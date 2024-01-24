Broadband has become an essential utility, much like heating our homes. For most, our everyday activities rely on a broadband connection – but some families are struggling to afford it. Broadband social tariffs were introduced in 2022 to help those on low-income benefits to gain access to affordable broadband.

To find out more about social tariff eligibility, which providers offer deals and their prices read our guide. Even if you’re not eligible, read on to discover how to get cheap broadband and which provider offers it.