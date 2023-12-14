Blink home security review

All Blink products come with the components needed to install the device yourself. A majority of the products are battery powered and DIY friendly, with additional accessories, such as solar power or floodlights, also being easy to install.

Our experts have broken down Blink’s catalogue to give you an overview of each piece of equipment.

Blink Sync Module 2

The Sync Module 2 is the home security network hub, connecting all your Blink devices under one umbrella. It requires constant power from a power outlet and a stable wifi connection. It is also needed to control certain Blink products.

Blink Indoor

Boasting a powerful two-year battery life, the Blink Indoor security camera offers Full HD video capture and a 110-degree field of view. It can be surface or wall-mounted, works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio, as well as motion detection alerts.

Blink Mini

The Blink Mini is the only wired camera from the company. The HD camera utilises night vision, with motion detection and two-way audio present, allowing you to check in with your pets or family members.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt

The Mini Pan-Tilt can be purchased with or without the Blink Mini indoor camera, but only works with that model. It offers 360-degree coverage of a room, with video clips being viewable on your smartphone, tablet or compatible Alexa device. It has a 110-degree diagonal view, 350-degree pan range and 125-degree tilt range, which can be adjusted via the Blink app.

Blink Outdoor

Designed to monitor the outside of your home, the Blink Outdoor security camera comes with Full HD video capture with a 110-degree field of view. It runs up to two years on two AA batteries and is DIY friendly, with no professional installation required. Two-way talk and customised motion detection zones are present, alongside infrared night vision.

Blink Solar Panel Mount

The Blink Solar Panel Mount works in conjunction with the Blink Outdoor security camera, offering an additional power source. No drilling or screws are required, with the option to attach it directly to the camera module or mount it nearby (within 60cm).

Blink Floodlight Mount

Compatible with the Blink Outdoor security camera, the Floodlight Mount is a battery-operated floodlight that offers up to 700 lumens (lm) of motion-triggered LED light. It can be installed via a hook on vinyl cladding but will require drilling on other surfaces.

Blink Video Doorbell

The Blink Video Doorbell can be installed as a wired or wireless security camera, with the latter not offering an audible chime, unless paired with the Blink Mini. Both variations require two AA batteries to function – since the wired model only connects to your chime system – with the required mounting and screw kit included in the box.

Full HD day and night vision are supported, alongside two-way talk, motion detection and smart integration with Amazon Alexa. Using wifi connectivity, custom alert notifications are sent to your smartphone, tablet or compatible Amazon Alexa device.