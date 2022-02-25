High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.

But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.

They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is still inevitably off-putting for some – especially when you consider the fact the tech giant rarely takes part in sales events.

Luckily for you, we’re always on hand to make sure you get the best possible price on any product, so we’ve invested some time in tracking down the cheapest iPad deals that are up for grabs right now.

If you’re a student or teacher, Apple has just relaunched its Apple’s education pricing, which could save you a substantial amount of money and you may just get a free pair of AirPods thrown in. If you’re not, read on for the current cheapest prices for Apple’s leading device – from iPad mini to iPad pro, these are the discounts to snap up now.

The best iPad deals for February 2022 in the UK are:

(Apple)

Screen size: 12.9in

12.9in Dimensions: 280mm x 215mm x 6.4mm

280mm x 215mm x 6.4mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch)

2048 x 2732 (265 pixels per inch) Storage: 2TB

2TB Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 10MP (ultrawide)

12MP (wide), 10MP (ultrawide) Front camera: 12MP

12MP Weight: 682g

There’s just over £200 knocked off the price of the most powerful iPad you can buy, which amounts to an amazing 10 per cent discount. The space grey colourway is also discounted by 4 per cent (was £1,999, now £1,914.82, Amazon.co.uk) or if you don’t need 2TB of space, there’s discounts available across the different sizes.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Apple’s latest tablet is one of the best around, outperforming most laptops in the spec department. It’s powered by the same M1 chip found in the MacBook pro, there’s a new liquid retina XDR screen, a Thunderbolt port, Face ID and some new rear and front-facing cameras. “The new iPad is not only the fastest and most powerful tablet you’ll come across, but it also outdoes most laptops,” our tester said in their review of the device. “The pro has the best of everything Apple makes.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro 2021, 11in, 128GB: Was £749, now £699.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Screen size: 11in

11in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm Operating system: iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 256GB

256GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 466g

The 2021 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is a fiercely powerful device, with Apple’s blazing fast M1 chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display. The 128GB version of the tablet currently has £49.03 off at Amazon and offers enormous power, perfect for working from home, gaming, browsing the web, editing photos and streaming video. Keep in mind that you’ll have to wait up to a month until the tablet is dispatched.

Buy now

Apple iPad air 2020, 10.9in, cellular, 64GB: Was £709, now £679, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Screen size: 10.9in

10.9in Dimensions: 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm

247.6mm x 178.5mm x 6.1mm Operating system: iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 Resolution: 264 pixels per inch

264 pixels per inch Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear camera: 12MP

12MP Front camera: 7MP

7MP Weight: 458g

Featuring the iPad air in our review of the best tablets, our tester praised this device for its “tremendous” design. The all-new iPad air “introduced a new feature – the touch ID fingerprint sensor to unlock the screen and authorise payments is no longer on the front of the tablet, taking up space south of the screen. No, it’s now mounted in the power button on the top edge. This simple move is transformational.” The air is a lightweight pick, but the 2020 version still has a bigger screen than most previous iPads at 10.9in.

Buy now

