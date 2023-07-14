Aluminium window guide

There are a number of advantages and disadvantages to aluminium windows, and below is a summary:
Advantages
- Durability and strength
- Design options
- Modern aesthetic
- Low maintenance
- Recyclability
Disadvantages
- Upfront cost
- Thermal efficiency
- Noise transmission
- Condensation
Let’s look at some of the advantages of adding aluminium windows to a property.
Durability and strength
Being both strong and lightweight, the strength of aluminium allows you to achieve windows with stylish, slim profiles that are still as structurally sound as wider window equivalents made from other materials. Aluminium has properties that make it highly resistant to rust and rot, so this is a durable material that’s particularly useful in coastal areas and areas exposed to extreme weather.
Design options
A key advantage of aluminium windows is the number of design options available. Not only are these windows available in many window styles, but they can also be powder coated in practically any colour, and a range of finishes are available, making them suitable for most styles of home.
Low maintenance
Requiring very little maintenance, aluminium windows can last between 20 and 40 years on average, so they’re an excellent choice for homeowners who are looking for a long-lasting and low-maintenance option. They’re easy to clean and rarely require work, unlike other frame materials, such as wood.
A popular choice for owners of modern and contemporary properties, aluminium windows are renowned for their design versatility, modern aesthetics and slim profiles. Also, they provide unobstructed views by allowing for a wider glass area.
Eco-friendly
Aluminium windows are an eco-friendlier window frame option. They’re one of the longer-lasting window frame material options, and even when they do need to be replaced, you can recycle the frames, as aluminium is a widely recycled material.
Now we’ll take a look at some of the disadvantages to consider when deciding if aluminium windows are the right choice for your home:
Cost
Aluminium window frames tend to be one of the more expensive window frame options, incurring a higher upfront cost when compared with uPVC windows, for example. While the initial cost is higher, it’s important to note that aluminium windows typically last longer and have fewer maintenance requirements when compared to other materials, which may result in cost savings in the long term.
Relatively noisy
Aluminium windows may not be the best option for homes in built-up urban areas or noisy areas, such as those next to a busy road. This is because aluminium transmits noise more than other window material options and may lead to higher levels of external noise entering a property.
Thermally inefficient
Aluminium windows are not typically the most thermally efficient window material option, as aluminium is a good thermal conductor, which can lead to thermal loss and gain via the aluminium window frames. However, this can be remedied with insulation and thermal breaks.
Prone to condensation
Aluminium windows are more likely to experience condensation during colder weather, which could potentially lead to issues related to moisture around the window if not properly maintained.
Homeowners are advised to address their own individual window requirements and consider the advantages and disadvantages of aluminium windows when making any decisions regarding installing aluminium windows at a property.