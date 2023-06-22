This in-depth ZoogVPN review evaluates its performance, features and security against competitors, helping you make an informed buying decision.

Founded in 2013 by tech enthusiasts with a strong IT background, ZoogVPN was created to combat internet censorship and offer individuals a reliable solution for accessing restricted content. In today’s increasingly regulated and restricted online environment, using a VPN has become essential to protect one’s right to privacy and access restricted content.

ZoogVPN uses AES-256 encryption, which is widely recognised as one of the most secure encryption standards. Our team of experts conducted extensive research and testing of the service’s features for privacy, security, compatibility and performance to provide you with an unbiased assessment.