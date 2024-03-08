Why is my internet so slow, and how can I fix it?

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Are you trying to binge Netflix but your internet is too slow? A slow broadband connection is at the top of modern-day frustrations – but it doesn’t have to be.
Get to the root of your internet woes with our guide. We’ve put together a troubleshooting guide to help you find out why your internet is so slow and how to fix it.
Broadband speed can be affected by various factors, including your broadband provider, the area that you live in and an incorrect router setup. Some may come with a quick fix, while others won’t.
If your internet speed is slow, you should first investigate by running a broadband speed test. This process measures your download and upload speeds. According to Ofcom data, the average broadband speed in the UK is 69.4Mbps – but your speed will depend on what your provider advertises.
Once you’ve run the speed test, double-check with your provider to confirm the promised speeds for your broadband deal. If you discover your speed is much slower, it’s time to contact your provider to find out why. Before you do, make sure that there are no issues with your provider’s service via its website and explore broadband issues in your area via Downdetector.
Fortunately, if your provider isn’t the cause of your slow internet, there are some quick fixes that you can try.
When you enter a broadband contract, both you and your provider have certain obligations outlined in the terms and conditions.
If you have exhausted all of the above steps and tried to resolve the issue with your provider to no avail, you have every right to switch broadband providers.
Switching broadband plans while still under contract usually involves fees. However, Ofcom consumer rights state that you can switch providers without exit fees if you’re not receiving the speeds you were promised.
The average broadband speed in the UK is 69.4Mbps – a decent speed for general usage and streaming. A good broadband speed is crucial if you’ll be downloading content, streaming or using video calls. Ideally, your average speed should be 60Mbps or more. If you’re only sending emails and browsing the web, 30Mbps should suffice. You’ll want to find a broadband deal with average speeds of 100Mbps or more for heavy internet usage such as online gaming.
Most providers offer fibre and full-fibre broadband deals. Sky, BT and Vodafone offer some of the fastest broadband speeds, reaching 900Mbps or more. Virgin Media delivers its broadband through its own cable network, and its fastest deal – Gig1Fibre – boasts average speeds of 1,130Mbps.
Sometimes, broadband providers cap or throttle your connection to manage network traffic. To maintain adequate internet speeds in your area, your provider may subtly throttle your internet speed. Telltale signs that your connection is being throttled could be buffering when streaming, slower than usual download speeds, an unstable wifi connection and particular websites or services running slower than usual.