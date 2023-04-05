- SOFTWARE
The safety and security of our property has always been a top priority for homeowners, but the advent of smart home security systems has revolutionised the way we protect our living spaces. It’s now even easier to ensure our homes are protected from threats and hazards.
Home security systems offer numerous benefits extending beyond simply protecting from intruders. These advantages include sending emergency service alerts, smoke detection, enhanced energy management, and improved neighbourhood safety.
Our experts have delved into the complex world of home security systems, exploring and testing the features, benefits, and the latest technological advancements that have elevated them to new heights.
In testing and comparing smart home security systems, our researchers considered multiple factors, including price, installation, and features.
In general, we found that most systems are easy to install yourself with minimal effort required, with some suppliers offering the option of professional installation for a fee. ADT Fire & Security produced the only system that required professional installation, which came at an additional cost, as did the professional monitoring. However, if you want this level of monitoring, ADT’s alarm package is well worth considering.
We found that SimpliSafe’s The Tower package offered the best overall service and, despite its mid-range price point, the package includes everything you need to set up an efficient smart home security system. While it has a subscription-based professional monitoring option, with multiple alerts and a user-friendly app, self-monitoring is a viable, cheaper, option.
Our Independent Advisor experts have researched and tested each home security system in order to provide fair, impartial and accurate recommendations. We compare products, features, quality and cost alongside what others in the industry say and how customers have also reviewed their experiences.
Our reviews are determined by the following categories:
We examine 18 elements within these categories including:
All of our home security articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, to give consumers the knowledge they need to make an informed, up-to-date and confident decision.
Smart home security refers to an integrated system of interconnected devices designed to deliver a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for protecting homes from potential threats, such as intruders, fires, and other safety hazards.
Typically, the systems include surveillance cameras, motion detectors, and alarm systems, which can be controlled and monitored remotely using smartphones or other devices. Homeowners can programme their system to follow specific routines or react to certain triggers – sending an alert when a door is opened or when motion is detected, for example.
Additionally, some smart home security systems integrate with other smart home technologies, such as lighting or heating, creating a more cohesive and secure living environment.
When comparing the best smart home security systems, it’s essential to consider factors such as ease of installation, features, integration capabilities, and cost.
|ADT Smart Home Alarm Package
|Simplisafe The Tower
|Ring Alarm and Indoor Camera Pack
|Yale Sync Home Security System
|Hey! Surveillance Kit
|Cost
|Tailored quote, installation £199.00, annual subscriptions start from £35.99 for maintained cover
|£509.93 (professional monitoring from 53p a day)
|£269.98 (professional monitoring from £34.99 per year)
|£499.99
|£149.99
|Components
|1 ADT bell box, 1 Smart Home hub, 1 wireless door contact, 2 motion sensors, plus choose from three additional options: wifi camera, video doorbell, or both
|1 base station, 1 keypad, 2 entry sensors, 1 motion sensor, 1 outdoor camera, 1 indoor camera
|1 base station, 1 keypad, 1 contact sensor, 1 motion detector, 1 range extender, 1 indoor camera
|1 Smart hub, 1 live siren, 1 dummy siren, 3 motion detectors, 2 door/window sensors, 1 full HD indoor wifi camera, 1 all-in-one indoor/outdoor camera, 1 keypad, 2 alarm stickers
|1 motion sensor, 1 doorbell video, 1 outdoor camera
|Power source
|Battery
|Battery
|Battery; hub and indoor camera need to be plugged in
|Battery; the hub requires plugging into a power source and ethernet cable
|Battery
|Connectivity
|Wifi
|Wifi
|Wifi
|Wifi
|Wifi
|Maximum volume
|105dB
|N/A
|N/A
|104dB
|N/A
|Voice assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
|Backup battery
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Monitor
|Professional monitoring
|Self-monitored, optional paid-for monitoring
|Self-monitored, optional paid-for monitoring
|Self-monitored
|Self-monitored
|Pros
|Cons
|Good range of components included but is also highly customisable
|High initial outlay
|Easy DIY installation
|No zoom with the indoor camera
|No contract required
|Provides police dispatch options (subscription only)
|Hidden panic button on keypad
|60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee
SimpliSafe offers a range of preconfigured packages, all of which can be fully customised to suit your requirements. For the average three-bedroom semi-detached property, The Tower needs no additional components and is ready to go once the base station is plugged in, combining internal and external cameras, a motion detector, door and window sensors, and an integrated keypad. While The Tower is one of its pricier options, SimpliSafe frequently has steep product discounts, making options, such as this package more affordable.
