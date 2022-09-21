So many things can interrupt workflow during the day, from WhatsApp notifications to urgent email replies – so when we heard the float desk by Humanscale was a standing desk without a motor, we had visions of further disruption.
We imagined having to stop and hand crank the desk every time we wanted to change our working position. We also wondered what the advantage was of having a manually operated desk when we had already been impressed with the smoothly running motors of the many others we’d tested when working from home.
Thankfully, when we spent some time working with the assembled Humanscale table, we realised it relied on some very clever engineering – a counterbalance mechanism that actually raised and lowered the table quicker than any other we had experienced, meaning it had a lot to offer anyone making the switch to active working.
Added to this is the fact that Humanscale is known for its mix of form and function, and the company had clearly taken advantage of the fact that float was unencumbered by the motors usually required to raise and lower the desktop to produce a clean, simplistic look, with a broad appeal to a range of home workers.
This really sets it apart from many of the desks that populate ergonomic working websites, however, the float’s retail price also sets it apart from these tables with a price that comes close to breaking the £2,000 ceiling. So, we put the desk to the test to see if the eye-catching design and engineering can justify the price.
How we tested
Ordering direct from the manufacturer, we assembled the desk ourselves to check the difficulty level and to see how many people were needed to put it together. We then worked at the desk with an active working schedule to see how well the float accommodated it, without interrupting workflow.
Humanscale float standing desk
- Best: Standing desk for yo-yo workers
- Motorised: No
- Hight range: 50cm - 120cm
- Dimensions: 120cm x 60cm
- Materials: Recyclable steel and aluminium
- Warrantry: Five years
Buy now£1651.48, Humanscale.com
Don’t be put off by the 13 pages of assembly instructions, attaching the feet to the base and then the work surface is actually easier than on many other standing desks, thanks to the pre-drilled pilot holes. As with most standing desks, the float’s base is heavy, to provide stability when working at its extended range, so, it’s more likely to be a two-person job.
There is an option to attach the Humanscale mechanism to your own work surface, if you want, but this requires that you measure out the mounting holes yourself according to your desktop’s dimensions.
It’s then just a matter of attaching the release paddle and the mounted tension adjuster, which is optional, but we would strongly recommend you include this in your order as it makes the table’s daily operation immeasurably more efficient.
Once the table is set up, you move on to the second phase, which is calibrating the table for use. You do this by setting up the table with everything you need to get through a work day – from hardware to accessories – and then fine-tuning the table until it adjusts up and down with ease.
If the work surface is difficult to lift, increase the tension. If it’s tricky to lower, then you decrease the tension. We found this phase very straightforward and only took a couple of minutes.
Aesthetics
The American manufacturer prides itself on emphasising the design of all of its products, and the float is no exception. The table is sleek and modern, with a base made from polished aluminium and steel (you can choose from silver or white), while the desktop is available in either black or white laminate, so there are customisation options available, according to your existing décor.
The base is made from steel and aluminium, while the table top is a basic high-pressure laminate (HPL) with a thin bevelled edge and, because of the counterbalance mechanism, there’s no need for support beams – this leaves the table totally uncluttered underneath, adding to the modern look of the float.
In use
For starters, let’s address the fact that the float doesn’t have a motor to raise and lower the desktop. The table works on a tension system to act against your desktop load, and you can choose from a number of desktop sizes – from 24in x 48in to 30in x 72in.
Even the smallest desktop size is generous, so if you find your usual workspace is often heaving with stuff, your desktop working environment won’t ever feel claustrophobic.
If the weight on the table changes significantly, you will probably need to readjust the tension, but it only takes 30 seconds of trial and error to fine-tune the table.
Just to be clear, we’re not saying you’ll need to keep recalibrating every time you leave your diary at home, instead it will take a more significant addition or subtraction (like the addition of an extra monitor) to enforce a readjustment.
In transition (the most critical attribute of a standing desk) the table couldn’t have performed better and because it’s not reliant on any motors, the transition is buttery smooth and, more importantly, much faster than many electric tables. All you have to do is depress the paddle on the right side of the table with one hand and use the other to raise or lower the table – this means you can get from sitting to standing and back again with minimal workflow interruption.
The other big advantage of using a counterbalance mechanism rather than electricity is you’re not confined where you position the desk by access to an electrical socket, so for a home office with limited space or limited power outlets this could be a bonus.
At the upper reaches of its extension (47in) the table remained very sturdy, enabling you to type and write without the unnerving sensation that everything is about to come crashing down which has, unfortunately, been our experience with some inferior tables.
However, the fact that the table does only raise to 47in may not be suitable if you’re 6’2 or over as it won’t always present the right ergonomics for you to work efficiently.
The verdict: Humanscale float standing desk
Humanscale is known for being a design-led manufacturer and its float standing desk is a prime example of this ethos. It has managed to produce a large piece of work furniture that won’t dominate a workspace, but will add a modernist touch.
The desk truly does float like a butterfly (both up and down) but its price stings like a bee, at over £1,650. However, its unique counterbalance mechanism provides one of the best transitions we have tested (and also means it’s not tethered to an electrical socket) and makes the float a definite consideration for anyone outfitting a home office, or looking to make a switch to active working.
It’s also worth noting that, currently, you can get 20 per cent off and free shipping using a code, available on the Humanscale website, at checkout.
