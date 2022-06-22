Camping season is here, and many of us are splashing out on accessories designed to crank up the comfort. But we’re not talking about cashmere throws or silk sleeping bag liners – just well-made camping essentials that provide a greater level of comfort without breaking the bank.

One of the best examples is the humble camping mat – a single- or double-size sleeping surface that has either a foam core or an internal cavity, which can be inflated with just one or two breaths of air, or has a self-inflating function.

These mats are much thinner than air beds (we’ve yet to find one with a depth greater than 10cm), which means they’re ideal for campers who are travelling light. They don’t require pumps, and most single camping mats will slip easily into a small backpack – double ones inevitably take up more space, but most models are backpack friendly, too.

So, which features should be at the top of your hit list when it comes to the best camping mats? Models with two valves (camping mats with an inflatable core have a valve that needs to be uncapped in order for the self-inflation process to begin) will inflate and deflate in less time, so if speedy deflations are a priority, opt for a double-valved design. Most valves require a simple twist, although a growing number of camping mats have push-button valves, which are less fiddly to operate.

If you’re in the market for a self-inflating mat, we recommend one that comes with a pump sack. This is a thin, lightweight sack, which can be filled with fresh air (rather than air from your own lungs), and can then be attached to the mat’s valve if you wish to top up the air. Why do this? Because the moisture in our own breath can result in the formation of mould inside the camping mat, which shortens the mat’s lifespan.

Read more:

How we tested

We love camping, and we’ve spent more nights sleeping in the great outdoors than we care to remember, so we know exactly what to look for when it comes to camping mats. We spent hours inflating and deflating our camping mats, testing everything from air capacity and valve efficiency to each mat’s stashability and how easy it was to tweak its rigidity. Who knew sleeping on the job could be so exhausting?

The best camping mats for 2022 are:

Best overall – Vango dreamer 5 double: £96, Vango.co.uk

– Vango dreamer 5 double: £96, Vango.co.uk Best double camping mat – Outwell sleepin 10cm double self inflating mattress: £94.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

– Outwell sleepin 10cm double self inflating mattress: £94.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk Best for support – Berghaus single self-inflating mat: £110, Gooutdoors.co.uk

– Berghaus single self-inflating mat: £110, Gooutdoors.co.uk Best for comfort – Vango shangri-la II 7.5 grande: £145, Vango.co.uk

– Vango shangri-la II 7.5 grande: £145, Vango.co.uk Best for innovation – Vango trek pro 5 standard: £56, Vango.co.uk

– Vango trek pro 5 standard: £56, Vango.co.uk Best premium camping mat – Snowpeak inflatable mattress 2.5: £295, Snowpeak.co.uk

– Snowpeak inflatable mattress 2.5: £295, Snowpeak.co.uk Best for cold nights – Nemo tensor insulated regular sleeping mat: £179.99, Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk

– Nemo tensor insulated regular sleeping mat: £179.99, Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk Best for ease of use – OEX traverse self-inflating mat: £25, Gooutdoors.co.uk

– OEX traverse self-inflating mat: £25, Gooutdoors.co.uk Best for single sleepers – Hi-Gear dream 5 sleeping mat: £50, Gooutdoors.co.uk

– Hi-Gear dream 5 sleeping mat: £50, Gooutdoors.co.uk Best for stability – Kelty galactic si sleeping pad: £58.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Kelty galactic si sleeping pad: £58.95, Amazon.co.uk Best mummy-style sleeping bag – Kelty cosmic air mummy sleeping pad: £36.95, Wildbounds.com

– Kelty cosmic air mummy sleeping pad: £36.95, Wildbounds.com Best foam camping mat – Charles Bentley single camping mat: £10, Argos.co.uk