use in China

China has very limited internet freedom, with social media sites and popular media outlets sites like Instagram, Wikipedia, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times all blocked in recent years. This has seen people turn to VPNs to get around what is often referred to as the Great Firewall of China, wherein the government – which owns all internet services in the country – blocks IP addresses of sites it sees as damaging. This includes search engines like Google (blocked in 2012) and Yahoo (search function blocked 2018). A 2017 survey by Statista showed 31 per cent of internet users in China had used a VPN in the past month. It’s worth noting that VPNs must be approved by the Chinese government. Last year, there was concern around a free VPN in China called Airplane Accelerates, with a cybernews.com report noting that some 5.7 billion data entries may potentially have been exposed because of the unsecured service.