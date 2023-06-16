The 10 worst countries for web freedom (and the 10 best)

The internet has long been an integral part of modern life – without it, many of us would be lost. The right to internet access is closely linked to the right to freedom of speech, which is why removing such rights is often a sign of oppression and can have negative effects on a country.

Every country has different laws concerning internet censorship, with some countries heavily monitoring web activity, restricting the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) or outright banning the internet altogether.

The lack of internet freedom across the globe is shocking, so we’ve put together a list of the worst (and best) countries when it comes to web restrictions. If you’re ever downloading a VPN, you’ll want the provider to be headquartered in one of the countries with the best web freedom.

Here’s a brief overview of the 10 best and 10 worst countries for internet freedom: