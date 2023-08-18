Security

With NordVPN, the entire data traffic is protected through the use of a virtually uncrackable Advanced Encryption Standard with 256 bits (AES-256). It supports secure VPN protocols: IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN and NordLynx, based on WireGuard.

Additional features, such as Threat Protection, ensure reliable defence against malware. Meshnet facilitates direct device connections, securing file transfers or gaming sessions.

Moreover, the Onion Over VPN feature provides users access to the Tor network through dedicated servers. This eliminates the need for installing a Tor browser and establishes a secure VPN tunnel, keeping activities hidden from ISPs and any potential third-party observers on the Onion network.

NordVPN’s no-log policy ensures that user data and activity are kept confidential for the whole network of over 5,500 servers across 60 countries. Their practices underwent evaluation by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in January 2023, underlining their dedication to transparency.

Router setup

Setting up NordVPN on a router provides enhanced security for multiple devices at once. While NordVPN doesn’t offer a bespoke application for routers, multiple detailed tutorials are provided for setting up DD-WRT firmware.

Available options are:

Asus

DD-WRT

DrayTek

EdgeRouter

GL.iNet

MikroTik

Netduma

Privacy Hero

OPNsense

OpenWRT

Padavan

TP-Link

pfSense

Sabai

Tomato

Roqos

The manual installation process varies based on the router’s firmware, but the comprehensive guides, containing screenshots and videos, simplify the process. If a user encounters any difficulty, NordVPN’s 24/7 support is also available.

For those uncertain about compatibility, the first step is to consult the router’s manual for OpenVPN client support, an essential requirement for NordVPN configuration. ISP-issued routers typically lack VPN configurations, but pre-configured routers with NordVPN software are available from FlashRouter. The FlashRouter privacy app seamlessly integrates with NordVPN, providing easy access to features like a VPN kill switch and split tunnelling. Changing VPN server locations is also efficient and hassle-free.

How to setup NordVPN router step by step

To walk you through the process of setting up NordVPN on a router, we’ll use Asus. Here are the steps you need to take.

Step 1: Access the control panel

Begin by accessing your Asus router’s control panel. Simply enter 192.168.1.1 into your web browser.

Step 2: Navigate to VPN settings

After logging in, locate and click on the “VPN” option in the left-hand sidebar.

Step 3: Select VPN client

Tap the “VPN Client” tab located at the top.

Click the “Add profile” button found at the page’s bottom to add a new VPN profile. A new window will appear. Here, select the “OpenVPN” tab and fill out the following details:

Description : Enter a unique name for this connection

Username : Input your NordVPN service username

Password : Provide your NordVPN service password

If you’re not sure about your NordVPN credentials, you can check them in the Nord Account dashboard.

Step 4: Import .ovpn file

First, download the OpenVPN client configuration files from NordVPN.

Access NordVPN’s server utility, choose your desired server and click “Download config” for both OpenVPN UDP (User Datagram Protocol, which is better for speed) and OpenVPN TCP (Transmission Control Protocol, which is considered more reliable) protocols.

Returning to your router’s control panel, click “Choose File” in the setup window. Browse and select the configuration file you’ve just downloaded, then click “Open.”

To finalise, click “Upload”. A “Complete!” message verifies a successful upload. Press “OK,” and your newly created connection is now visible under the “VPN Client” tab.

Step 5: Activate VPN

To connect your router to NordVPN, click “Activate.”

A successful connection displays a blue checkmark in the “Connection Status” column. This means your Asus router is securely connected via VPN.

The NordVPN router setup emerges as notably user-friendly and direct. Its intuitive design ensures that even those new to VPNs can navigate the process with ease.

Performance

Our primary concerns revolved around download speed and latency. Generally, a download speed exceeding 25 Mbps ensures a smooth internet experience, while hardcore gamers might be more inclined to seek speeds around 50 Mbps. Latency, which indicates the time taken in milliseconds for data to reach its destination and return, critically impacts network quality. Ideally, latency below 50ms guarantees optimal performance.

Performance can vary based on multiple factors, but tests have shown that using a UK server could result in speed reduction. However, the NordLynx tunnelling protocol, supported on certain routers, promises outstanding speed.

Our meticulous tests revealed NordVPN’s impact on internet speeds.