12 best cheap phones that prove budget smartphones aren’t rubbish

The best cheap phones have improved a lot in the past few years. While premium devices from Apple, Samsung and Google might grab all the headlines, it’s at the cheaper end of the market where competition is most fierce. It’s also where you’ll find the best deals.

Choosing the right budget Android or iPhone depends on how much you’re willing to spend and which features you can live without. You might not need a fancy camera or a pin-sharp 120Hz display, or you might just want a basic phone with giant battery life for calls and texts.

Everyone’s definition of a cheap smartphone is different, so manufacturers produce a wide range of devices to suit most needs and budgets. Samsung makes excellent cheap phones for its A-series, while brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Redmi manage to cram impressive specs and performance into phones costing less than £200.

Apple and Google have even started to offer budget-friendly versions of their top-selling devices. The cheapest iPhone is still more expensive than most cheap phones, but it marks the American tech giant’s move towards giving users a more affordable alternative to the latest and greatest iPhone.

Because they use less powerful processors, many cheap phones have better battery life than more expensive devices, meaning you can often squeeze days of use out of a single charge. That makes cheap phones an ideal option for hiking, camping and travelling to places where you might not want to carry an expensive piece of technology in your pocket.

How we tested the best cheap phones

We tested each of the best cheap phones by swapping it out for our normal device and using it as we usually would our regular phone. We paid close attention to how the cheap phones coped with tasks such as messaging, listening to music and podcasts, and churning through social media feeds. We tested each phone’s camera in daylight and at night, and ran high-performance apps such as mobile games, to stress the CPU and test for slowdown and lagginess.

The best cheap phones for 2024 are: