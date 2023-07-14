Menu Close

Aluminium window guide

Written by Elizabeth Clark
Updated July 14, 2023
Verified by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What is an aluminium window?
  • What styles do aluminium windows come in?
  • Glass options for aluminium windows
  • How much do aluminium windows cost?
  • Aluminium windows pros and cons
  • What to look for in an aluminium window quote
  • FAQs

If you’re looking for new windows, you may be considering other window frame materials as an alternative to the popular uPVC type. Each material has its own properties of course, and will give your house a very different look. Material type will also affect factors such as cost and insulation, both in terms of heat and noise.

In this guide you’ll learn about the different styles of aluminium windows, the various glazing options that are available for this window type, the pros and cons and, importantly, the cost. Let’s dig in.

What is an aluminium window?

An aluminium window is a type of window frame that’s made from aluminium. Aluminium offers a lightweight and more durable metal window frame material when compared with other popular window frame materials, such as uPVC, wood and composite. Aluminium windows have many advantages that make them a popular choice for homeowners, including being low maintenance, of high strength and long lasting, all while offering a stylish and modern aesthetic appearance.

Aluminium windows are a popular choice because of their strength and durability. One of the key properties of aluminium is that it’s a strong yet lightweight metal, which allows thinner window frames to be manufactured without compromising the structural integrity of the window. Aluminium windows are durable and have increased longevity when compared to other materials. In addition, aluminium windows are low maintenance, able to resist rot and rust, and are thus the perfect choice for properties near the sea or those that are exposed to extreme weather conditions.

Aluminium windows are often used due to their aesthetic appeal; they have a modern appearance that complements contemporary property styles. Aluminium windows are versatile when it comes to design, as they can be powder coated in practically any colour and have various finish options to suit the design of most properties.

In summary, aluminium windows offer a modern look and are long lasting and durable, making them a popular choice for many homeowners.

What styles do aluminium windows come in?

Aluminium window styles

Aluminium windows come in all the typical styles, and you can even mix and match different types, such as fixed and casement windows (Adobe)

Aluminium windows are available in a range of window style options, with the most popular being:

Here’s a summary of each of the above styles and some of the key features of each style of aluminium window.

Casement aluminium windows

Casement aluminium windows are a popular and minimalist style of window. The window can be opened outwardly like a door, on hinges on either the left- or right-hand side of the window. Casement windows allow uninterrupted views and, when open, provide optimal ventilation inside a room.

Sash aluminium windows

Sash aluminium windows complement both modern and traditional properties thanks to their minimal design. A sash window offers varying opening options, with two vertically sliding windowpanes that can be opened in various configurations.

Aluminium windows manufactured in the sliding window style are often seen in more modern properties. This style enables the windowpanes to open by sliding them horizontally along a window track, making them a great option for saving space. This type of window allows for varying levels of ventilation inside a room.

Bay aluminium windows

Bay aluminium windows protrude from the main wall of a property, usually with three windowpanes, including a larger pane in the centre and two smaller windows on either side that are positioned at either 30-, 45- or 90-degree angles to create an angular or rectangular shape. Aluminium bay windows create additional space within a property, add to its character and aesthetic and offer panoramic views from inside.

Bow aluminium windows

Similar to bay aluminium windows, bow aluminium windows also protrude from a property’s main wall but typically have between four and six windowpanes, arranged at smaller angles to create a consistent curved shape. Bow windows also provide panoramic views and additional internal space.

Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows

Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows offer a unique combination of two inward-opening options. The first option is an inward opening like that of a door, whereby the window opens on a side hinge inwardly to the property, allowing good levels of ventilation and the option to easily clean both sides of the window from inside the property. The second opening option allows the window to open inwardly, tilting from a hinge at the bottom of the window to enable a smaller opening at the top of the window. Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows are popular due to their security benefits and ventilation options.

Aluminium fixed window

Also known as an aluminium picture window, an aluminium fixed window is a style of window that has no openings, which is often used within a combination of other window styles to allow for ventilation. Fixed, or picture, windows provide uninterrupted views and allow for the optimum amount of natural light to enter a room.

