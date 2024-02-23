FTTC vs FTTP: What is the difference?

FTTP and FTTC both use fibre optic cables but in different ways. Fibre broadband uses plastic or glass cables and offers a faster, more reliable connection than older broadband types, such as ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line), which uses copper wires.

Fibre broadband is more expensive and faster than ADSL. FTTC – fibre broadband or fibre to the cabinet – provides speeds up to 80Mbps, and FTTP – full fibre broadband or fibre to the premises – delivers speeds up to 1,000Mbps, depending on the provider.

Fibre broadband is less widely available than ADSL, although FTTC broadband is more widely accessible than FTTP, since it uses a combination of fibre optic and copper wires. FTTP exclusively uses fibre optic cables, and some UK households don’t have the infrastructure for an FTTP connection.

According to an Ofcom report, in September 2023, 57 per cent of UK households had access to FTTP broadband, with less accessibility in rural than urban areas. Accessibility is also affected by the cost of FTTP broadband, which is generally more expensive than FTTC broadband because of its speed.

