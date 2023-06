Our reviewers are dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when it comes to buying a VPN. We will only recommend a VPN after hours of testing, extensive head-to-head feature comparisons, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.

Our review scores are determined by the following categories:

Privacy and performance (30 per cent)

Features and functionality (30 per cent)

Reputation and credibility (25 per cent)

Plans and pricing/value (10 per cent)

Customer experience (5 per cent)

We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:

Number and location of servers

Streaming service accessibility

Security features such as AES-256

Performance (upload and download speeds, latency)

Value for money, guarantees and customer service

Independent server-site security audits

All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and up to date as possible.

Read our VPN review methodology for full details.