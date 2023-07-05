There are a range of materials to choose from when considering tilt and turn windows for your home. Here, we provide some insight into the most popular material options for tilt and turn window frames and their benefits.

The most popular window materials for tilt and turn window frames include:

Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC)

Wood

Aluminium

Composites

uPVC window frames for tilt and turn windows are usually the most cost-effective option and they come with a range of colour, design and hardware options. uPVC tilt and turn window frames are made from a durable plastic and, as such, are renowned for their low maintenance, durability and longevity. However, if you are looking for a very hardwearing option or you’d like your tilt and turn windows to have greater aesthetic or architectural appeal, uPVC may not be the best option.

Tilt and turn windows with wooden frames offer a good amount of design versatility, allowing you to complement your home with style and design preferences that may not be achievable with other material options. Wooden tilt and turn window frames are not typically the most cost-effective option and they require a greater level of maintenance, when compared to aluminium, uPVC and composite options. Overall, wooden windows can offer a more charming appearance to both modern and traditional properties, enhancing character and aesthetics. With continued maintenance, they can last for decades.

Aluminium window frames are a popular choice for homeowners wanting increased durability from their tilt and turn windows. This is because they are incredibly durable and resistant to rot and rust. In addition, aluminium tilt and turn windows offer architectural style due to their slim profile. What’s more, they can be powder coated in virtually any colour. The higher upfront cost of aluminium tilt and turn window frames is a consideration for many, but they offer many security benefits and are a lower maintenance option.

The popularity of composite tilt and turn window frames has grown in recent years. These window frames look like wood but are actually a combination of wood, vinyl and fibreglass. This combination of materials makes composite window frames a modern option that allows for the appearance of wood but is more durable and requires less maintenance than wooden window frames.

Maintenance requirements, design, aesthetics and budget are all key factors when considering materials for tilt and turn windows. With each material having benefits and unique design features, the best material comes down to your personal preference.