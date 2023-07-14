Aluminium window guide

Aluminium windows are available in a range of window style options, with the most popular being:

Here’s a summary of each of the above styles and some of the key features of each style of aluminium window.

Casement aluminium windows

Casement aluminium windows are a popular and minimalist style of window. The window can be opened outwardly like a door, on hinges on either the left- or right-hand side of the window. Casement windows allow uninterrupted views and, when open, provide optimal ventilation inside a room.

Sash aluminium windows

Sash aluminium windows complement both modern and traditional properties thanks to their minimal design. A sash window offers varying opening options, with two vertically sliding windowpanes that can be opened in various configurations.

Aluminium windows manufactured in the sliding window style are often seen in more modern properties. This style enables the windowpanes to open by sliding them horizontally along a window track, making them a great option for saving space. This type of window allows for varying levels of ventilation inside a room.

Bay aluminium windows

Bay aluminium windows protrude from the main wall of a property, usually with three windowpanes, including a larger pane in the centre and two smaller windows on either side that are positioned at either 30-, 45- or 90-degree angles to create an angular or rectangular shape. Aluminium bay windows create additional space within a property, add to its character and aesthetic and offer panoramic views from inside.

Bow aluminium windows

Similar to bay aluminium windows, bow aluminium windows also protrude from a property’s main wall but typically have between four and six windowpanes, arranged at smaller angles to create a consistent curved shape. Bow windows also provide panoramic views and additional internal space.

Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows

Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows offer a unique combination of two inward-opening options. The first option is an inward opening like that of a door, whereby the window opens on a side hinge inwardly to the property, allowing good levels of ventilation and the option to easily clean both sides of the window from inside the property. The second opening option allows the window to open inwardly, tilting from a hinge at the bottom of the window to enable a smaller opening at the top of the window. Aluminium tilt-and-turn windows are popular due to their security benefits and ventilation options.

Aluminium fixed window

Also known as an aluminium picture window, an aluminium fixed window is a style of window that has no openings, which is often used within a combination of other window styles to allow for ventilation. Fixed, or picture, windows provide uninterrupted views and allow for the optimum amount of natural light to enter a room.

Aluminium awning windows

Awning windows manufactured from aluminium have a hinge at the top of the window, allowing the window to open outwardly from the bottom. They offer great ventilation on rainy days, as the window can be opened without letting any rain into the property.

When choosing the right style of aluminium window for your home, consider factors such as opening options, ventilation and views in addition to specific design requirements.