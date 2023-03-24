Trustpilot: 2.8 (69 reviews)

Apple App store: 4 (10 reviews)

Google Play Store: 3.8 (736 reviews)

VPNSecure receives mixed reviews on Trustpilot, Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Throughout our research, we found customers mostly complained about slow internet speeds and unstable connections.

Other customers praised the VPN provider for its price, ability to unblock websites where countries use high-tech firewalls, and for its customer support.

“Have been using this service for a year or so now. I like the range of proxy locations available, and the Chrome extension is useful but would be more useful if it stored username and password so I don’t have to re-enter it each time I change proxy or open a new browser session. Also sometimes the proxies run very slowly.If those things were fixed, I’d give VPNSecure five stars. As it is, I’m currently looking for a new proxy service.”

Didier, via Trustpilot

“I grabbed an offer with VPNSecure, and I have to say, I didn’t expect much given the cheap price, but I am enjoying it a lot. It’s like you have control over your whole online experience. My VPN traffic was usually blocked in Egypt with other VPN vendors, but with VPNSecure all my VPN traffic is undetected thanks to their stealth protocol.”

A Sami, via Trustpilot

“I have been using the app for over a year. Overall, I’ve been very satisfied. [It’s a] no-logs generated service. I can use peer-to-peer apps with it, on all servers. Most of all, support is very responsive and knowledgeable. When I contacted them about a minor issue I was having on one specific kind of device, an update was available to fix it in less than 48 hours. Excellent! Two negatives: Hulu seems to have blocked it. Occasionally, throughput is a bit slow, but 95 per cent of the time it’s not an issue.”

Google user, via Google Play Store

“The new version looks better and works okay but please add landscape support on iPad. The VPN service is okay, however servers often fail and aren’t available so you have to keep trying different servers until one works.”