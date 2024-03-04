Broadband speeds are usually measured in terms of how many megabits per second (Mbps) the broadband connection can handle – the more megabits, the faster the connection and the more data you can reliably send or receive each second. While the average broadband connection in the UK is around 70Mbps (via Ofcom), speeds vary hugely, from a slow trickle of 3-4Mbps to many hundreds of megabits per second, depending on the location and access to broadband technologies in that area.

Gigabit internet goes a step further than the average broadband connection, offering speeds of 1,000Mbps. It’s well above what most internet users need but is increasingly being offered by high-speed broadband providers looking to reach new heights in the broadband market.

Not every home can get gigabit broadband, though. It depends on how you connect to the internet and which provider you use.

Fibre broadband is generally the best option for most homes in the UK. Fibre-optic cabling can transmit data via pulses of light, enabling vast amounts of information to be sent at high speed over long distances.

While many providers offer hypothetical gigabit speeds through fibre-optic networks, you’ll have the best luck at an address with access to full fibre, also known as fibre to the premises (FTTP), in which fibre-optic cabling runs directly into your home.

Often, you’ll get fibre-optic cabling to a local cabinet but still need to rely on copper wiring to get broadband from that cabinet to your address, slowing it down at the final hurdle. This is known as fibre to the cabinet (FTTC). You should be able to get gigabit broadband if you have FTTP or middle-ground cable broadband that uses coaxial cables instead of copper wiring for that final stretch.

You’ll also need a wired connection to make real use of gigabit broadband, as a wireless signal will lose some of its potency in transit, moving through the air and any obstacles in the way, including walls and furniture. 5G mobile data networks are technically capable of gigabit broadband but don’t really reach those heights in practice, whether you’re using a smartphone or a 5G-enabled router.

If you don’t have access to any of those options, you may be using asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) broadband. ADSL broadband is considerably slower than cable and fibre broadband but utilises existing telephone lines to bring the internet into your home; it can provide minimal speeds without requiring new network infrastructure.

You won’t get gigabit speeds through satellite broadband, either, though the technology – which uses low-orbit satellite clusters to send and receive internet signals – can be useful in areas that don’t have reliable access to full fibre.