Norton Secure VPN review

There is not a TrustPilot rating specifically for Norton Secure VPN, but on the Apple App Store it receives 4.1 out of five stars with almost 10,000 reviews and on Google Play Store is rated at 4.3 out of five stars with 262,000 reviews.

On Google Play Store reviews, Norton Secure VPN users often praise the VPN for protecting their online security and for not causing significant drops in speed. However, their biggest complaint seems to be that the VPN connection can shut down at random moments.

“I’ve been using Norton for 25 years. I’m also a former programmer myself. I’ve always preferred Norton over other security suites. My biggest complaints have always been the [number] of resources used, causing degraded mobile and PC performance. Unfortunately, like many reviews on this product, I too experience the VPN shutting down at random moments, causing me to be kicked off of secure sites. However, I don’t plan to stop using Norton, but [I] would love to see these issues resolved…”

Metrolina, via Google Play Store

Similarly, reviews on the Apple App Store are also mixed with both praise and complaints. While customers talk about how they enjoy a secure and speedy VPN, they also complain about random connection problems:

“I have been using this service for some time now. I have been having problems with my phone just shutting off randomly and suddenly overheating. I immediately turned it off, cooled it down then ran Norton’s security in an attempt to remedy the problem and it still exists… I also can never tell if my VPN is actually functioning; when I open up the app it is usually off and I have to turn it on, so it is giving me false security with the VPN icon on but the actual app is not actually on! Please let me know if this is something you can remedy or if I should find a new service to cover my devices…