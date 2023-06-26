A virtual private network (VPN) offers a range of benefits, including safe and anonymous browsing, bypassing geo-restrictions and internet censorship, privacy protection, and secure file-sharing.
UltraVPN is an option that offers safe and comprehensive features for secure and private browsing. The brand is owned by the Pango Group, a cybersecurity company that also provides security services and consumer identity protection.
Like many of its competitors, UltraVPN uses robust encryption protocols to safeguard your internet traffic. It also hides your online activities from government agencies, internet service providers, and people who may want to track your online behaviour. Our analysts have spent hours comparing and testing UltraVPN’s key features, such as security, privacy, compatibility and speed, to decide how useful the benefits are for VPN users.
60-second review
Rating: ★★★
UltraVPN offers flexible pricing plans that consider different spending plan prerequisites. Subscription options are competitively priced with great features and benefits. Users are offered three subscription options, including monthly, yearly and multi-year plans. Whichever plan you opt for, the provider offers competitive pricing.
UltraVPN shines in terms of performance, with a large number of worldwide servers across various countries. Its server network includes 830+ servers in over 125 locations. It’s accessible on several major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.
For people who are security conscious, UltraVPN uses 256-bit encryption for data protection. For privacy-conscious users, the provider has a no-log policy. UltraVPN says it doesn’t collect identifiable information about your browsing habits, but we only have its word about this, as UltraVPN has yet to be audited by a third party.
Overall, UltraVPN is a strong choice for users seeking robust security, excellent performance and affordability.
How we research and rate VPNs
300+
hours performance testing
650+
customer reviews read
400+
hours of research
35
competitors compared
4
VPN experts consulted
Our reviewers are committed to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a provider after hours of testing, extensive head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our UltraVPN review score was determined by the following categories:
Privacy and performance (30 per cent)
Features and functionality (30 per cent)
Reputation and credibility (25 per cent)
Plans and pricing/value (10 per cent)
Customer experience (5 per cent)
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:
Number and location of servers
Streaming service accessibility
Security features such as AES-256
Performance (upload and download speeds, latency)
Value for money, guarantees and customer service
Independent server-site security audits
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.
Lowest price: £1.65 (US$1.99) per month for two years (24 months)
Free version: No
Maximum number of connected devices: 10
Number of servers: 830+
Encryption: AES-256
VPN protocols: Hydra and IKEv2
No-log policy: Yes
Audited: No
Headquarters: United States
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Up to 10 simultaneous connections
Lack of WireGuard protocol
AES-256 military-grade encryption
Not independently audited
Internet protocol (IP) leak prevention
Slow connectivity in some regions
User-friendly interface
30-day refund policy
How does UltraVPN compare?
UltraVPN faces strong competition in the VPN market. However, high-speed performance, strong security encryption, extensive server coverage and competitive pricing give it an advantageous position in the market.
Provider
Monthly price
Lowest price
Free version?
Number of servers
Maximum number of devices
Netflix
BBC iPlayer
Disney+
Amazon
HBO Max
Audit?
UltraVPN
£6.02/m
£1.65/m (2 years)
No
830+
10
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
No
ExpressVPN
£10.41/m
£5.36/m (1 year)
No
3,000+
5
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
NordVPN
From £10.39/m
£2.79/m (2 years
No
5,500+
6
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
Surfshark
£10.17/m
£1.82/m (2 years)
No
3,200+
Unlimited
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
CyberGhost
£10.89/m
£1.85/m (2 years)
No
9,000+
7
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Yes
How much does UltraVPN cost?
UltraVPN subscription options are competitively priced with attractive features and benefits offered. As mentioned, three subscription options are available to users: monthly, yearly and multi-year plans, the latter of which come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Subscription term
Price
Monthly
£6.02 ($7.99) / month
One year
£2.48 ($2.99) / month (£29.75/$35.88 up front)
Two years
£1.65 ($1.99) / month (£39.62/$47.76 up front)
Payment options
UltraVPN offers various payment options to deal with different user preferences. However, it’s disappointing to see a lack of alternative payment options, such as cryptocurrency.
Credit/debit cards: All major credit and debit cards can be used, such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover.
PayPal: You can pay through PayPal, providing an additional layer of security and relief for users who prefer using this online payment platform.
UltraVPN features
UltraVPN offers a few other notable features, like split tunnelling, which gives you a choice to pick which domain to exclude from a VPN connection (for iOS and Mac). It also offers a Dark Web Scan and a Password Manager feature, but these are limited – the Dark Web Scan only checks for the email you used to create the account.
