How to speed up your VPN and increase internet download speed

Choosing the correct VPN protocol can play a significant role in the speed and security of your VPN connection. Each protocol has different strengths and might be more suitable depending on your needs. Let’s discuss different VPN protocols and their impact on speed:

OpenVPN

This is one of the most widely-used VPN protocols due to its flexibility and balance between speed and security. OpenVPN can operate on the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) or User Datagram Protocol (UDP).

Because it prioritises the correct and complete delivery of data packets, TCP provides a reliable connection but at a slightly slower speed. On the other hand, UDP is designed for speed and efficiency. It doesn’t verify the receipt or the data packets’ order, making it faster but slightly less reliable than TCP. You can choose either protocol depending on your speed or data reliability needs.

IKEv2/IPSec

Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2)/Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) stands out in its connection speed and stability, making it ideal for mobile users switching between networks (like wifi and mobile data). It establishes, breaks and re-establishes connections quickly, ensuring minimal delay. The downside is that it might be slower than some newer protocols.

WireGuard

The newcomer in the VPN protocol arena, WireGuard, offers superior speeds due to its simplified code structure and cryptography. Its lightweight nature allows faster transmission speeds and quicker connection times than older protocols.

Additionally, specific VPN providers have developed proprietary protocols, such as ExpressVPN’s Lightway or NordVPN’s NordLynx. These protocols claim to offer high-speed connections without compromising security.

Select appropriate encryption levels

Consider your security requirements and system resources when choosing a VPN encryption level.

Most VPNs use AES, which provides three levels: 128-bit, 192-bit and 256-bit. Some free VPNs use AES-128, which is lighter and provides basic security at a low computational cost and higher speeds. However, it’s not suitable for handling sensitive information.

We recommend opting for AES-256 for utmost data security, especially in high-sensitivity environments. Note that the stronger the encryption, the higher the performance requirement. Despite its computational demands, AES-256 provides robust protection against brute-force attacks. This is the encryption level used by top industry players, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN, PureVPN, hide.me, CyberGhost and Windscribe.

When selecting a VPN encryption level, consider your risk tolerance, operational needs and the sensitivity of the data being protected. Furthermore, ensure to complement AES encryption with strong passwords, multifactor authentication and increased awareness of social engineering and phishing attacks to maximise your data protection.