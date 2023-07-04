Safestyle windows review

To provide a quote, Safestyle will send a qualified professional to survey your house and give you an estimate. You can schedule the house visit at your convenience.

After you confirm a date and time for the house visit, the professional will come and look at all the places you need the windows to be installed and answer all your questions. The window installer will also take accurate measurements and evaluate any potential complications during window installation. Moreover, if you haven’t decided which windows you’d like to install, the professional will give you many options suited to your style, budget and requirements.

Surveying the house

If you’re satisfied with the first visit, the company will schedule a second survey visit to take more accurate measurements, estimations and photos of the areas where you need to install the new windows. You’ll also be able to ask the surveyor any questions you forgot to ask during the initial visit.

The surveyor will also document final design measurements and ensure whether any more specifications need to be considered, such as whether the installation team would require scaffolding.

Designing and creating double-glazed windows

After finalising the quote and measurements, Safestyle will send the production order and manufacture your double-glazed windows at its Yorkshire factory. Each item is designed and made per the client’s specifications and has a bespoke quality control process.

Installing the windows

After the windows are manufactured, Safestyle will contact you to schedule an installation date where a team of qualified fitters will come and install the windows as per your requested specifications. Safestyle installation experts are thorough and ensure the installation process goes as smoothly as possible with little to no mess made. They use dust sheets to cover your furniture and carpet to ensure nothing gets damaged or dirty during the process.

Your old windows or doors will be removed carefully, and the company will send them for recycling. However, the company does not provide a set time for when the installation will be complete, as there are many variables involved in the process.

Payment

Safestyle only asks for payment after it has confirmed your satisfaction with the quality of the products and the installation. The company focuses on client satisfaction, as it understands home improvement projects can be moderately expensive. This is one of the major reasons it will only ask for full payment after performing the installation as per your requirements. With that being said, it’s important to keep in mind that some Safestyle customers have had a negative experience with the company’s aftercare services and have mentioned that they’re difficult to get in touch with in case of an installation or fitting related issue.