Server count and countries
A small network of servers can lead to overcrowding when a high number of users are logged in simultaneously . Alternatively, a higher server count ensures stable connectivity and uninterrupted streaming. UltraVPN has more than 830 servers located across 125 locations, out of which 34 are in North America, 43 in Europe, 26 in Asia, three in Africa, eight in South America and only two in Oceania. Other VPN service providers, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark, offer a significantly higher number of servers than UltraVPN.
No-log policy and headquarters
UltraVPN claims to have a strict no-log policy; however, it’s currently in a grey area, as the company has yet to be independently audited. VPN providers based in the US are required to share their data with the government, and because of this regulation, UltraVPN would have to share its users’ data if required by authorities. The US is also a member of all of the major Eyes collectives (Five, Nine and 14), which are international intelligence-sharing alliances. The fact that a third-party organisation hasn’t been audited doesn’t necessarily invalidate its no-log policy claim, but we would prefer it if it had.
Kill switch
Most VPN providers offer a kill switch feature, which ensures your data remains secure and protected if you experience any interruptions while using the VPN. Without the kill switch feature, any interruption can put a user’s privacy and data at risk. UltraVPN offers a kill switch feature that automatically disconnects your device from the internet in case of any interruptions to your connection. This helps to keep your IP address anonymous and ensures your data remains secure and protected.
Split tunnelling
Split tunnelling is an essential feature many VPN providers offer, as it routes traffic through separate tunnels for VPN and open network connections. This enhances bandwidth, boosts speed and effectively mitigates any potential bottlenecks.
The unavailability of split tunnelling can deny simultaneous access to local and international streaming and browsing services. Furthermore, it can negatively affect your connection speeds, as the large stream of continuous data transfer through the encrypted tunnel uses more bandwidth.
UltraVPN supports split tunnelling through its apps.
Encryption and privacy
UltraVPN offers AES 256 encryption to its users, which is a virtually impenetrable symmetric encryption algorithm that uses a 256-bit key to convert plain text into a cipher. AES-256 is a standard encryption model used by the US government that offers the highest level of encryption. It also cloaks the domains you visit online, providing an additional layer of protection against data leaks and cyberattacks.
UltraVPN ensures anonymity by concealing users’ real IP addresses and blending their internet traffic with other users. Additionally, the traffic between the user’s device and the VPN servers is encrypted.
Other features
UltraVPN’s safety features implement all the necessary protocols to protect its users from cyberattacks and data leaks on the dark web.
Dark Web Scan
Your private information, such as your name, address, email address, and credit card details can be found and leaked on the dark web due to data breaches, cyberattacks, or hacking. UltraVPN’s Dark Web Scan feature immediately notifies you when any data related to the email you used for creating the account is shared on the dark web.
Passwatch Password Manager
Another useful tool provided by UltraVPN is its Passwatch Password Manager, which stores users’ login and account information securely. The provider claims this tool helps provide enhanced protection to its users from identity thefts, data leaks and cyberattacks.
UltraVPN performance test results
Using a VPN can use up a lot of bandwidth; the more the usage, the more it directly affects the internet speed. A speed test is the best way to determine the internet speed after connecting to a VPN.
Three main components are to be considered when doing a speed test. Download speed: the rate at which data is transferred to the device over the internet. It measures the speed at which you receive files, videos, or other downloadable content Upload speed: the rate at which data is sent from your device over the internet
Latency (ping): Ping, or latency, calculates the time it takes for a small data packet to travel from your device to the server and back, measured in milliseconds (ms)
Our experts put UltraVPN to the test and determined its internet speed. First, we tested the internet speed without using the VPN, which helped us calculate the speed difference when using the VPN.
Download speed (Mbps)
Upload speed (Mbps)
Latency (ping)
Percentage of base download speed
Percentage of base upload speed
No VPN
18.39
1.01
11ms
UK to UK
15.78
0.87
28ms
85.10%
86.10%
UK to US
17.44
0.87
82ms
94.10%
86%
UK to Aus
12.33
0.75
316ms
67%
74.20%
WebRTC leak test
A WebRTC leak test is a standardised test conducted to deduce if a VPN is correctly masking the IP address of the user or not. WebRTC is a group of technologies that establish communication between web browsers without an intermediate server. It’s useful for video and voice communication, as the direct connection provides faster speeds, but it could leave your real IP address exposed to third parties.
UltraVPN passed several WebRTC leak tests with flying colours. During testing, it may show that an IP address has been leaked, but no need to worry; the IP address in question belongs to UltraVPN’s server, masking the user’s real IP address in the process.
