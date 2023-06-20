Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tablets have come a long way since Apple launched the iPad over a decade ago. It wasn’t the first tablet on the market, but it was – and remains – the most important. Its sleek design, unbelievably intuitive interface and its carefully optimised apps made it an immediate hit, and successive releases have added to all of these.

The range of available apps is now around 1.8 million, and the ones for the iPad are either unique to, or optimised for, the larger display a tablet offers. Apple’s range still dominates, but there are plenty of other brands that have made tablets of their own.

For value, it’s hard to beat the basic but highly useful fire range from Amazon. Samsung makes tablets with high-end OLED screens. And Microsoft squeezes a full-on Windows computer into a thin glass-and-metal slab. All have wifi connectivity and a few, mostly from Apple and Microsoft, have options with cellular connectivity so you can stay online wherever there’s a mobile signal – though these cellular options have a price premium.

No longer is a tablet just a convenient way to consume video or read an ebook. Now, you can use it like a regular laptop with a keyboard option, a digital canvas with the addition of a stylus or play thousands of video games.

How we tested

The first test was how easy it was to set up, and how quickly you could use it after opening the box. How straightforward was it to use, and, if this isn’t your first smart device, how quickly it could transfer your personal data to it. Apple’s system was almost impossible to beat in this regard: place the iPad near to your old iPhone or iPad and leave the two gadgets to get on with it.

We asked how good the screen was, how rich and detailed, how easy it was to see in sunlight, and how faithful an experience it was when it came to video playback, including how it sounds. Other concerns were battery life, of course, and how fast and responsive the processor is. Some tablets really struggle if you make a halfway decent demand of them, others soaraway whatever you throw at them.

And then there’s price: since the fastest tablets are nearly always the most expensive, do you need all that processing power or should you manage with something cheaper but still fast enough? Read on for the answers.

These are the best tablets for 2023: