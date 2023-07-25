NordVPN Threat Protection

The CPU is the brain of a device, responsible for executing a computer program’s instructions. A VPN such as NordVPN requires some CPU power to operate.

What is CPU usage?

CPU usage signifies the total processing power being consumed to process data and run applications on a computer, server or network device at any given moment. This measurement is crucial for troubleshooting performance or speed issues.

On a Windows device, you can track CPU usage using the Task Manager, which provides insights into the CPU usage of different applications. For more comprehensive insights into CPU, memory and disk space usage, you can use the resource monitor option within the Task Manager.

On Linux systems, CPU usage is commonly tracked using the “top” command or its advanced version, “htop,” along with other commands such as “mpstat,” “sar” and “vmstat.” These tools provide detailed insights into system performance, including CPU utilisation.

High CPU usage can be caused by multiple background processes, malware or viruses, outdated drivers and software or data encryption in devices that don’t support hardware-based encryption. Regularly monitoring CPU usage is essential for maintaining consistent performance and preventing system failures. Advanced CPU monitoring software can offer a comprehensive view of performance metrics, enabling proactive management of system resources.

Impact of Threat Protection on CPU performance

When you connect to a VPN server, your device’s data is encrypted and decrypted in real time. This process can increase CPU usage, depending on the encryption’s strength and your CPU’s speed. Typically, this increase is negligible and goes unnoticed by the user.

However, NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature, while excellent for enhancing online safety, has drawn attention due to concerns about high CPU usage. Our researchers found that some users experience spikes in CPU usage tied to the “nordsec threat protection” process, with some users reaching 100 per cent CPU usage.

The high CPU usage could result in a slower system and may cause issues such as unresponsiveness, sluggish content menus and reduced internet connection quality. We found user reports of such experiences, comparing it to operating an old laptop despite using a high-performance PC.

Several users pointed out that the Threat Protection service was the culprit, with CPU usage falling back to normal after disabling the service. This high CPU usage issue seems to occur sporadically and is not tied to any particular system specifications, as even devices with powerful processors, such as the Intel Core i9 11900K, experienced this issue.

Improving CPU performance

In the NordVPN 7.5 release, Threat Protection was divided into two individual features: Web protection and File protection. This update was designed to improve user experience and make it possible to have the two options switched on and off individually and independently, reducing the impact on CPU performance. Also, NordVPN 7.5 reportedly solved the problem that was causing excessive CPU usage and network issues.

In early 2023, there were high CPU usage issues associated with the Threat Protection feature on Windows. These CPU usage spikes exceeded 80 per cent and were potentially caused by an update from the Chrome browser that conflicted with the Threat Protection feature.

Tests carried out by our researchers indicate the problem has been fixed, and the CPU usage associated with NordVPN Threat Protection is now below 1 per cent.