Breaches and audits
UltraVPN has yet to conduct a third-party audit of its services, whereas most premium VPN services have been audited multiple times by third parties to verify their advertised security and privacy protocols are genuine.
There is no concrete evidence of any data breaches affecting UltraVPN to date.
Apps and compatibility
Similar to the other well-known VPNs, UltraVPN is available on all major operating systems, such as:
Windows and Mac for computers
Android and iOS for mobile devices
Desktop app
UltraVPN’s desktop app is uncluttered and easy to use (UltraVPN)
UltraVPN offers a user-friendly interface on its desktop application, with all the essential features listed. It has a clear and prominent option to toggle the VPN on or off, an option to choose a server and an automated option where the best possible server is automatically selected. This makes the application easy to understand, even for new users. The Windows app offers features to improve your experience further, such as IP leak prevention, a reliable kill switch, connection quality feedback, split tunnelling for customised routing and the ability to choose between the Catapult Hydra and IKEv2 protocols.
Mobile app
UltraVPN’s mobile app also includes the smart location feature, which chooses the best server for your needs (UltraVPN)
The UltraVPN mobile application shares similarities with its desktop counterpart, as it is also designed to be user-friendly, enabling smooth transitions between various server locations.
Like the desktop version, the mobile app also provides the convenience of a smart location feature, making it easy for users to choose the most suitable server for their needs. There have been complaints about the application often freezing, but this has mostly been fixed.
Router compatibility
Router compatibility is a crucial feature for some VPN users, as the service will always be turned on, regardless of whether you are accessing the internet or not. This will maximise your security and, at the same time, eradicate the chances of potential malicious activity.
Unfortunately, UltraVPN does not support router configuration.
Customer support
You can contact UltraVPN’s customer support team through a few different channels.
24/7 live chat: For basic questions and a quick response, it is best to use UltraVPN live chat feature on its website, where most of your questions will be answered.
Online form: Using the web form, you can submit details of your query, along with any relevant screen shots. You will usually receive a response within 48 hours.
Email: For a more detailed inquiry, you can contact an UltraVPN customer representative via email, which they will respond to within 48 hours.
UltraVPN has a credible reputation on Trustpilot and the Apple App Store, but this is not the case on the Google Play Store. Some users have reported various issues with the mobile application, as it often freezes, resulting in crashes, and connecting to servers may take a lot of time. On top of all this, the absence of an audit exposes UltraVPN to data-storing allegations. On the bright side, some users have reported its services to be smooth, safe and fast. While there is a mixed bag of reviews, the positive feedback outweighs the negative.
“I had some technical issues with renewing my UltraVPN subscription. When I realised I could not fix the problem myself, I contacted the company via email. I had a number of email exchanges with different individuals in their customer service and [everything] was ‘made right’. The staff responded in a reasonable time frame and obviously wanted me to be satisfied. In the end, I am. I give [it] four stars solely based on the need to seek out help and being unable to take care of things myself.”
“It works fine but doesn’t seem to pay attention to settings or explain why a particular setting won’t operate. [I’ve] rated [it] down another star because it will not work on my new phone and says ‘wrong password’ when I have verified it each time on my laptop, tried several different times, and even changed passwords. And it is not easy to get a response on their app.”
Chris M, via Google Play
“This gives me a feeling of security that I’ve not experienced in the past, like an alarm on our home. When our home alarm is on, I can hear a noise at night and not wonder if someone has entered our home. UltraVPN offers the same feeling.”
Drawah, via Apple App Store
Independent Advisor’s verdict
UltraVPN does a decent job of providing standard security and encryption like many of its counterparts. However, its unique selling point is its low-cost subscription plans, which are more affordable than other high-end service providers like ExpressVPN, IPVanish and NordVPN.
Its AES-256 encryption, hundreds of servers, and additional security features would make it an ideal option if it didn’t have the downside of being located in the US. Furthermore, there are privacy concerns due to its no-logs policy, which has not been audited as of yet.
Overall, UltraVPN provides users with standard privacy and security that you would expect from any paid VPN subscription. Its desktop and mobile apps are user-friendly, and if you require assistance, you can rely on its 24/7 customer service.
Score: ★★★
Score breakdown
Reputation
★★
Privacy
★★★
Performance and features
★★★★
Plans and pricing value
★★½
Customer experience
★★★½
Legal disclaimer
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
User experience of the application(s)
Level and quality of customer service
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.