Full fibre broadband

As mentioned, fibre and full fibre broadband are often offered for business broadband plans, but full fibre is the best option if you want a fast, reliable connection. That’s because it’s the best type of broadband you can get, and its quick speeds and reliable service make it well suited for an office full of devices or a home office that needs to run on fast internet. However, full fibre is still a new concept and is not available to every household and company in the UK, so you’ll need to check if it’s available to you.

Broadband with 4G backup

Lots of business broadband plans come with a 4G backup guarantee, which means that if your broadband stops working, it will use 4G from the same provider to provide internet. Similarly to full fibre broadband, this isn’t an option that will work for everyone – if you’re in a remote area, you might not be able to access that provider’s 4G service.

Broadband and phone packages

Most top UK providers give you the option to bundle your business broadband with a phone line. This makes sense, as many businesses will find it necessary to operate phone lines in their companies. These package deals often include bonuses such as free UK calls or the option to use your mobile phone as your landline and connect to business calls when out and about. If you know your business isn’t likely to ever need a phone line, opting for one of these bundles isn’t recommended, as there’s no reason to pay for something you won’t use.