With the ever-growing reliance on digital networks, secure connections have become a necessity rather than a luxury. OpenVPN Connect is a viable software solution providing users with reliable and private access to the internet, data breach prevention and an exceptionally simple and easy-to-use interface. However, you need to have access to a virtual private network (VPN) server to be able to use it.
In this article, we’ll explore the primary features and benefits of OpenVPN Connect. We’ll also guide you through the entire process of implementing this solution, including downloading, configuring and using it and troubleshooting common issues.
OpenVPN is a versatile, open-source technology that serves as a secure VPN protocol and a software solution. As a VPN protocol, it outlines procedures to establish secure, encrypted connections over the internet. It allows users to build their own VPN server and customise security settings according to their preferences.
OpenVPN employs AES-256, which is 256-bit symmetric advanced standard encryption, and Blowfish, a 128-bit symmetrical cypher, which ensures top-level data security and prevents data breaches. This means the data is encrypted and decrypted using the same key, resulting in fast and secure transmission. Moreover, users can integrate additional encryption cyphers if they require a higher level of security.
OpenVPN uses Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) for key exchange, which creates a secure channel over the internet. This system confirms the identity of the parties communicating and blocks unauthorised access.
OpenVPN’s scalability makes it ideal for single workstations or large enterprise networks. Its design can adapt and cover as many devices as users require.
OpenVPN supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS. This broad compatibility ensures a secure browsing experience across a range of devices.
OpenVPN’s ability to navigate network address translation (NAT) gateways and firewalls ensures secure and uninterrupted connections even when using network security devices, such as firewalls or routers.
OpenVPN allows users to switch between User Datagram Protocol (UDP) for speed and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) when security is paramount.
Step 1: Visit the official OpenVPN site to download OpenVPN Connect for Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11. If you’re a macOS user, go to OpenVPN Connect for macOS.
Step 2: Click on the “Download OpenVPN Connect v3” button to initiate the download process.
Step 3: Launch the installer. After the download is complete, locate the downloaded file on your computer and click on the icon to initiate the installation process.
Step 4: Proceed with the Installation. The installer will prompt you to click “Next” to proceed. Confirm by clicking the “Next” button.
Step 5: Accept the EULA. You’ll be prompted to agree to the “End-User Licence Agreement.” After reading it, tick the “I accept the terms in the Licence Agreement” box and click the “Next” button to proceed.
Step 6: Click “Finish” to close the installer.
Having successfully installed OpenVPN Connect, the next step is to load an .OVPN profile. This file is required for server configuration and can be downloaded from your VPN provider. Note that most high-quality VPN services offer detailed set-up tutorials that include steps on retrieving these files, so it should be easy to locate the provider’s resources.
In our case, we’ll be working with what we deem to be one of the best VPNs, NordVPN. Let’s begin by downloading the NordVPN server configuration files. Head over to the NordVPN website and sign in with your credentials. Navigate to the servers section and find the recommended server for the best possible experience.
Step 1: Click “Show available protocols” under the suggested server to see the different protocol options.
Step 2: Click on the “Download config” link next to OpenVPN TCP or OpenVPN UDP, based on your preference. This will download the .OVPN file for that specific server. You should be able to see the file as an .OVPN.
Step 1: Launch OpenVPN. In the application, look for an option to import a new profile and drag and drop the .OVPN file that you just downloaded.
Subsequently, you’ll be presented with a few key fields:
Step 2: Click on the “CONNECT” button to establish a connection.
A prompt will appear, asking you to input your VPN credentials.
Should you need to verify your credentials, navigate to your VPN provider’s dashboard or user settings page. This is typically found on its website after you log in. Here, you’ll be able to view, verify or even change your account details.
You can retrieve your NordVPN service credentials (service username and service password) via the Nord Account dashboard. To do this, you’ll need to click “Set up NordVPN manually.”
Step 3: A verification code will be sent to the email address associated with your NordVPN services. Make sure to input this code in the provided field.
Step 4: Once verified, you’ll see your service credentials. Use the copy icon buttons on each credential’s right side to conveniently copy these details.
Step 5: Now, head back to the OpenVPN application. Paste the copied NordVPN service username and password into the respective fields and proceed to connect. The application should establish a connection to the NordVPN server within a few seconds.
And with that, your OpenVPN Connect is fully set up and you can enjoy a secure and private browsing experience.
As with implementing any technology, users can face difficulties during the OpenVPN Connect set-up or usage phases. To help address potential challenges, we’ll offer key insights into some of the most common issues, along with practical solutions to resolve them.
To better understand these issues, you might consider exploring some basic networking fundamentals, consulting the dedicated support resources available or submitting a ticket to technical support.
Ensuring security while maximising the performance of your OpenVPN Connect set-up and usage should always be a priority. Here are some vital best practices that promote a highly secure and efficient VPN environment.
Regularly update both your OpenVPN software and configurations to capitalise on the latest security patches and performance improvements. Neglecting updates can leave your system vulnerable to newly identified security threats and may cause functionality issues.
Employ a strong username and password policy. Passwords should be complex, combining letters, numbers and special characters. This makes it difficult for unauthorised users to guess or hack your credentials. Furthermore, consider enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA). Regularly updating passwords and implementing MFA adds an extra layer of security that substantially improves account safety.
Consider integrating an external authentication system, such as Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) or Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS), as it provides an additional level of security. These systems often have built-in security features that further protect your network, which is particularly useful in large organisations where managing a vast number of users can be challenging.
Managing your SSL/TLS certificates effectively is a cornerstone of VPN security. Ensure certificates are current, and meticulously revoke those associated with unused or compromised devices. This prevents potential unauthorised access, significantly enhancing the security of your VPN network.
Grant users only the minimum necessary access rights. Limiting the reach of each user within the system significantly reduces the potential damage that can be caused by a compromised account.
Implement network segmentation to confine traffic to its necessary limits. This helps prevent lateral movement of potential threats and ensures optimal performance by reducing unnecessary network congestion.
Enable logging to track user activities and network events. Regular log reviews can help identify any abnormal patterns or potential security threats early, allowing for prompt action and threat mitigation.
Following these best practices helps ensure a secure, high-performing VPN environment, reducing potential threats and enhancing user experience.
OpenVPN Connect offers an effective solution for ensuring online privacy and security. Its robust security features, including strong encryption and versatile authentication mechanisms, make it a choice worth considering for individuals and businesses alike. Setting up and configuring OpenVPN correctly is essential for its proper operation and a seamless experience.
The installation and use of OpenVPN Connect might involve common hitches, such as authentication, connectivity and server problems, which can be resolved using the troubleshooting tips discussed above. Moreover, the performance and security of OpenVPN can be maximised by following best practices, including using strong passwords, managing certificates, implementing network segmentation and keeping the software up to date.
To take full benefit from implementing OpenVPN Connect, you should customise and refine these practices based on your specific needs. Staying informed and proactive will ensure you get the most out of OpenVPN Connect, promoting secure and efficient online operations.