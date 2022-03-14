Buy now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sizes: 26in, 32in, 36in

26in, 32in, 36in Motorised? No

No Height range: 11cm – 43cm

OK, it’s not the most aesthetic home office design and you’re unlikely to see this one on Pinterest. I too was initially concerned that this design would look bulky on my table. But, I was pleasantly surprised with how neat it looks.

Despite opting for the smallest size available (which measures W64cm x D40cm), there’s plenty of space for a keyboard, mouse and notebook on the bottom tray. While the top has ample room around my desktop for paper and pens, and general desk clutter, and there’s also a nifty phone holder.

This is not a motorised model, instead, it has a gas-spring force mechanism that makes it very easy to manoeuvre up and down to the desired height. The bottom layer sits flush against my existing desk when sitting down, meaning my arms are at the correct right angle. And the height can be adjusted to wherever suits when standing.

Read more: 8 best wireless and wired mouse models for all your devices

I’ve had Fitueyes’s sit-stand desk for four months now, and I’ll be honest, the first two weeks or so were an adjustment. When introducing standing into my working day, I did so slowly. On the first day, for example, I stood for a total of just one hour and increased this by 30 minutes a day until I reached at least three hours a day. I also noticed a slight burn in my lower back at first, though this had subsided by the end of the third week.

I’ve found that I pay much closer attention to my body when standing, making sure I engage my core and keep my back and neck straight and upright, head level with the screen, and my shoulders square. Similarly, when I’m sitting down, I’m also much more aware of my posture and have noticed far less slouching.

Although this may sound a bit OTT, going from sitting to standing certainly gives me a bit of a boost of energy, particularly when I feel as though my attention is lagging. It works to almost refocus my brain and pulls me back to work, aiding productivity.

Read more: 10 best desk lamps for working and studying at home

The best thing of all though is how much cheaper this model is than the others I’ve previously seen on the market. While £90 is of course still an investment, it’s certainly worth it should you find yourself experiencing the general aches and pains of sitting and slouching all day. It’s taken my working day to new heights and will do so to yours too, I’m sure.

The verdict: Fitueyes sit stand desk

As you can probably already tell, this sit-stand desk has revolutionised the way I work. It’s been a total gamechanger when it comes to reducing the general aches and pains that I had previously experienced from slouching over my computer screen. Similarly, it’s made me pay greater attention to my body and when moving from sitting to standing, it gives me a fresh release of energy.