StrongVPN review: is strong by name strong by nature?

StrongVPN has apps that work on the following computers and devices:

Computers: Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Chromebook

Mobile devices: Android, iOS and Nokia

TV systems: Amazon Firestick, Android TV and Kodi

Desktop app

StrongVPN’s desktop app is the most basic VPN app that we’ve come across, both in design and features. The app’s features will also vary depending on which device you’re using. As previously mentioned StrongVPN’s privacy features are not available on all of its devices.

Changing the server also isn’t as straightforward as other VPN apps that we’ve tested. On StrongVPN’s app, you’ll be faced with a map which shows you where your VPN server is located, as well as the server IP address that you’re connected to. To change servers you can click on the country that you’re currently connected to and it will take you to another screen with a list.

The list is, again, quite basic; there is no option to save a favourite server or create any type of user profile. There is an option to choose the best available server, which is helpful and will ensure you connect to the fastest available server.

Despite the above, StrongVPN was relatively straightforward to use and we found that our connection was secure and stable while connected. There is an option to change your VPN protocol within StrongVPN settings and depending on which device you’re using you can toggle on the kill switch and split tunnelling.

Mobile app

StrongVPN’s mobile app is available for iOS and Android users. With the Android app, you’ll be able to use StrongVPN’s split tunnelling feature, allowing you to choose which traffic to run through the VPN. If you’re using MacOS or Windows, you’ll be able to use StrongVPN’s kill switch.

Overall, StrongVPN’s mobile app was user-friendly and we were able to switch VPN protocols within the app’s settings. Much like the desktop app, you can choose the best server available. We found the VPN’s connection to be stable and didn’t notice any drop in connection while trying to browse the web or use other apps at the same time.

Router compatibility

VPNs are commonly installed on computers, mobile devices and game consoles, but they can also be installed directly onto your router. Configuring your router to run StrongVPN means that all of your devices are protected, provided they’re connected to your home network. Installing StongVPN directly onto your router will give you access to OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 and IPSec protocols.

StrongVPN is compatible with the following routers:

Asus

Sabai

Tomato

DD-WRT

Mikrotik

StrongVPN has various router set-up guides that you can use to help you configure your router. However, some are more technical than others and may require you to seek professional help.