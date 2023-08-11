Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve all seen Instagram images of impossibly perfect, clutter-free home offices. The perfectly angled cheeseplant, the widescreen monitor showing a pie-chart labelled “productivity”, the crisp morning sunlight casting leafy shadows across a Herman Miller chair.

Of course, it’s rubbish. For many of us, working from home is more likely to involve a laptop teetering on a shoebox, perched on a dining room table next to – if we’re very lucky – a sad-looking ficus we haven’t managed to murder yet.

Logitech’s newest gadget is designed for these kinds of remote work setups. The Logitech casa pop-up desk (£179, Johnlewis.com) is a complete work-from-home package that, when put away, disguises itself as an ordinary book.

Slide the Logitech casa off your shelf, pop it open and you’ll find a wireless keyboard and trackpad neatly arranged inside. The book itself then folds out to become a laptop stand, raising your screen about eight inches off your desk for an ergonomic working posture that your neck will appreciate.

It’s a clever and beautifully designed object, part technology, part homeware, that aims to reduce the usual clutter of a separate keyboard, mouse and laptop stand. The textile-effect finish and moleskine-style closing band helps it to blend seamlessly into your home when not in use.

Logitech casa pop-up desk: £179.99, Johnlewis.com

(Logitech)

The Logitech casa is a premium product. For £179.99 you could buy a laptop stand, keyboard and mouse separately from other manufacturers, but none that pack together into a chic little bento-style box. The idea of the Logitech casa is that ability to hide away all evidence of the workday by removing the psychic trauma of seeing a keyboard after 5pm.

Logitech makes excellent keyboards, so it’s no surprise that the incuded casa keyboard is a joy to type on. It’s compact, but not cramped, ditching the number pad to fit everything onto the board.

The glass casa touch trackpad feels natural and comfortable under the fingertips too, translating your swipes, scrolls and gestures to work with both Windows and MacOS laptops.

A third compartment inside the book can be used for storing cables and other small accessories. It would’ve been nice for the laptop stand to be able to charge the keyboard and trackpad when packed away, but the added cost, size and weight likely wouldn’t have been worth the added benefit.

The Logitech casa pop-up desk is exclusively available to buy at John Lewis and comes in three colours: Nordic calm, Bohemian blush and classic chic. That’s grey, pink and black.

