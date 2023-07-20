OpenVPN is an open-source VPN protocol known for its robust security and high configuration level. Its dual nature as both a protocol and software makes it a versatile tool in internet security.

As a protocol, OpenVPN enforces strict rules and procedures to ensure a secure and private connection over the internet. It’s also a software application that allows users to create and manage VPN servers or networks.

Underlying technology and encryption

OpenVPN utilises OpenSSL – a reputable, open-source software library – to ensure stringent data security during transmission. OpenSSL, which supports Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, provides OpenVPN with a reliable framework for encrypting and decrypting data. OpenVPN implements advanced 256-bit encryption cyphers to ensure that the data, once encrypted, becomes unreadable. This way, the protocol provides a powerful defence against potential data breaches.

Key features of OpenVPN

OpenVPN’s prominent features revolve around its security, performance and transmission modes. While it’s acknowledged for its superior security measures, OpenVPN’s performance can be let down by its server-side complexities. However, this minor downside doesn’t detract from its functionality.

OpenVPN provides two modes of data transmission: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) for faster but less reliable transmission and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) for slower but more reliable data delivery.

Beyond these, OpenVPN offers additional capabilities such as:

Support for Internet Protocol (IP) subnetworks

Virtual ethernet adapters

Adaptive link compression

Traffic shaping

The ability to traverse firewalls securely

It allows users to choose between static-key-based conventional encryption or more secure certificate-based public key encryption, thus adding another layer to its security features.

Cross-platform availability

OpenVPN is available across all platforms, whether it’s a Windows or macOS desktop or laptop, an Android smartphone or an iOS device. This versatility enhances its appeal among users seeking a secure, reliable and flexible VPN solution for their varied needs.