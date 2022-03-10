This Oppo find X5 pre-order deal includes free tech worth over £370

If you’re looking for a stand-out smartphone deal with hundreds of pounds of free tech included, then we’ve found the handset for you.

The Oppo find X5 is released on 24 March, but if you pre-order before that date you’ll receive four free gifts worth a combined £373.

These freebies include a wireless charger, a tough phone case, an Oppo smartwatch and noise-cancelling wireless earphones.

It’s a pretty comprehensive bundle, while the phone itself features 256GB of storage, a 6.55in AMOLED display and a Hasselblad camera system with three rear lenses and a 50MP resolution.

If you already have a data plan, then the Oppo find X5 can be pre-ordered and bought outright from both Amazon (£749, Amazon.co.uk) and Oppo (£749, Oppostore.co.uk). In both cases, the phone is available in black or white and comes with the accessory bundle.

The 5G-ready handset can be pre-ordered from all major networks, as well as from Oppo itself, right now. We’ve outlined some of our favourite monthly plans below.

Oppo find X5: £749, Oppostore.co.uk – available to pre-order now

Screen size and resolution: 6.55in, 2,400 x 1,800, 402 ppi

6.55in, 2,400 x 1,800, 402 ppi Screen technology: AMOLED

AMOLED Storage capacity: 256GB

256GB Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto

50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto Camera (front): 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 160.3mm x 72.6mm x 8.7mm

160.3mm x 72.6mm x 8.7mm Weight: 196g

196g Headphone jack? No, USB-C only

No, USB-C only Wireless charging? Yes

Yes 5G? Yes

The find X5 is the latest premium Android handset from the Chinese tech brand Oppo. The company is keen to emphasise the phone’s low-light video recording capabilities, and there’s HDR and Dolby Audio included too. The cameras are powered by Oppo’s own chip, called the MariSilicon X, and the phone itself runs on a Snapdragon 888 chip by Qualcomm.

There’s a 4,800mAh battery that Oppo claims can maintain peak performance for up to 1,600 charge cycles – a stat the company says is double that of most phones. An 80W charging system also promises to deliver a full charge from zero to 100 per cent in 34 minutes.

The bundle of Oppo gadgets includes an AirVOOC 50W wireless charger that doubles as a phone stand and has a retail price of £69.99. Customers who pre-order the dind X5 also receive a tough aramid fibre case worth £44.99 and an Oppo Watch – which doubles as a health, fitness and sleep tracker – worth £89.

Finally, the most valuable item included is a pair of Oppo Enco X wireless, noise-cancelling earphones worth £169. Available in black or white, they have up to four hours of battery life with active noise cancelling enabled. This is increased to 20 hours when topped up with the included charging case.

The phone goes on sale in the UK on 24 March. But before then it can be pre-ordered through O2, Vodafone, EE, Sky Mobile, Virgin Media and Amazon, as well as from Oppo itself.

The best Oppo find X5 deals from UK networks

Here we have rounded up a selection of the best contract deals for the Oppo find X5 from UK networks. Pre-order your phone from any of these networks and retailers and the gift pack is also included.

EE

EE’s 24-month plans for the Oppo find X5 start at £41 a month with £100 upfront fee, but that only comes with 1GB of data. For £51 a month and £50 upfront this allowance is increased to a more respectable 40GB.

If you need a huge amount of monthly data, then EE offers the Oppo with 100GB of data for £30 upfront and £55 a month.

O2

The Oppo find X5 is available from O2 with 2GB of data on a 24-month plan for £20 upfront, then £44.82 a month. Increasing the data allowance to 20GB pushes the monthly price up to £50.82.

Spend £50 upfront and opt for unlimited data, and the deal will cost £59.57 a month.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers the option of paying just £29 upfront for the Oppo find X5, followed by £50.50 a month for 25GB of data. This can be increased to unlimited data, but that pushes the total monthly price up to £60.50, with the same £29 upfront fee.

If you’d rather pay more initially, the phone can be purchased for £99 upfront then £54.59 a month for 25GB of data, plus your choice of YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video or Spotify Premium for the duration of the 24-month contract.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media likes to offer its smartphones with zero upfront fee. With this in place, the Oppo find X5 starts at £44.50 a month for 2GB of data for 24 months. Increasing the allowance to 12GB bumps the price up to £47.50 a month, but then 100GB a month only costs an extra £2, taking the total to zero upfront and £49.50 a month.

Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile currently has a deal where a 20GB data plan is reduced by £2 a month. Apply this to the Oppo find X5 and the phone is zero upfront and £45 a month for 24 months. If you need more data, a 50GB package is currently reduced by £10, to a total of £47 a month and no upfront fee.