Simplisafe users can choose between self-monitoring or professional monitoring, with two flexible monitoring plans available starting at 53p per day.
We found the peel and stick sensors incredibly straightforward to install, with no drilling required and comprehensive connectivity instructions. The system was also easy to set up using the dedicated app.
The hardware is sleek and stylish, available in obsidian or white, and incorporates a stylishly contemporary pear-shaped base station. This glows with a steady blue light, and pulses if there is an error in the system.
With the SimpliSafe app, you can access and control your security system remotely via user-friendly smartphone or tablet interfaces. The app allows you to arm or disarm your system, view live camera feeds, and receive instant notifications in the case of a security event. The system uses end-to-end encryption to protect data, ensuring personal information and video feeds remain secure and private.
All of Simplisafe’s packages are compatible with smart home ecosystems Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to control your security system using voice commands.
While the indoor camera lacks the ability to pan or zoom, with a 120-degree lens it already covers an expansive area. Both the picture quality and sound are easily distinguishable, and even the night vision is clear. The motion detection uses heat signatures to differentiate between a pet, a person and an object (a thrown ball, for example), minimising false alarms.
If you take out one of the monthly subscription plans, you’ll benefit from the 24/7 professional monitoring. In case of any security concerns, with the more advanced monitoring package the SimpliSafe monitoring centre is notified, and they can dispatch emergency services to your location.
While SimpliSafe’s The Tower package provides an excellent home security solution, the initial cost may be prohibitive for some homeowners. However, considering the monitoring plans’ quality, features, and flexibility, we believe it is a worthwhile investment in the long run.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good value
|Lacks external alarm
|Easy installation
|No backup battery
|Simple to use
|Automatic night vision
The Hey! Surveillance Kit offers a basic, but good value, home security system which includes a doorbell video and a weatherproof outdoor camera. Both feature motion sensors, full HD live video streaming, two-way communication, and automatic night vision. However, like many smart security systems, more components can be added if required.
The system is simple to install using the manual and instructional videos, requiring very little time or effort, and, with direct router-to-device connectivity, there’s no need for a separate home hub.
The mobile app interface takes a while to navigate, but it includes everything you need to manage your system, such as adjusting the motion sensor range and dimming the floodlights. Live HD video streamed directly to the app allows for simple self-monitoring, while the two-way communication can be accessed from anywhere via your mobile phone. The app also features playback of recorded clips and instant notifications of any unusual activity the system detects.
The Surveillance Kit offers cloud and local storage options for your video footage, giving you flexibility in managing your data.
The Hey! Surveillance Kit provides homeowners with an affordable option for home security. While it doesn’t have the capabilities of bigger, more expensive systems, what it does offer is effective and easy to manage. If you do choose to expand your Hey! Security measures, the range is very budget friendly with extra motion sensors coming in at under £22 and cameras under £50.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy DIY installation
|Night vision lacks clarity
|Numerous setup options
|Feels cheap
|Affordable subscription rate
Ring is one of the leading brands in smart home security and is well known for its innovative doorbell cameras and other security devices. The five-piece Alarm and Indoor Cam Pack offers a mid-priced system that’s ideal for smaller homes, but it can easily be expanded with other Ring products. You can also integrate the system with other Ring smart home devices, such as locks, thermostats, and lights, for a fully connected experience.
The pack includes the Ring Indoor Camera, which offers full HD video quality, live view, night vision, and two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with anyone in your home. The camera also has motion detection, customisable privacy settings, and integration with Amazon Alexa for voice commands.
Setting up the Ring Alarm system was surprisingly easy. The package comes with detailed instructions, and there is also an installation video available on the Ring website. The process takes around thirty minutes, and the devices can be easily mounted using the included adhesive strips or screws, depending on your preference. They also offer a professional installation service to be purchased via Amazon.
