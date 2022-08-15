Buy now £419.99, Flexispot.co.uk

We’ll start with a cautionary tale, the E8’s steel frame is very heavy. And although you might be cursing the weight to begin with, you’ll soon be glad of it while using the table at maximum height as it won’t sway like a palm tree in hurricane season – as some inferior quality tables are prone to do.

As for assembly it couldn’t be simpler. Attaching the side brackets to the supporting beam and installing the lift columns is extremely straightforward – you finish off with the handset, control box, cables and management tray, with everything tightened and adjustable with an Allen key. In fact, we managed a solo assembly, but some help might be required when lifting the table into position.

Looks

There are plenty of customisations available, which is something we really liked. There are 12 colours available for the rectangular desktop, which was our choice, ranging from maple and marble to bamboo and rubber wood.

Your decision will probably be based on whether you order the black or white frame, depending on your existing home décor. But whatever your combination, the table will look clean and modern and become a welcome addition to your workspace.

In operation

The rectangular E8’s dimensions are generous at 120cm x 60cm, which means we had plenty of laptop space as well as room for all the other desktop essentials, from open diary planners and notebooks to smartphone, stationery holder and Anglepoise lamp.

Similarly, if you work with a desktop computer and monitor, you won’t struggle – there’s even room for some greenery or a framed photo of friends and family. Gamers will have no problem positioning even the most expansive set-up on the table top.

As we suggested earlier, the mark of a quality standing desk is the efficiency and quality of the motors. Of the ten coins we used to test how smooth a ride the E8 gave its desktop passengers, only two tumbled on the way up and then back down.

Crucially, the E8 has a lifting speed of 3.8cm per second, so your transition never has to interrupt your workflow. As well as being efficient, the motor is wonderfully quiet. Plus, considering it was constantly in use, the fact we never had a mechanical issue was impressive – it even survived a highly concentrated bout of usage when it was repurposed by a gang of 11-year-olds who made a den under the desk and were constantly using the mechanism.

There are three stages to the leg lifting phase, which means it tops out at 125cm. Thanks to the sturdy steel frame, it’s very stable even at its upper limit.

We also really liked the softer edges that develop at the three different sections of the legs as you raise the table, which offers no room for little fingers to get trapped. There’s also a child lock, for anyone concerned about injury, so you can leave your desk without having to worry about what inquisitive children might get up to when left unattended.

We never really had any need to test the table’s straining powers to the absolute limit but if we ever feel like getting on the table and lifting ourselves and one other family member, we’d be perfectly confident in the claimed 125kg loading capacity.

Everything is controlled via the control panel, which includes activation for the child lock, four memory functions to pre-set sitting and standing heights for you, as well as one other user. There’s also a USB charger for your phone, which is a very useful addition, considering the desk is always powered when you’re working at it.

The verdict: Flexispot E8 standing desk

We have no reason to doubt the E8 will deliver a complete sit-stand experience to all kinds of users. Whether your days are full of Zoom meetings and deadlines, Call of Duty killers or just the household spreadsheet, it will ensure a sit-stand routine is an effortless ask while you’re perched at the desk.