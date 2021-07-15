Whether your day’s camping has involved biking with the kids or hiking solo over open country for miles and miles, the right sleeping bag can make all the difference when it comes to resetting body and mind so you’re ready and recharged for another day.

We tested a range of bags, from mummy bags to doubles and traditional rectangular bags, on nights out on Dartmoor – where overnight temperatures can tumble – so we could really test the comforting qualities of each product.

Sleeping bags are usually constructed with baffles or chambers to stop the insulating material (either down or synthetic) from bunching up, and to keep it in place so that it does its job.

We paid particular attention to the bags’ that did this well, while also looking at the bag’s temperature rating, which indicates the coldest ambient temperature at which you’ll be comfortable, to see how they would stand up when the mercury drops.

We also rated on comfort, weight, packability and whether we woke up warm, rested and raring to get out there for more fun in the fresh air.

Rab ascent 300 Best: Value for money Rating: 9/10 An extremely versatile offering from the Derbyshire company, this one deserves its place at the top of the round up thanks to its excellent down insulation. Rab bags are hand-filled, and this showed with the well constructed and positioned baffles keeping the insulation where it needs to be, rather than it all falling to the side, which can be a problem with some bags. The mummy fit is still generous at the feet and in the middle for comfort, while the collar, hood and neck baffle are nice and snug. The versatility and value of the bag makes it a really good investment if you’re just starting to get into sleeping in the great outdoors. Buy now £ 220 , Rab.equipment {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thermarest corus quilt Best: Space saver Rating: 9/10 If you like the comfort and versatility of a quilt (or you hate wrestling with zippers before you turn in) then this well-balanced down quilt offers a more packable option for anyone trying to travel light. The quilt doesn’t have a hood or back so needs to be used with an insulated sleeping pad, but it will take up much less room in a rucksack than a traditional bag. And, with a temperature rating of -6C, you can guarantee that you won’t wake up shivering. The down offers excellent thermal efficiency and, of course, packability, and we didn’t experience any cold spots thanks to good baffle construction that kept out drafts and ensured we stayed comfortable. If the temperatures start to tumble, the snap neck collar and foot box (slipped over your pad) keeps the bag nicely in place. Buy now £ 184.99 , Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango cobra 400 Best: Down-filled bag Rating: 8/10 Some find mummy bags too restrictive, but we found this down bag very roomy and comfortable during the night. Its “arrow foot” box meant that the bag didn’t end up twisted around us – a big bonus if you know you move a lot in your sleep. Temperature rated to -8C, the bag also packed down extremely small and at only 920g it won’t weigh you down if you need to carry the bag in a rucksack. Buy now £ 255 , Vango.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mammut tyin MTI Best: For keeping out the cold Rating: 7/10 This five-season bag is all about heat retention, so you know you’ll still get some quality shuteye, even when the temperature outside is plummeting. Up top, four layers of fibre combine in a “hot head hood”, and there is further insulation in the footbox too so that you can guarantee head to toe comfort. Temperature rated to -18C, this is a bag that’s definitely expedition ready. Buy now £ 280 , Mammut.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patagonia hybrid sleeping bag Best: For innovation Rating: 8/10 Called a hybrid because it fuses a traditional baffled lower portion with a top portion made from a thinner uninsulated shell, if you already have an insulated jacket you can just use that when you sleep so you’ll save on weight in your backpack when you’re walking. The “elephant foot” lower section was comfortable and warm, while the upper portion worked well with the jacket we were using. The Patagonia is temperature rated to around -9C, so you won’t have to worry about the cold creeping in overnight either. Buy now £ 256 , Patagonia.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} North Face eco trail Best: For fidgety sleepers Rating: 9/10 This synthetic mummy bag features a “J-zip”, which adds to the versatility of the bag as you can vent it in areas that you wouldn’t be able to with traditional side zips. The eco trail is nice and roomy once you’re in it, while still managing to stay snug enough to keep out cold air. We liked the fact that we had more room around the knees, which allowed us to move more freely and feel less constricted overnight. The hood can be cinched in and the bag has a generous draft collar if you really want to hunker down. The synthetic fill, from eco-friendly recycled polyester, was damp resistant and provided good insulation. Buy now £ 125 , Thenorthface.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mountain Equipment lunar 1 Best: For spring and summer Rating: 6/10 This affordable bag is suited to the warmer seasons and is very comfortable and adaptable, with a drawcord hood that offers extra warmth, if needed. We found the bag was especially comfortable when we were sleeping on our side as the footbox has been specifically designed to accommodate feet and lower legs in their natural resting position. The synthetic insulation gives good warmth-to-weight ratio and the bag was lightweight at 830g, while it also packs down well into its own compression sack. Buy now £ 90 , Mountain-equipment.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rab outpost 500 Best: Traditional bag Rating: 8/10 This rectangular bag, with a 0C temperature rating, has an L-shaped zipper and is incredibly roomy, so is ideal for anyone who doesn’t like the feeling of sleeping while too cocooned within a bag. The duck down was very comfortable and warm throughout the night and we didn’t suffer from any cold spots, even at our extremities. There’s a handy stash pocket inside and we liked the feature that allows you to attach the bag to another sleeping bag via the zipper, so that you can really max out sleeping space if there’s two of you. It’s not the lightest bag at 1400g, which means it might be a good option for the camper van or any camp site that you don’t have to trek to. Buy now £ 230 , Rab.equipment {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kelty tru. comfort doublewide Best: For co-sleepers Rating: 9/10 Double sleeping bags can be tricky things to get right as they often need to accommodate two different body sizes and two very different sleepers. However, the doublewide offers each sleeper their own in-built blanket and foot vent and there’s enough room in the hood, that runs the width of the bag, to secure two pillows. The zipper system also allows you to ventilate your side of the bag without interfering with how your bag buddy is zipped in. Obviously, you have the advantage of someone else’s body heat in the bag so the synthetic insulation does a good job of being just warm enough, and the top layer zips right off to make warm nights even more comfortable with the bag temperature rated to -7C. Buy now £ 154.95 , Wildbounds.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Snow Peak bacoo 350 Best: Mummy bag Rating: 7/10 A lightweight 830g bag filled with very comfortable duck down that will allow you to snooze away even when the temperature hits zero outside. If you like a mummy sleeping bag then the bacoo is snug in all the right places and its separate hood and shoulder drawcords allow you to really tailor the bag according to how snug you want it. The zip was slightly offset so it was easy to get in and out of the bag and there’s a handy pocket for a head torch, so you won’t be scrabbling around in the dark looking for some light. Buy now £ 398 , Snowpeak.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