The motion detector has adjustable sensitivity settings, which helps minimise false alarms from pets or other small movements, and the inclusion of the range extender means that the wireless signal between the base station and any other Ring devices is maintained throughout your home.
The system also integrates seamlessly with the Ring mobile app, which allows you to monitor and control the security system remotely.
An optional Ring Protect Plus subscription covers all your home devices and allows access to its 24/7 Assisted Monitoring. Among other things, this sends alerts to your emergency contacts if your alarm is triggered.
The Ring Alarm system offers a user-friendly, customisable home security solution for homeowners seeking to protect their property. With optional subscription services and the availability of additional Ring devices, the system can be tailored to meet each household’s specific needs.
Although this system is ideal for small properties, adding more components to cover a larger home could mean that it’s more cost-effective to purchase a more extensive system from the start.
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple installation
|Potential for false alarms
|Comprehensive coverage
|Limited battery life
|Multi-layered protection
|200m range
|Installation available for an additional cost
Yale’s 11-piece Sync Home Security kit offers a comprehensive range of devices to protect your home from intruders and environmental hazards. Ideal for larger properties, additional devices can be purchased and integrated into the system if it still doesn’t fulfil your requirements.
Secured by Design, the official police security initiative, has accredited the Yale Sync Home Security System under the Police Preferred Specification scheme.
The system offers a range of customisable settings, including part-arm functionality, allowing specific areas of your home to be secured while you’re inside; this can be set on the user-friendly app, keypad, remote key fob or via voice assistants. It also includes a helpful geolocation feature that reminds you to set the alarm when you leave the house.
The motion detectors and contact sensors are sensitive and responsive, ensuring that any unauthorised entry is quickly detected and reported to you via the Yale’s Smart Living Home app.
Not only does the Yale Sync siren provide a loud, live alarm for the exterior of your property, it also includes a dummy alarm as an extra deterrent.
Setting up the Yale Sync Home Security System is a straightforward process thanks to the detailed user manual and helpful installation videos on the Yale website. The devices are primarily wireless, so the installation does not need drilling or running cables. The system is designed for easy DIY installation, and most users should be able to complete the process within a couple of hours. Some users have reported difficulties setting up the live alarm, but our researchers encountered no issues.
According to Yale, the batteries should last for approximately 18 to 24 months; however, some users have reported slightly shorter lifespans.
The Yale Sync Home Security System offers a comprehensive and intelligent solution for securing your home. With its wide range of devices, smart home integration, and user-friendly app, this system provides peace of mind and convenience for homeowners.
If you’re searching for a smart and efficient way to safeguard your home, this is a solid choice to consider.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fully customisable system
|Professional installation only
|Remote engineering in the event of a fault
|High monthly costs
|May reduce home insurance premiums
|Poor customer support
|Allows up to 64 zones and 48 user codes
|Six-month money back guarantee
ADT has been a trusted name in home security for many years, and its Smart Home Alarm Package demonstrates its commitment to evolving with modern technology. This comprehensive security system combines traditional ADT reliability with smart home features.
Although we tested the Smart Home Alarm Package, like many security systems, the company’s accessories and packages can be fully tailored to your requirements with additional elements incorporated into the system.
It features a touchscreen control panel that serves as the command centre for your system, and allows you to arm and disarm the system, control smart home devices, and view live video feeds from the cameras. With an 8MP camera incorporated, it automatically captures a picture of the last person who disabled your alarm.
The ADT+ App also allows you to manage your home security remotely, and the company plans to integrate controls for third-party smart home products that use Matter, enabling control of compatible smart lights, thermostats and other smart technologies.
With efficient contact sensors to detect when entry points are opened or closed, passive infrared (PIR) motion detectors that sense movement and ignore any household pets, and a wireless key fob that includes a panic button for emergencies, ADT appears to have every base covered.
The security system is designed for professional installation, ensuring it’s set up correctly and functioning optimally. Upon purchase, ADT will schedule a technician to visit your home and install the devices. This process may take a few hours, depending on the size and complexity of your home.
ADT offers 24/7 phone support, email support, and live chat, in addition to their online help centre, but our researchers found the customer support team didn’t always know the answers to our questions and took up to 10 minutes to get through. The live chat provided quicker responses.