Aluminium awning windows

Awning windows manufactured from aluminium have a hinge at the top of the window, allowing the window to open outwardly from the bottom. They offer great ventilation on rainy days, as the window can be opened without letting any rain into the property.

When choosing the right style of aluminium window for your home, consider factors such as opening options, ventilation and views in addition to specific design requirements.

Glass options for aluminium windows

The most popular types of glass for aluminium windows are:

  • Double glazing 
  • Triple glazing
  • Decorative 
  • Frosted 
  • Tinted 
  • Low emission

We’ve summarised the features of each of the above glass options.

Double-glazed glass

Double glazing is a popular glass option for aluminium windows due to its energy efficiency and benefits for reducing exterior noise. Double glazing helps to keep the indoor temperature more comfortable compared to single glazing by limiting heat transfer from windows. Double-glazed windows are manufactured with two panes of glass that are separated by an air-sealed space.

Triple-glazed windows

Triple-glazed windows are manufactured in the same way as double-glazed ones but with an extra pane of glass and an extra air-sealed space between the second and third panes. Triple glazing offers greater energy efficiency and allows for even less exterior noise to enter the home. However, due to the additional pane of glass used, triple glazing does come at a higher cost and reduces the natural light entering a room.

Decorative and frosted glass

Decorative glass can be configured to meet practically any design requirements to add a desired aesthetic to the home. Popular types of decorative glass for use in aluminium windows include leaded, stained or patterned glass.

Normally used in bathroom windows, or in windows in rooms that require additional privacy, frosted glass is available in a range of different pattern options, ranging from modern to more traditional patterns. It obscures the view from both sides of the window while allowing natural light to enter the room.

Tinted glass

Tinted glass is used in aluminium windows to reduce the amount of light and heat transmitted via the window. This glass type is a popular choice for windows that encounter a high amount of glare from the sun. Tinted windows can help to reduce the strength of UV rays entering a room through a window.

One of the most energy-efficient glass types for aluminium windows is low-emission glass, which has a thin layer of film within the glass to reduce the amount of heat radiating from a window during the colder months by reflecting heat back inside the property. The film used within low-emission glass reduces the strength of UV rays entering a property, which also impacts how much natural light comes through the window.

To decide which type of glass is most suitable for your aluminium windows, consider what your preferences are regarding privacy, design, energy efficiency, noise reduction and UV ray reduction.

How much do aluminium windows cost?

Cost of aluminium windows installation

The cost of installing aluminium windows depends on a number of factors (Adobe)

A number of factors will influence the cost of aluminium windows, including the type of windows required, the glass option chosen, the window manufacturer used, the property’s location, additional design or security requirements and, most importantly, the quantity of windows required and their individual sizes.

The style of window will impact the cost of aluminium windows. For example, in the UK, the average cost for an aluminium casement window is between £450 and £650. In comparison, the average cost of an aluminium bay window is between £1,500 and £1,700. The same can be said for the type of glass opted for, with the average double-glazed aluminium window in the UK costing between £400 and £700 and the average aluminium low-emission glass window costing between £800 and £950.

Costs for aluminium windows will vary based on the supplier used and the property’s location. It’s likely that there will be fluctuations in the cost of aluminium windows in certain regions within the UK, where labour and general business costs are higher. Suppliers also have varying costs when it comes to supplying and installing aluminium windows, so it’s recommended to obtain several local quotes from reputable local suppliers to ensure that you get the best value quote for installing aluminium windows in your home.

Additional and bespoke design features, in addition to any added security or window hardware requirements, will add to the cost of aluminium windows. Thus, consider any design or security requirements prior to requesting a quote for aluminium windows so that these are included in the costs you receive. 

Two of the main factors that can impact the overall cost of adding aluminium windows to a property are the number of individual windows required and the size of each of these windows. The higher the quantity of windows and the larger the individual windows, the higher the cost is likely to be. The average cost of an individual aluminium window in the UK is £500.

