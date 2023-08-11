- SOFTWARE
Surfshark is a well-known virtual private network (VPN) provider that offers more than just the basic functionalities of a VPN. In today’s digital age, where privacy and security are paramount, additional features and services in VPNs are exceedingly important. These extras aim to enhance the user’s online experience and provide tailored solutions to specific needs, including ad-blocking, identity protection and more.
Explore the best VPN options to see how Surfshark’s antivirus and other features compare with other providers in the market. Its commitment to security, privacy and user convenience positions it as a leading choice for those seeking more than just a traditional VPN service.
The role of a VPN has transcended beyond merely masking Internet Protocol addresses or encrypting data. Today’s internet users demand more, and rightly so. The importance of additional features and services in VPNs cannot be understated, and here’s why:
Additional features allow users to tailor their online experience to their needs and preferences. Whether it’s blocking annoying ads with CleanWeb or choosing specific apps to bypass the VPN connection, these extras empower users to have control over their online journey.
With malware, phishing and unauthorised camera access becoming increasingly prevalent threats, features such as Surfshark’s antivirus and Webcam Protection are no longer optional; they’re essential. They provide an added layer of security that goes beyond traditional VPN functionalities, safeguarding both your data and personal digital space.
In an age where personal data is often treated as a commodity, features such as Surfshark Search and Surfshark Alert offer a refuge for those who value privacy. They ensure that your search history isn’t tracked and your personal information is monitored for breaches, providing peace of mind in a data-driven world.
For users in regions with network restrictions, features such as NoBorders Mode are more than just extras; they’re lifelines to the free internet. They ensure that information remains accessible and that geographical barriers don’t silence users.
Additional features reflect a VPN provider’s commitment to innovation and adaptability. They show that the provider is not just keeping pace with the current digital trends but is also prepared for future challenges and user needs.
The additional features and services in VPNs are not mere embellishments but integral to a modern, comprehensive online experience. They reflect a nuanced understanding of internet users’ diverse and dynamic needs. From security to personalisation, these extras elevate a VPN from a mere tool to a versatile platform, enhancing not just connectivity but the quality of online life.
The extras offered by providers such as Surfshark are not just conveniences but necessities. They represent the evolution of VPNs from simple privacy tools to multifaceted platforms that resonate with the complexities of modern digital life.
This article aims to explore Surfshark’s extras, delving into their features, benefits and contributions to a more secure and personalised online experience. Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual or someone considering a VPN for the first time, understanding these additional features can help you make an informed decision that aligns with your online needs and preferences.
CleanWeb blocks ads and malicious links, and aims to ensure your browsing experience is free from interruptions and potential adware threats. It’s available across various platforms, including Android, iOS, macOS and Windows, making it a versatile tool for users.
Bypasser and Reverse Bypasser offer flexibility in routing specific applications or websites through or outside the VPN connection. This can be particularly useful for banking or other services that require your real location, providing a balance between privacy and functionality.
Surfshark Search and Surfshark Alert are tailored for those who value privacy above all else. The former offers a zero-ad, zero-tracker search tool, while the latter actively monitors for data breaches, sending real-time alerts if your information is compromised.
Camouflage Mode and Override GPS Location make your connection appear like regular browsing traffic and enable you to match your GPS signal to the Surfshark server’s location. These features add an extra layer of anonymity and control over your online presence.
NoBorders mode is designed for users in countries with significant network restrictions, enabling access to Surfshark even under challenging conditions. It’s a testament to Surfshark’s commitment to accessibility and freedom of information.
MultiHop servers connect via multiple countries simultaneously, enhancing identity protection and footprint masking. It’s an advanced feature that brings an extra layer of protection, particularly valuable for those concerned about sophisticated tracking or surveillance.
In addition to the range of features mentioned above, Surfshark also offers a real time antivirus solution as part of its Surfshark One or Surfshark One+ subscriptions.
Surfshark’s antivirus software also includes camera protection, designed to keep hackers from accessing your webcam.
Here’s how Surshark stacks up against its competitors.
|Feature
|Surfshark
|ExpressVPN
|NordVPN
|Antivirus
|Yes
|No
|No
|Data leak alerts
|Yes
|No
|No
|Private search engine
|Yes
|No
|No
|Alternative ID
|Yes
|No
|No
|Password manager
|No
|No
|Yes
|Ad-blocker/malware blocker
|Yes
|No
|Yes
When considering the value of Surfshark’s extras, several factors come into play, each contributing to a comprehensive understanding of their worth.
Understanding unique online habits and requirements is the first step in evaluating Surfshark’s extras. For instance:
Public wifi users: If you frequently connect to public wifi networks, Surfshark’s data leak alerts can be vital in protecting your personal information.
Handling sensitive information: For those who manage sensitive data online, Surfshark’s private search engine ensures that your search queries remain untracked, adding an extra layer of privacy.
Surfshark offers comprehensive bundles called Surfshark One and Surfshark One Plus, designed to provide an all-in-one cybersecurity solution. These packages include:
Built-in antivirus: The bundles offer real-time protection against viruses and malware, ensuring your devices remain secure.
Data breach monitoring: This essential feature alerts you if your personal information appears in any known data breaches, allowing you to take immediate action.
Private search engine: This zero-tracker search tool keeps your search queries private, enhancing online privacy.
Surfshark’s pricing is designed to cater to various budgets and needs:
|Package
|Price (24 months) GBP
|VPN
|Antivirus
|Private search
|Data breach alerts
|Alternative ID
|Additional products
|Surfshark Starter
|£1.94/mo
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|Surfshark One
|£2.72/mo
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|Surfshark One Plus
|£5.06/mo
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Incogni
Choosing the right Surfshark plan depends on what you need and how you use the internet. With options like ad-free browsing and real-time data breach alerts, Surfshark has something for everyone.
The Surfshark Starter plan offers essential VPN features, while the Surfshark One and One Plus bundles provide additional security tools at competitive prices. Whether you’re focused on privacy, need extra security or just want a smoother online experience, Surfshark’s range of extras makes it an attractive choice for all users.
In the ever-evolving world of online security, Surfshark stands out with its comprehensive suite of extras beyond standard VPN functionality. From the convenience of ad-free browsing with CleanWeb to robust security measures such as real-time antivirus protection and MultiHop servers, Surfshark’s offerings cater to a wide range of user needs.
The different plans, including Surfshark Starter, Surfshark One and Surfshark One Plus, provide flexibility and options to suit various budgets and requirements. Whether you’re a frequent traveller, a privacy advocate or someone looking to enhance your online experience, Surfshark’s extras offer tailored solutions.
The value of Surfshark’s extras lies in their alignment with your specific needs. By understanding your online habits and conducting a thoughtful cost-benefit analysis, you can choose the plan that resonates with your goals. The competitive pricing and diverse range of benefits make Surfshark a compelling choice for an all-in-one cybersecurity solution.
Surfshark’s additional services are not mere embellishments but strategic enhancements that elevate user experience and fortify online security. Read our Surfshark review page to delve deeper into the features and make an informed decision that aligns with your needs and budget.