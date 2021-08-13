Until we were all working from home, we hadn’t appreciated the importance of a decent desk. And with that set to continue for many of us, at least part-time, having a workstation that both satisfies our nine-to-five needs and complements our existing decor is just as important as ever.

Finding the right desk, whether you’re setting it up in the bedroom, corner of the living room, or dedicated study space, can be a tall order.

There’s plenty to think about when organising your home office. For some, a paper-thin laptop is all that’s needed, while others are drowning in physical paperwork and will be thankful for integrated storage by way of drawers and shelves.

It’s also well documented that a clean and well-organised desk comes with a wealth of stress-reducing and productivity-increasing benefits. So, it’s worth considering a desk that can hide away cables to keep the look as clean-lined and clutter-free as possible.

How we tested

We put these desks to the test to see how they handled our day-to-day workload. We were looking for top craftsmanship and quality of materials, along with ease of functionality given the daily, heavy use. We also weighed up affordability with space-saving properties.

Above all though, we focused on the best designs on the market because, boring spreadsheets aside, a home desk should be a stylish furniture piece to feel proud of.

Best overall – John Lewis & Partners anyday cuthbert desk, grey: £159, Johnlewis.com

– John Lewis & Partners anyday cuthbert desk, grey: £159, Johnlewis.com Best corner desk – Jahnke cuuba libre L-shape desk: £299.99, Wayfair.co.uk

– Jahnke cuuba libre L-shape desk: £299.99, Wayfair.co.uk Best for a touch of glamour – Habitat valence office desk, rose gold: £90, Argos.co.uk

– Habitat valence office desk, rose gold: £90, Argos.co.uk Best design – Made frankie wide desk, walnut and black: £499, Made.com

– Made frankie wide desk, walnut and black: £499, Made.com Best wooden desk – Tikamoon Oslo solid acacia desk: £365, Tikamoon.co.uk

– Tikamoon Oslo solid acacia desk: £365, Tikamoon.co.uk Best for versatility – Vox lori desk with storage, graphite: £185, Cuckooland.com

– Vox lori desk with storage, graphite: £185, Cuckooland.com Best writer’s desk – La Redoute noya vintage desk, walnut: £425, Laredoute.co.uk

– La Redoute noya vintage desk, walnut: £425, Laredoute.co.uk Best quality craftsmanship – Oakland Furnitureland Copenhagen natural solid oak desk: £529.99, Oakfurnitureland.co.uk

– Oakland Furnitureland Copenhagen natural solid oak desk: £529.99, Oakfurnitureland.co.uk Best for hidden storage – Umage ambitions desk: £699, Blackbydesign.co.uk

– Umage ambitions desk: £699, Blackbydesign.co.uk Best space-saver – Urbansize oak floating desk: £300, Urbansize.co.uk