Your standard subscription includes access to the ADT Remote Operating Centre, which automatically conducts daily system checks, ensuring every device runs optimally. Most technical issues can be dealt with remotely. Depending on the subscription level you choose, you, your keyholders, the police, or a private security guard will be notified in the event of a security breach.
The ADT Smart Home Alarm Package offers an advanced security solution that combines home automation and comprehensive protection. While the higher cost and long-term contract may be a drawback, the system’s reliability, professional installation, and seamless integration with smart home platforms makes it an attractive choice for those looking for a high-quality and professionally monitored home security solution.
The cost of a smart home security system can vary greatly depending on the brand, features, components, and level of professional monitoring you choose. Prices can be anywhere from around £150 for a self-monitored, self-installed system, to several hundred pounds with ongoing monthly costs for a professionally installed and monitored home security system.
When buying a smart home security system, there are several factors to consider to find the optimal solution for your needs.
Installing smart home security systems can be a straightforward process, especially if you choose a DIY-friendly option. Manufacturers should include instructions and guidelines with their systems as the installation process differs depending on your brand and type, and you should read these first.
Generally, however, the installation for most systems follows these steps:
Before installing, carefully plan the placement of each component, including the cameras, motion detectors, sensors and central hub. You should consider which areas of your home you want to monitor most closely and the range of the sensors and cameras you have chosen.
The central hub, or base station, is the heart of your system and is designed to connect all of your security devices. If possible, place it in a central location within your home, and the manufacturer should provide instructions to connect it to your wifi network.
The cameras should be installed in positions that cover entry points and high-traffic areas, yet within wifi range of your central hub. Most cameras can be mounted using adhesive strips or screws and, once fixed in place, should be connected to the central hub according to the instructions.
Make sure the two parts of a door and window sensor align when closed, and then attach the first part of the sensor to the frame and the second to the opening section of the door or window. That way, the sensor can detect when it is opened and alert the alarm system
The motion detectors should be located in areas in which you want to detect movements, such as large rooms and hallways. The manufacturer’s instructions should include the optimum mounting height and angle and how to connect them to the central hub.
If your system includes smart locks, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to replace your existing locks with the smart locks. Ensure that your door is compatible with the smart lock you’ve chosen.
Once each component is installed, the accompanying mobile app can be used to configure the settings for your security devices, such as motion sensitivity, camera recording preferences, and alert notifications.
Triggering each sensor, checking camera feeds, and testing any other component, will confirm that your system is connected and communicating correctly with the central hub.
If your system includes monitoring services or smart home automation features, these can be managed through your mobile app.
Both traditional and smart security alarm systems are designed to protect homes from intruders and other threats; however, they differ in functionality and features.
Smart systems use wifi technology to integrate various components, such as surveillance cameras, motion detectors, and sensors, to provide a comprehensive security solution. Connected to the internet via a central hub (using wifi or ethernet), they allow remote monitoring, real-time notifications, and customisation through your mobile phone.
Using your mobile app, you can arm, disarm, and check the system’s status from anywhere with an internet connection.
Many smart systems include detectors for smoke and carbon monoxide leaks. They can also be integrated with other smart home devices, such as lights and thermostats, allowing for a more efficiently managed home.
This advanced technology is generally more expensive than traditional alarm systems and may require a monthly subscription for professional monitoring or premium features.
Traditional systems are not wifi-enabled and instead rely on a landline or cellular connection for communication. As a result, remote access is nonexistent, meaning that real-time notifications through smartphone apps are unavailable. Typically, traditional systems use audible alarms and contact a monitoring centre in the event of a security breach.
Traditional systems often require a contract for professional monitoring, but the subscription fees may be lower compared with smart security systems, especially if you choose a basic package.
Like any other internet-connected device, smart security systems can be hacked. Their reliance on wifi connectivity for system components, such as motion sensors and cameras, makes their signals vulnerable to interception. Thankfully, even though hacking is possible, it’s not necessarily probable.
In order to breach your particular security system, a hacker must have sufficient knowledge about your technology and its security configurations to select an appropriate method. Additionally, the hacker would require access to your home’s wireless network, necessitating a distinct set of expertise and resources.
However, there are some simple measures you can take to protect your security system from potential hacking attempts. These include: