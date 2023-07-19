Norton Secure VPN review

- SOFTWARE
While Norton’s good reputation comes from its antivirus software, it also offers consumers a subscription-based virtual private network (VPN) solution. Consumers can purchase and use Norton Secure VPN both as a stand-alone product or in a bundle with other Norton tools, such as antivirus software.
With its “bank-grade encryption” of all traffic and its split-tunnelling and kill switch functionalities, Norton Secure VPN ensures a high level of security for consumers’ internet protocol (IP) addresses and browsing activity. With more than 1,500 servers across 29 countries, Norton Secure VPN can allow you to shield your online browsing activity and IP address from your internet service provider (ISP) and enjoy content available in other countries, such as the US.
Our researchers spent many hours analysing and testing Norton Secure VPN’s speed, pricing, customer service, performance, compatibility and capability to ensure security and privacy. They then compared them to other popular VPN tools on the market.
Rating: ★★★
Norton is well known for its antivirus programs and Norton Secure VPN’s popularity among consumers proves that it should not be underestimated in this market.
While Norton Secure VPN does not offer monthly subscription plans for its UK users, its 10-device annual subscription starts at £69.99, which makes it £5.83 per month for 10 devices. Furthermore, it offers a free trial option for UK users.
In terms of data security, Norton claims that it uses bank-level encryption to protect user data. However, it does not specify what this refers to, whether it is AES-128 or AES-256 encryption technique.
Another area where Norton fails in transparency is its total count of servers. Norton does not disclose or verify how many servers it owns or operates.
When it comes to privacy, there is both good and bad news for Norton secure VPN users. While it has a no-logs policy, it is not yet independently audited and the company still collects some user data, such as device identifiers and usage data.
As for speed, Norton Secure VPN’s download speed drops negligibly when compared without using a VPN. However, upload speed suffered considerable decreases in comparison to not using a VPN.
Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, extensive head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined by the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:
All of our VPN articles are fact-checked and verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up to date as possible. To find out more, read our article on how we review VPNs.
Lowest price: £9.99
Free version: No
Maximum number of connected devices: 10
Number of servers: Unverified
Encryption: Unverified (While Norton claims it is bank-level encryption, does not disclose what it refers to)
VPN protocols: OpenVPN and IPSec
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: No
Headquarters: US
|Pros
|Cons
|Good speed
|Compatibility issues
|Free trial and a money-back guarantee
|Servers are in limited countries and in repressive countries
|Bank-grade encryption and split-tunnelling and kill switch functions
|Collects too much data
|VPN
|Monthly price
|Cheapest price
|Free version
|Number of servers
|Maximum devices supported
|Netflix
|BBC iPlayer
|Disney Plus
|Prime Video
|HBO Max
|Audit
|Norton Secure VPN
|No monthly plan for UK users
|£5.83/month for 10-devices on annual subscription
|No
|(Unverified)
|10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No
|Mozilla VPN
|£8.11
|£4.05/month for the annual subscription
|No
|415
|5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|ExpressVPN
|£9.99
|£5.31/month for one-year subscription
|No
|3,000+
|5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|NordVPN
|£10.89
|£3.02/month for a 2-year subscription
|No
|5,400+
|6
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|Surfshark
|£9.69
|£1.89/month for two-year subscription
|No
|3,200+
|Unlimited
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
|VPNSecure
|£7.91
|30-day trial for £0.80
|No
|75
|5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|No
|CyberGhost
|£10.33
|£1.68/month (£49.95 upfront) for 24 months (plus three months free)
|No
|9,773
|7
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Yes
Unlike its competitors in the market, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN, Norton Secure VPN does not offer its UK customers a monthly subscription option. While it provides an option for a 30-day free trial, it only has an annual subscription plan once the free trial ends.
The cost of an annual subscription for UK customers depends on the number of devices chosen, which can be one, five or 10. For example, if you purchase a one-year subscription for 10 devices, the total cost will be £69.99.
However, if you do not cancel your subscription after one year, it will automatically renew at an increased price. For instance, the one-year subscription plan for 10 devices increases to £79.99.
|Subscription term
|One-year plan for one device
|One-year plan for five devices
|One year plan for more than 10 devices
|Price
|£19.99 for the first year and £39.99 per year thereafter
|£39.99 for the first year and £59.99 per year thereafter
|£69.99 for the first year and £79.99 per year thereafter
Norton provides two payments methods for customers to subscribe to its Norton Secure VPN tool:
Norton does not currently recognise cryptocurrencies as a payment method.
When it comes to making comparisons between two VPN tools, a few key criteria play a vital role:
Norton Secure VPN has a no-log policy and does not collect or retain data about your browsing activity. However, it still collects certain data about your device such as device type, device ID and language settings.
While Norton claims to use bank-level encryption to hide your IP address and browsing activity, the specific encryption standard it uses cannot be verified. Furthermore, it offers kill switch and split tunnelling functionalities. While enabling you to protect your online activity from your ISP and malicious third parties, it barely affects your internet speed, presenting a negligible decrease.
Norton Secure VPN has servers across 29 countries. Compared to other popular service providers on the market, Norton has fewer server locations.
However, Norton leaves its users in the dark when it comes to total server count because it does not disclose how many servers it operates. If the Norton Secure VPN has fewer servers compared to its competitors, this might be a disadvantage because it may suffer from low connection speed and limited scope.
Norton Secure VPN’s servers are spread across a range of countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, Poland, Australia, South Africa, Hong Kong and Japan. It also has servers in Turkey, which is known for its repressive internet policies. While you can select the specific region of the server you want, you cannot select the cities that host the VPN servers.
Norton Secure VPN provides OpenVPN and IPSec protocols.
Norton Secure VPN does not collect or retain your online browsing activity, such as the websites you visit, content you stream and purchases you make. However, this has not been audited by a third-party.
Despite having a no-logs policy, Norton Secure VPN still collects vast amounts of data about its customers and their devices. According to its VPN-specific Privacy Policy, the following types of data can be collected:
It states in its privacy notice that it may collect IP addresses if it detects “suspicious activity.” Since the limits of what constitutes “suspicious” behaviour is unclear, it raises concerns about what Norton might do with IP addresses.
That being said, as Norton Secure VPN does not retain any data on your browsing activities, it is not able to disclose your browsing activity to any third parties – even governmental authorities.
Norton’s headquarters is in the US, which has laws and executive orders that give its intelligence agencies a wide range of powers to access user data. For instance, the USA is a party to the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes Alliances, which enable the participating countries, such as the UK, Australia and the USA intelligence units to collect and share data with each other.
For example, the UK national intelligence units may circumvent the UK privacy laws, ask their USA counterparts to provide data about the UK nationals through these alliances.
A VPN tool without a kill switch runs the risk of defeating the entire purpose of using a VPN. This is because if your VPN becomes unstable or disconnects, your IP address and network activity can immediately become exposed.
Kill switch is a feature that keeps your information secure and private by immediately cutting off your internet connection if your VPN becomes unstable.
Our researchers were able to turn on the kill switch on a MacBook by visiting the “settings” section:
VPN split tunnelling allows users to choose which URLs and apps are protected with VPN encryption and which can connect to the internet without VPN protection. The biggest advantage of split tunnelling is that it increases your internet speed and performance because it reduces bandwidth.
While Norton Secure VPN comes with the split tunnelling feature, it is only available on Windows and Android devices and not for macOS or iOS devices.
Norton Secure VPN boasts about using “bank-grade encryption”. However, it is not transparent what it refers to, whether it is AES-128 or AES-256 or another type of encryption standard.
While AES-256 is more widely-used by popular VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN, both encryption techniques have their advantages and drawbacks.
Being left in the dark in terms of the level of encryption may prevent users from making an informed decision.
While AES-128 is faster and more resistant against a full-fledged attack, thanks to its key schedule, AES-256 is more secure against a brute-force attack. However, both are highly secure and robust encryption techniques against security threats.
Some users may prefer AES-256, which provides the highest level of security and which is presumably immune to quantum computers, which can render encryption techniques obsolete. AES-128 on the contrary, is speculated to be vulnerable to quantum computers.
Another factor that may impact the user’s choice is that AES-128 is faster at encrypting and decrypting data.
When an internet user uses a VPN tool, they want to protect their privacy without suffering any loss in internet speed.
When it comes to testing internet speed, three principles need to be considered:
Our researchers put Norton Secure VPN to the test to find out how much using the service affected internet download and upload speeds. Testing the internet speed without using a VPN first gave us a baseline to work with and helped calculate the degradation between the speed with and without using Norton Secure VPN. Our reviewers used Speedtest for this research.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|24.8
|14.65
|32ms
|UK to UK
|23.3
|9.9
|34ms
|93.90%
|67.50%
|UK to US
|30.83
|6.32
|322ms
|124.30%
|43.10%
|UK to Australia
|20.74
|8.73
|553ms
|83.60%
|59.50%
Across all the tests we carried out, Norton Secure VPN presented good performance in terms of download speed. Except for minor decreases, it maintained similar levels of speed when compared with not using a VPN.
The UK-to-US VPN was 124.3 per cent as fast as when not using a VPN and for the UK-to-UK VPN, its download speed was 93.9 per cent as fast as not using a VPN.
Similarly, the UK-to-Australia VPN did not suffer high levels of drops in download speed and was 83.6 per cent as fast compared to not using a VPN.
In terms of upload speed, Norton Secure VPN experienced significant drops across all tests compared with not using a VPN, which may be bad news for gamers and those who torrent.
Unsurprisingly, the UK-to-UK VPN performed best, as the upload speed was 67.5 per cent as fast as without using a VPN. However, both the UK-to-US and UK-to-Australia VPNs experienced significant levels of drops in upload speed, at 43.1 per cent and 59.5 per cent, respectively.
Overall, Norton Secure VPN showed great performance in terms of download speed. However, it had considerable drops for upload speed.
Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) is a collection of standardised technologies that allows web browsers to directly communicate with each other without the need for an intermediate server. The benefits of WebRTC include faster internet speeds and less lag for video chats, file transfer and live streaming.
For WebRTC to work, the two devices would need to know each other’s IP addresses. However, any leak of your real IP address to a third party is a threat to your privacy.
Our researcher performed a WebRTC leak test, which tells you if your IP address is exposed, with and without using a Norton Secure VPN server. When performing the test while connected to the VPN, the IP address was undetectable and no WebRTC leak was detected. The test showed that a WebRTC-exposed IP address was found when performed without using a VPN.
Norton Secure VPN has not gone through an independent third-party audit and it has not published a transparency report so far. As of the date of this report, there are no known data breaches that Norton Secure VPN has been exposed to, but Norton Password Manager was reported to have had a data breach in 2023, in which nearly a million users’ data was at risk.
You can use Norton Secure VPN on PCs, Mac computers, Android smartphones and tablets, iPads and iPhones.
Furthermore, it is compatible with these operating systems:
However, Norton Secure VPN cannot be used with gaming consoles.
After you download the desktop app, you can immediately start using it by turning on the VPN and choosing one of the 29 regions. Furthermore, it blocks ads by default.
If you want to delete all data held about you, you can go to your “My Account” page on Norton’s website and click “Delete My Data.”
When you want to choose a server location, you go to the “VPN Region” section and choose the region:
Norton Secure VPN’s mobile app is easy to use and offers the same capabilities as the desktop app.
With the mobile app, you can turn on the “auto-protect” function, which enables you to automatically connect to VPN when you are on an unsecure network.
Norton Secure VPN’s mobile app also allows you to block ads. You can turn on the “ad blocker” function from the home page.
After you are connected to the VPN, you can go to the “Regions” section to select the VPN location.
Norton Secure VPN cannot be set up on a router. Some users prefer VPNs with router compatibility because setting up a VPN on a router allows all devices connected to the router to benefit from the VPN. Therefore, users will not have to install the VPN on each device separately.
When you subscribe to Norton Secure VPN and need help, you can log into your account page to receive customer support customised for the product you use. You can use the following tools:
If you have a question, you can submit a contact form with a description of your query.
Norton Secure VPN also offers a 24/7 live chat. However, when asked how many servers Norton Secure VPN operates, it answered “32,” which is not the total count of servers.
On Facebook and Twitter, you can get in touch with the social support team with your queries.
There is not a TrustPilot rating specifically for Norton Secure VPN, but on the Apple App Store it receives 4.1 out of five stars with almost 10,000 reviews and on Google Play Store is rated at 4.3 out of five stars with 262,000 reviews.
On Google Play Store reviews, Norton Secure VPN users often praise the VPN for protecting their online security and for not causing significant drops in speed. However, their biggest complaint seems to be that the VPN connection can shut down at random moments.
“I’ve been using Norton for 25 years. I’m also a former programmer myself. I’ve always preferred Norton over other security suites. My biggest complaints have always been the [number] of resources used, causing degraded mobile and PC performance. Unfortunately, like many reviews on this product, I too experience the VPN shutting down at random moments, causing me to be kicked off of secure sites. However, I don’t plan to stop using Norton, but [I] would love to see these issues resolved…”
Similarly, reviews on the Apple App Store are also mixed with both praise and complaints. While customers talk about how they enjoy a secure and speedy VPN, they also complain about random connection problems:
“I have been using this service for some time now. I have been having problems with my phone just shutting off randomly and suddenly overheating. I immediately turned it off, cooled it down then ran Norton’s security in an attempt to remedy the problem and it still exists… I also can never tell if my VPN is actually functioning; when I open up the app it is usually off and I have to turn it on, so it is giving me false security with the VPN icon on but the actual app is not actually on! Please let me know if this is something you can remedy or if I should find a new service to cover my devices…
Our research demonstrates that Norton Secure VPN claims to be using “bank-grade encryption”, however, it is not transparent whether this refers to AES-128, AES-256 or some other technique, leaving its users unsure about how their data is processed.
Norton Secure VPN relies on OpenVPN and IPSec protocols. Furthermore, it has split-tunnelling and kill switch functions that users can turn on.
While it does not retain your IP address or browsing activity, Norton still collects certain categories of data about its VPN users, such as device identifier and usage data.
When it comes to speed, Norton Secure VPN does not decrease your download speed, which is good news for those who want to stream content. However, there were considerable drops in upload speeds, which might affect gamers and traders negatively. Another disadvantage to consider is that Norton Secure VPN’s servers are only available in 29 countries.
The name “Norton” is well-known when it comes to online security and its Norton Secure VPN product’s popularity among internet users indicates that the VPN strikes the delicate balance between providing online privacy and maintaining good internet speed. However, it still collects some user data and it fails on the transparency front when it comes to server count and the level of encryption it uses.
Rating: ★★★
|Reputation
|★★★★
|Privacy
|★½
|Performance and features
|★★★★
|Plans and pricing value
|★★½
|Customer experience
|★★★★