Anyone who worked from home during lockdown knows the kitchen table will only suffice for so long. By the time you’ve opened your laptop, set down your coffee and dug out your paperwork, someone’s spilled Coco Pops all over your meeting notes and it’s time to pack everything away again.

With many of us still regularly WFH or hybrid working post-lockdown, the demand for a compact workspace to call one’s own is higher than ever before. Thankfully, there’s a raft of clever solutions when it comes to small desks – whether your home office is on the boujee side, or you need something that slots neatly into a quiet corner of your flat.

When you’re buying a small desk, it’s worth thinking outside the box. Yes, size matters, and you’ll want to measure the depth and height your space allows carefully. But have a think about other options – a desk that folds flat is ideal if you need the room back once you’re done for the day, for example. And a small desk that doubles up as storage will help you maximise a tight space.

Wall-mounted desks, meanwhile, free up the floor completely and make the perfect hub for homework. And a portable desk means you can pitch up anywhere in the house, in the garden on a sunny day, or on an outdoor terrace if you fancy replying to those emails alfresco.

How we tested

We cast our net wide to find the best small desks for a variety of scenarios. That includes folding desks for occasional crafting, compact workstations that double up as office storage, and narrow desks that will squeeze into the tightest of corners. The widest desk on our shortlist measures 110cm, and our smallest comes in at just 60cm wide. We shortlisted those desks that ticked the box for multifunctional elements, clever space-saving features, and a great price to boot.

The best small desks for 2022 are:

– Orson compact desk: £249, Cultfurniture.com Best wall-mounted desk – Elements bent ply wall mounted desk: £99, Dunelm.com

– Habitat compact folding office desk: £55, Habitat.co.uk Best multifunctional desk – Next Bronx oak effect coffee table to desk: £325, Next.co.uk

– Oak desk tray: £295, Coxandcox.co.uk Best luxury desk – Deco marble console desk: £449, Atkinandthyme.co.uk

– Monty 1 drawer desk: £99, Very.co.uk Best standing desk – Humanscale quickstand eco portable sit/stand single monitor workstation: £499, Johnlewis.com

