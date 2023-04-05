SimpliSafe offers a range of preconfigured packages, all of which can be fully customised to suit your requirements. For the average three-bedroom semi-detached property, The Tower needs no additional components and is ready to go once the base station is plugged in, combining internal and external cameras, a motion detector, door and window sensors, and an integrated keypad. While The Tower is one of its pricier options, SimpliSafe frequently has steep product discounts, making options, such as this package more affordable.

Simplisafe users can choose between self-monitoring or professional monitoring, with two flexible monitoring plans available starting at 53p per day.

We found the peel and stick sensors incredibly straightforward to install, with no drilling required and comprehensive connectivity instructions. The system was also easy to set up using the dedicated app.

The hardware is sleek and stylish, available in obsidian or white, and incorporates a stylishly contemporary pear-shaped base station. This glows with a steady blue light, and pulses if there is an error in the system.

With the SimpliSafe app, you can access and control your security system remotely via user-friendly smartphone or tablet interfaces. The app allows you to arm or disarm your system, view live camera feeds, and receive instant notifications in the case of a security event. The system uses end-to-end encryption to protect data, ensuring personal information and video feeds remain secure and private.

All of Simplisafe’s packages are compatible with smart home ecosystems Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to control your security system using voice commands.

While the indoor camera lacks the ability to pan or zoom, with a 120-degree lens it already covers an expansive area. Both the picture quality and sound are easily distinguishable, and even the night vision is clear. The motion detection uses heat signatures to differentiate between a pet, a person and an object (a thrown ball, for example), minimising false alarms.

If you take out one of the monthly subscription plans, you’ll benefit from the 24/7 professional monitoring. In case of any security concerns, with the more advanced monitoring package the SimpliSafe monitoring centre is notified, and they can dispatch emergency services to your location.

Our verdict

While SimpliSafe’s The Tower package provides an excellent home security solution, the initial cost may be prohibitive for some homeowners. However, considering the monitoring plans’ quality, features, and flexibility, we believe it is a worthwhile investment in the long run.