Powerful encryption

OpenVPN employs AES-256, which is 256-bit symmetric advanced standard encryption, and Blowfish, a 128-bit symmetrical cypher, which ensures top-level data security and prevents data breaches. This means the data is encrypted and decrypted using the same key, resulting in fast and secure transmission. Moreover, users can integrate additional encryption cyphers if they require a higher level of security.

Authentication mechanisms

OpenVPN uses Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) for key exchange, which creates a secure channel over the internet. This system confirms the identity of the parties communicating and blocks unauthorised access.

Scalability

OpenVPN’s scalability makes it ideal for single workstations or large enterprise networks. Its design can adapt and cover as many devices as users require.

Device compatibility

OpenVPN supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS. This broad compatibility ensures a secure browsing experience across a range of devices.

Firewall navigation

OpenVPN’s ability to navigate network address translation (NAT) gateways and firewalls ensures secure and uninterrupted connections even when using network security devices, such as firewalls or routers.

Protocol flexibility

OpenVPN allows users to switch between User Datagram Protocol (UDP) for speed and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) when security is paramount.