Mullvad VPN offers an ample number of features for its customers, but nothing that the majority of VPN providers don’t already offer. It is important to choose a VPN that has all the features according to your needs.

Some of the key features of Mullvad VPN are secure VPN protocols (OpenVPN and WireGuard), strict no-logs policy, split tunnelling, VPN kill switch, AES-256 encryption, multi-hop servers (bridge) and ad-blocking DNS servers.

Kill switch

The kill switch is an advanced feature provided by many VPN services, including Mullvad VPN. Mullvad VPN has an in-built kill switch that is enabled by default and cannot be disabled.

The kill switch gives an extra layer of security and prevents traffic from leaking outside the VPN tunnel if your connection drops suddenly.

Split tunnelling

Split tunnelling is a popular feature offered by many VPN services. This feature helps the users to choose specific applications, websites or services and dispatch them via a VPN tunnel, allowing other traffic to sidestep the VPN and access the internet directly. Meanwhile, the additional services and applications can access the internet without running the VPN.

This element provides users with flexibility and control over their internet traffic, thus optimising their internet experience.

Mullvad VPN offers split tunnelling for Android, Linux and Windows operating systems. You can easily enable split tunnelling from the settings option on your Mullvad VPN application on your respected device.

Anonymous Account

Commonly, users are required to provide their personal information while creating an account for a VPN service provider. Mullvad VPN has opted for a secure approach here, as they do not ask for your email address or password. They generate a random account number, which is the only thing that is linked to a user. This is a commendable practice as, in the case of a server breach, users’ personal information would not be at risk of getting stolen.

Multi-hop/Bridge mode

Mullvad VPN offers a multi-hop feature, also known as double VPN or Bridge mode. It offers an additional layer of security by routing users’ internet traffic through multiple VPN servers in different locations. The addition of encryption and server-to-server routing can result in slower connection speeds due to increased latency.

Bridge mode is a method of connecting to Mullvad VPN servers in situations where regular VPN connections might be blocked or restricted, such as in highly censored or restrictive network environments. Bridge mode disguises your VPN traffic, making it harder for ISPs to identify or block VPN connections