This sit-stand desk has taken my WFH setup to new heights – and is one of the cheapest options I’ve seen
Gamechangers: This adjustable tabletop design is here to elevate your working day
As someone who spends a lot of their working day at a desk, I find myself hunched over or slouching despite having a perfectly good office chair. Our bodies are not engineered to sit down all day, so doing so can cause a full range of ailments, including strain on our neck, back, arms and legs.
But research suggests that varying between sitting and standing can improve your posture, as well as increase your productivity, concentration and increase your creativity.
Having read about the many benefits of standing desks, I finally took the plunge, and it’s undoubtedly been the best home office-related investment I’ve made.
The advantages of a sit-stand tabletop do mean that they tend to be more expensive than your traditional desk, with prices often ranging anywhere between £300 and a whopping £1,500. This was one of the main reasons I hadn’t previously invested – all this was until I found one with a £90 price tag, and I knew it had to be done.
Never did I think I’d write an ode to a sit-stand desk, but in honour of sharing all of our gamechangers, here’s everything there is to know about my all-time favourite home office purchase. It really has taken my working day to new heights.
Fitueyes sit stand desk
Buy now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Sizes: 26in, 32in, 36in
- Motorised? No
- Height range: 11cm – 43cm
OK, it’s not the most aesthetic home office design and you’re unlikely to see this one on Pinterest. I too was initially concerned that this design would look bulky on my table. But, I was pleasantly surprised with how neat it looks.
Despite opting for the smallest size available (which measures W64cm x D40cm), there’s plenty of space for a keyboard, mouse and notebook on the bottom tray. While the top has ample room around my desktop for paper and pens, and general desk clutter, and there’s also a nifty phone holder.
This is not a motorised model, instead, it has a gas-spring force mechanism that makes it very easy to manoeuvre up and down to the desired height. The bottom layer sits flush against my existing desk when sitting down, meaning my arms are at the correct right angle. And the height can be adjusted to wherever suits when standing.
I’ve had Fitueyes’s sit-stand desk for four months now, and I’ll be honest, the first two weeks or so were an adjustment. When introducing standing into my working day, I did so slowly. On the first day, for example, I stood for a total of just one hour and increased this by 30 minutes a day until I reached at least three hours a day. I also noticed a slight burn in my lower back at first, though this had subsided by the end of the third week.
I’ve found that I pay much closer attention to my body when standing, making sure I engage my core and keep my back and neck straight and upright, head level with the screen, and my shoulders square. Similarly, when I’m sitting down, I’m also much more aware of my posture and have noticed far less slouching.
Although this may sound a bit OTT, going from sitting to standing certainly gives me a bit of a boost of energy, particularly when I feel as though my attention is lagging. It works to almost refocus my brain and pulls me back to work, aiding productivity.
The best thing of all though is how much cheaper this model is than the others I’ve previously seen on the market. While £90 is of course still an investment, it’s certainly worth it should you find yourself experiencing the general aches and pains of sitting and slouching all day. It’s taken my working day to new heights and will do so to yours too, I’m sure.
The verdict: Fitueyes sit stand desk
As you can probably already tell, this sit-stand desk has revolutionised the way I work. It’s been a total gamechanger when it comes to reducing the general aches and pains that I had previously experienced from slouching over my computer screen. Similarly, it’s made me pay greater attention to my body and when moving from sitting to standing, it gives me a fresh release of energy.
