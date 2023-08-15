Best antivirus with VPN options 2023

Norton 360

Norton 360 goes beyond standard antivirus protection, offering a multifaceted security solution with impressive features. With an exceptional record of detecting 100 per cent of zero-day malware without false positives, Norton secures your devices without impacting performance.

The Norton 360 Standard antivirus and VPN bundle is priced at £24.99 for the first year. It provides protection for one device, which can be a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone. Norton traditionally offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, providing a risk-free trial period for its users.

Antivirus

The solution provides real-time threat protection and an intelligent firewall, which monitors communication between your computer and others to block unauthorised traffic. It ensures a protected online experience through antivirus protection and its Secure VPN service, which allows more secure and anonymous browsing.

VPN

Norton Secure VPN, built into the Norton 360 Standard, Deluxe and Advanced packages, provides unlimited data and servers in 28 countries. During tests, it has successfully unblocked popular streaming sites, such as US Netflix, BBC iPlayer and HBO Max, ensuring you enjoy unrestricted online entertainment. Additionally, it offers a kill switch feature for added protection.

Another standout feature is Dark Web Monitoring, which searches the dark web for your personal data, alerting you if your information is found. This tool aids in proactively protecting your identity.

The package also includes a password manager, allowing secure password storage, and PC Cloud Backup for safeguarding important files against data loss. Parental controls and “School Time” options ensure safe online learning environments for children.

Norton 360 offers comprehensive security, including a reliable antivirus, an unlimited VPN and a suite of online privacy tools. This security suite provides robust protection for your device, ensuring all-round digital safety.

Pros

✅ Robust malware protection

✅ Unlimited VPN

✅ Robust security features

✅ Dark web monitoring

✅ Good streaming capabilities

✅ Cost-effective

✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Extra charge for more than one device and additional features

Bitdefender

Bitdefender merges superior antivirus protection with a secure VPN, delivering an exceptional dual offering.

Bitdefender offers a feature-rich, cost-effective solution, Bitdefender Total Security, starting at £27.99 per year for up to five devices with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Note that this plan includes a free VPN with a 200MB/day/device limit. To use unlimited VPN traffic, you have to add VPN Premium, with a price of £57.98 per year for five devices, totalling £104.98 for the whole bundle.

Antivirus

Its antivirus component presents an efficient solution against all e-threats, including:

Viruses

Worms

Trojans

Ransomware

Zero-day exploits

Rootkits

Spyware

Bitdefender’s Network Threat Prevention feature blocks malicious URLs and counters brute force attacks, and the Advanced Threat Defense feature proactively prevents potential infections.

The software also extends multi-layer ransomware protection, improved vulnerability assessments, web attack prevention and anti-phishing measures. It safeguards against fraudulent activities, provides an anti-spam mechanism and includes a rescue environment to mitigate severe system anomalies.

VPN

The Bitdefender VPN, leveraging technology from Hotspot Shield, provides a high-speed, secure VPN service with more than 4,000 servers spread across 53 countries. The kill switch further enhances security by preventing accidental exposure if your VPN connection drops.

However, Bitdefender VPN is only compatible with BBC iPlayer, cannot be used with other platforms and has a daily data limit of 200MB.

Pros

✅ Top-tier malware protection

✅ Built-in VPN with an extensive server network

✅ Robust security features

✅ Cost-effective

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Extra charge for unlimited VPN data

❌ Extra charge for more than five devices

❌ Not suitable for unblocking streaming platforms

TotalAV

Priced at £19 per year for five devices, the TotalAV antivirus and VPN bundle aims to strike a balance between cost and functionality. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee for a risk-free trial.

Antivirus

TotalAV uses Avira’s esteemed anti-malware engine, guaranteeing robust malware defence. Users can choose from Quick, System, Smart or Custom scans, with the System scan achieving a 99 per cent malware detection rate. After scanning, TotalAV lets users decide on actions for detected threats, including quarantining and deletion.

The software offers real-time protection, utilising cloud scanning for enhanced accuracy against new threats. Rounding out its defences, TotalAV’s WebShield provides critical protection against ransomware by blocking malicious sites and crypto-mining URLs.

VPN

TotalAV provides a VPN service alongside its other security tools. One of its main features is unlimited data, making long browsing or streaming sessions feasible. This service accommodates up to five devices, which could be practical for an average user or a small household.

With 50 servers across 30 countries, TotalAV’s VPN has a decent geographic reach. Regarding security, it utilises the AES-256 encryption standard, which is widely recognised for its robustness. An added kill switch offers another layer of security, preventing unintended data leaks. A notable aspect is TotalAV’s adherence to a no-log policy, meaning user activities aren’t recorded or stored.

It’s worth mentioning that split tunnelling isn’t available with this VPN. However, it can access major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu and BBC iPlayer.

