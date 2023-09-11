When painting your windows, having the right equipment can mean the difference between a professional-looking finish and a messy job.

Plus, being stuck midway through the job without the necessary tools is highly frustrating.

Here are the items you’ll need:

Primer

A high-quality primer is essential for ensuring your paint adheres well to the surface of the window. For uPVC windows, make sure to use a uPVC-specific primer.

Wooden windows often benefit from an oil-based primer, which helps to block stains and offers a good base for paint to stick to.

It’s not entirely necessary to prime already-painted wooden windows, unless you’re going from a dark colour (like black) to a light one (like white), in which case primer will reduce the number of coats you’ll have to apply.

In any case, using a high-quality wood primer will increase the longevity of the windows.

Sandpaper

Before applying any paint, you’ll need to prepare the surface.

Sandpaper helps to remove old paint and smooths out any imperfections. Moreover, a sanded surface improves paint adherence.

Choose sandpaper with smooth to medium grit (80, 100 and 120 grit – the higher numbers indicate finer grits).

Paint brushes and rollers

The quality of your brushes will significantly affect the quality of the finish. Consider buying a variety of high-quality synthetic-bristle brushes.

Low-quality brushes often shed hair, which can ruin the finish and cause a nuisance.

A two-inch angled brush works well for painting window frames, but you might need a smaller brush for edges and intricate details.

Rollers are ideal for evenly coating broader frames. Choose smaller 2in and 4in rollers.

Paint

Your choice of window paint depends on the material of your window frames. An acrylic latex paint is often the best choice for wooden windows due to its durability.

For uPVC, ensure the paint is compatible. Some brands offer uPVC-specific paint.

Metal windows usually require a special metal paint or enamel for long-lasting results.

For window sills, you’ll need paint suited to the material your window sills are made from, which could be metal, uPVC or wood.

Dust sheets

Painting usually gets messy. Spread out dust sheets or old newspapers to protect your flooring and furniture.

Painter’s tape/masking tape

Masking tape helps to protect areas you don’t want to paint, such as the glass pane or surrounding walls.

Press down on the edges to prevent paint from seeping through.

Ladder or step stool

Depending on the height of your windows, a sturdy ladder or step stool will be necessary for reaching the tops of the frames.

Ensure that whatever you use is stable and positioned on a flat surface.