Trustpilot : 4.1 out of five stars

Apple App Store : 4.5 out of five

Google Play : 3.7 out of five

UltraVPN has a credible reputation on Trustpilot and the Apple App Store, but this is not the case on the Google Play Store. Some users have reported various issues with the mobile application, as it often freezes, resulting in crashes, and connecting to servers may take a lot of time. On top of all this, the absence of an audit exposes UltraVPN to data-storing allegations. On the bright side, some users have reported its services to be smooth, safe and fast. While there is a mixed bag of reviews, the positive feedback outweighs the negative.

“I had some technical issues with renewing my UltraVPN subscription. When I realised I could not fix the problem myself, I contacted the company via email. I had a number of email exchanges with different individuals in their customer service and [everything] was ‘made right’. The staff responded in a reasonable time frame and obviously wanted me to be satisfied. In the end, I am. I give [it] four stars solely based on the need to seek out help and being unable to take care of things myself.”

Robb Lentz, via Trustpilot

“Super easy to use, very user friendly and definitely worth the money. The connection was fast and strong. Strongly recommend. Also, very good customer support. Thanks from Iranian people with love.”

Sina, via Trustpilot

“It works fine but doesn’t seem to pay attention to settings or explain why a particular setting won’t operate. [I’ve] rated [it] down another star because it will not work on my new phone and says ‘wrong password’ when I have verified it each time on my laptop, tried several different times, and even changed passwords. And it is not easy to get a response on their app.”

Chris M, via Google Play

“This gives me a feeling of security that I’ve not experienced in the past, like an alarm on our home. When our home alarm is on, I can hear a noise at night and not wonder if someone has entered our home. UltraVPN offers the same feeling.”