Pros

✅ Robust protection against internet threats

✅ Unlimited VPN with fast-performing servers across multiple locations

✅ Robust security features and real-time protection

✅ Ad blocker

✅ Suitable for unblocking streaming platforms

✅ Cost-effective

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Lack of extensive features, such as split tunnelling and parental controls

❌ Limited number of devices (up to six)

McAfee

Priced at £29.99 per year for one device with a 30-day money-back guarantee, McAfee offers a competitive antivirus with VPN service despite some limitations. Its advanced encryption and safe reconnect feature make it a noteworthy contender in the market.

Note that to use the antivirus and VPN service on more than one device, you have to upgrade to a more comprehensive option, such as McAfee Essentials (priced at £39.99/year) or McAfee+ Premium or Advanced (at £49.99/year and £74.99/year respectively).

Antivirus

McAfee provides three types of scans – Quick, Full and Specific – which efficiently detect malware in varying depths of your system. Moreover, it comes with a proactive Vulnerability Scanner that highlights security patches needed for your apps, thereby reducing the risk of potential cyberattacks.

Its user-friendly firewall filters potentially malicious processes and enables the customisation of ports and IP addresses. A notable feature is the Ransom Guard, which quietly provides real-time protection against ransomware, preserving your data through automatic backup and quarantine measures.

VPN

Combining cybersecurity with online privacy, the McAfee antivirus and VPN bundle delivers comprehensive protection. With unlimited VPN data and a global server network across 50 countries, it offers unrestricted browsing and the ability to bypass geo-restrictions.

McAfee VPN employs AES-256 encryption, providing robust data protection. Although it lacks a traditional kill switch, it has a Safe Reconnect feature that maintains data confidentiality if the connection drops. However, it’s not enabled by default, so users need to activate it.

Although McAfee VPN claims to have a no-log policy, its privacy policy does not explicitly state this. In terms of streaming, it can unblock Netflix and HBO Max but struggles with platforms such as BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Hulu and Prime Video.

Pros

✅ Top-tier malware protection

✅ Unlimited VPN with a server network across multiple locations

✅ Robust security features, including dedicated ransomware protection

✅ Cost-effective

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Lack of split tunnelling on Windows, Mac and iOS

❌ Extra charge for more than one device

❌ Not suitable for unblocking streaming platforms

Avast One

From a pricing perspective, at £39.99 a year, Avast One, bundling antivirus with Avast SecureLine VPN, strikes a harmonious note between affordability and quality. And a 30-day money-back guarantee allows ample room for exploration.

Antivirus

Avast offers a wide range of scanning options, from a quick Smart Scan that detects malware and outdated software to a thorough Full Scan for your entire system. The software also includes specialised scans such as Boot-time and Network Inspector for startup malware and network vulnerabilities.

For malware protection, Avast provides a real-time defence that runs in the background, scans external devices and offers automatic security updates. Users get monthly security reports to stay updated.

Avast’s Email Shield, available even in the free version, enhances email security and alerts users about risky websites and suspicious email attachments.

Finally, Ransomware Shield safeguards files with two modes: Smart, which trusts pre-approved apps, and Strict, which prompts user permission for file modifications.

VPN

Avast One provides unlimited data, allowing users to engage with content freely. You can use it on up to five devices, catering to solo users and families. Avast’s network spans 55 server locations in 34 countries, ensuring users have vast geographic options.

The AES-256 encryption stands out as a formidable shield on the security front. Complementing this is a kill switch for added safety. It’s worth noting that Avast champions user privacy by committing to a no-log policy.

While the VPN offers split tunnelling, it’s reserved for Android users. For those keen on streaming, it smoothly unblocks Netflix but stumbles with Hulu and BBC iPlayer.

Pros

✅ Enhanced malware protection

✅ Unlimited VPN data traffic

✅ Robust security features

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Not suitable for unblocking streaming platforms

Avira Antivirus

The Avira Prime bundle is priced at £51.99 per year and can be used on up to five devices.

Avira Prime also comes with unlimited VPN data and a 60-day money-back guarantee. The combined antivirus and VPN service can be used on up to 25 devices at £112.99 per year.

Antivirus

The Avira antivirus component is robust, protecting you against malware and online threats in real time. This solution also offers secure browsing by blocking infected websites, browser trackers and intrusive ads. For smartphone users, added protection comes in defence against phishing websites and unwanted callers.

VPN

Complementing its antivirus capabilities is Avira’s VPN, which enhances online privacy by anonymising and encrypting your web browsing. It offers:

A vast network of 1400 servers spanning 37 countries

Unlimited data traffic

A kill switch

A no-log policy

DNS leak prevention

Moreover, Avira Prime simplifies your online life with its built-in password management system. This feature generates and remembers solid and unhackable passwords for each account, strengthening digital security.

Unfortunately, Avira’s VPN fails to work with popular streaming services such as BBC iPlayer and Netflix.

Pros

✅ Top-tier malware protection

✅ Unlimited VPN with a reliable server network

✅ Robust security features

✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

❌ Lack of split tunnelling and parental control

❌ Extra charge for more than five devices

❌ Not suitable for unblocking streaming platforms