Aluminium windows pros and cons

There are a number of advantages and disadvantages to aluminium windows, and below is a summary:

Advantages

  • Durability and strength
  • Design options
  • Modern aesthetic
  • Low maintenance
  • Recyclability

Disadvantages

  • Upfront cost
  • Thermal efficiency 
  • Noise transmission
  • Condensation

Let’s look at some of the advantages of adding aluminium windows to a property.

Durability and strength

Being both strong and lightweight, the strength of aluminium allows you to achieve windows with stylish, slim profiles that are still as structurally sound as wider window equivalents made from other materials. Aluminium has properties that make it highly resistant to rust and rot, so this is a durable material that’s particularly useful in coastal areas and areas exposed to extreme weather.

Design options

A key advantage of aluminium windows is the number of design options available. Not only are these windows available in many window styles, but they can also be powder coated in practically any colour, and a range of finishes are available, making them suitable for most styles of home.

Low maintenance

Requiring very little maintenance, aluminium windows can last between 20 and 40 years on average, so they’re an excellent choice for homeowners who are looking for a long-lasting and low-maintenance option. They’re easy to clean and rarely require work, unlike other frame materials, such as wood.

A popular choice for owners of modern and contemporary properties, aluminium windows are renowned for their design versatility, modern aesthetics and slim profiles. Also, they provide unobstructed views by allowing for a wider glass area.

Eco-friendly

Aluminium windows are an eco-friendlier window frame option. They’re one of the longer-lasting window frame material options, and even when they do need to be replaced, you can recycle the frames, as aluminium is a widely recycled material.

Now we’ll take a look at some of the disadvantages to consider when deciding if aluminium windows are the right choice for your home:

Cost

Aluminium window frames tend to be one of the more expensive window frame options, incurring a higher upfront cost when compared with uPVC windows, for example. While the initial cost is higher, it’s important to note that aluminium windows typically last longer and have fewer maintenance requirements when compared to other materials, which may result in cost savings in the long term.

Relatively noisy

Aluminium windows may not be the best option for homes in built-up urban areas or noisy areas, such as those next to a busy road. This is because aluminium transmits noise more than other window material options and may lead to higher levels of external noise entering a property.

Thermally inefficient

Aluminium windows are not typically the most thermally efficient window material option, as aluminium is a good thermal conductor, which can lead to thermal loss and gain via the aluminium window frames. However, this can be remedied with insulation and thermal breaks.

Prone to condensation

Aluminium windows are more likely to experience condensation during colder weather, which could potentially lead to issues related to moisture around the window if not properly maintained.

Homeowners are advised to address their own individual window requirements and consider the advantages and disadvantages of aluminium windows when making any decisions regarding installing aluminium windows at a property.

What to look for in an aluminium window quote

When requesting quotes, homeowners should look for specific items in the document; the quote should reflect the desired design and style specifications, include the supply and installation costs involved and identify guarantees and warranties offered. Also, ensure that the company giving the quote is reputable.

It’s advisable to have an idea of the number of aluminium windows required and what style you seek in addition to the preferred hardware, design, security and glazing options prior to obtaining an aluminium window quote. This will ensure that the quotes received are a true reflection of your desired specification and that what is being quoted for is in line with your expectations.

Supply and installation costs will most likely vary depending on the companies chosen to provide a quote and their regional location, so examine the supply and labour costs in order to find the best value quote.

The cost of aluminium windows is a key factor to look at, but the reputation of the company that is quoting to supply and install aluminium windows is just as important. A reputable company is more likely to supply good-quality windows and install them properly.

It’s recommended to always look at any guarantees and warranties that are offered by the companies providing quotes for aluminium windows. These should apply to the window itself as well as the installation. Guarantees and warranties offer protection should the window or fitting fall below the expected standard and could maximise the longevity of new windows.

We advise that when considering new aluminium windows for your home you obtain multiple quotes from local window installers to find the best value and to get a more accurate idea of the cost of aluminium windows to meet your own specifications.

Frequently asked questions about aluminium windows



