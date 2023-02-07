The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone Samsung has ever made, but it’s such a gradual update to the S22 Ultra that it’s hard to recommend it to anyone who already owns last year’s model.

So, here are the most familiar features again. The S23 Ultra still uses Samsung’s excellent 6.8in AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. This year the screen is slightly less curved, giving it a boxier look and freeing up a bit more real estate for stylus users.

That stylus is the slim and lightweight S-Pen, which slides into an enclosure at the bottom of the device, sitting flush with the frame when stowed away. It lets you quickly take notes on the lock screen, unsurprisingly, and its accurate and speedy handwriting recogition means you can convert your chicken scratching into regular text. It’s also able to clip and share sections of the screen, annotate documents and sign PDFs. You can even use it as a slide presentation clicker, or to remotely activate the camera shutter.

On top of all that, this year’s phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is new for the UK version of the device. On paper that means improved performance, things like loading speeds, camera performance, gaming, desktop modes and app switching, though it’s so incremental that anyone upgrading from an S22 Ultra isn’t going to notice a drastic increase in speeds.

The design

There’s really no other Android phone that looks and feels as premium as the S23 Ultra. It’s a big old boy, measuring 6.8in from corner to corner (bigger even than the mighty iPhone 14 Pro Max) and it feels reassuringly weighty in the hand. All £1,249 of it makes itself known.

The sides have been flattened every so slightly, which makes the phone a bit more pleasing to grip with one hand while you use the S-Pen. It’s also easier for your fingers to find the volume rocker and power button.

One minor annoyance for S-Pen fans is the positioning of the camera lenses on the back of the device. Because they’re in a corner, the phone jiggles back and forth slightly if you’re writing with the stylus while the S23 Ultra is flat on the desk. Otherwise though, the shape and size hasn’t changed much since 2022, but there are new colours available – green, black, cream, lavender – just in case you really need everyone to know you’ve got the latest model.

The display

The S23 Ultra continues to have the best display of any smartphone on the market. The 6.8in QHD+ screen uses the latest AMOLED tech and employs a dynamic refresh rate, which seamlessly dials the frame rate of the display up and down, from a silky smooth 120Hz when scrolling and browsing to as little as 1Hz when nothing is moving on it.

Movies and TV shows look vivid and rich. There’s plenty of colour detail in low-contrast and dark scenes. The display is incredibly bright too, meaning excellent clarity even in direct sunlight. At full intensity you could illuminate a football match with a couple of these things.

The camera

The camera is where Samsung has made the biggest changes since last year. The S23 Ultra uses a new 200MP sensor, which lets the device do some impressive things with photography.

Firstly, the S23 Ultra uses improved pixel-binning to boost detail and brightness in dark scenes. This technique combines a bunch of physical sensor pixels – the tiny dots measuring the light entering the phone – to produce images that are brighter, more detailed, and less noisy. The result is exceptionally good nighttime photography and impressive portrait photography indoors and out.

Samsung’s image processing is still excellent at snapping faces too: depth mapping and object recognition produce selfies and portraits with convincing, DSLR-style bokeh effects. There’s also significantly more detail when zoomed in as far as 30x, which uses a hybrid of pixel-binning and optical lensing to produce crisp telephoto pictures, even on dull February days.

The S23 Ultra easily takes the best telephoto pictures of any phone we’ve tested, and matches or exceeds the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro when it comes to most types of night time photography.

Enthusiasts can make full use of the 200MP sensor thanks to the return of RAW shooting mode, which dispenses with all the software trickery to give you the pure image ready for editing.

Battery life

The switch to the Snapdragon processor not only means improved performance, but better power efficiency too. In our tests the S23 Ultra offered noticeably better battery performance than the S22 Ultra, which already packed a decent amount of juice.

With high-usage we would reach the end of a workday with the Galaxy S23 Ultra hovering around the 40 per cent mark. That’s plenty of battery life for anyone planning on editing large photos and watching media on the go.