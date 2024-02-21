FTTP broadband deals for 2024

Some of the best broadband providers offer FTTP to wide swathes of the UK. It’s important to remember that not every provider will operate in your area, and speeds will depend on your postcode.

Virgin Media

Unlike most other FTTP broadband providers, Virgin Media does not work with the Openreach network and instead uses its own cable system to supply broadband to eligible areas. The company offers broadband-only deals with speeds of up to 1,130Mbps for £45 per month.

BT

BT is the biggest broadband provider in the country, offering full fibre broadband to eligible households. Residents can pick up its Full Fibre 900 deal with speeds of up to 900Mbps for £44.99.

Sky

Sky is known for its extensive broadband and TV packages, which can come with speeds as high as 900Mbps. Eligible households can benefit from its FTTP broadband alongside a range of additional TV services, including a Standard Netflix subscription and additional Sky TV channels.

TalkTalk

Not only does TalkTalk offer FTTP broadband with speeds up to 944Mbps, but customers can benefit from its limited-time deal wherein full fibre plans are half-price for the first six months.

Vodafone

Vodafone includes a line rental with all its broadband services. The company offers full fibre deals with speeds as high as 910Mbps with the option to include 24 months of Apple TV+ for an additional £14 per month.

EE

Powered by BT, EE is one of the fastest major broadband providers, offering speeds as high as 1.6Gbps to large areas in the UK. With this deal, the company guarantees speeds of at least 1.3Gbps, at a cost of £69.99 per month.

Shell Energy

Shell Energy provides FTTP broadband to eligible customers, with speeds reaching 944Mbps. Since all of its deals include a line rental, you can find a range of broadband and phone deals as well as full fibre.

Hyperoptic

Hyperoptic may not have the scope of some other full fibre broadband providers, but it does offer speeds up to 1Gbps, making it ideal for gaming or intensive workloads requiring an internet connection.

Community Fibre

Community Fibre is a broadband provider exclusive to London, providing the capital’s residents with speeds as high as 3Gbps. Despite its small range in the UK, it’s currently the fastest broadband provider in the country.

Onestream

Founded in 2016, Onstream is an independent home broadband provider delivering FTTP broadband to eligible households. Its broadband-only full fibre deal comes with speeds up to 900Mbps and costs £34.95 per month.

Truespeed

As another smaller provider, Truespeed does not serve every household in the UK, but it does offer speeds as high as 900Mbps for eligible postcodes.

G.Network

G.Network is another London-only broadband provider, with speeds as high as 900Mbps. Unlike other broadband providers, G.Network promises that its prices won’t increase during your contract.

Connect Fibre

Founded in 2019, Connect Fibre is a growing broadband provider that offers speeds as high as 1Gbps to eligible households for £50 per month, with optional TV services also available.