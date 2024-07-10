Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6: Our first impressions review

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its annual Unpacked showcase in Paris.

The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at £1,799 for the 256GB model, while the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at £1,049 for the 256GB model. Pre-orders for both phones are open ahead of their official launch on 24th July.

If you were hoping for a radical reinvention of Samsung’s flagship foldables, keep on hoping. Just like last year, and the year before that, the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are minor upgrades to 2023’s devices – small tweaks to keep them feeling current, fast and fresh. Samsung’s foldables remain undisputed champions in their category, but they might be the least exciting thing happening at Unpacked this year.

Instead it’s the Samsung Galaxy Ring that’s turning heads. The wearable was fully revealed at Unpacked alongside the new folding phones, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Here’s what’s new about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: From £1,799, Samsung.com

open image in gallery This year’s Fold is wider and shorter ( Steve Hogarty )

In time-honoured Samsung tradition, this year’s Fold is being treated to just a few minor hardware tweaks to keep it current for 2024. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs on the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and uses a 1.6x larger vapour chamber for improved performance during demanding tasks like gaming.

Screen dimensions have been refined ever so slightly to make this year’s Fold shorter and wider, which goes a small way towards addressing concerns about Samsung’s cover display feeling too narrow in the hand. The cover display is 2.7mm bigger and a millimetre wider, while the phone itself is 1.4mm shorter and 14g lighter.

Other small tweaks include a more squared-off edge surrounding the display, as well as a new brushed metal finish on the rings surrounding the camera, which catches the light in a more dramatic way. Battery capacity and cameras have remained unchanged since last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in three colourways: blue, silver and pink.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: From £1,049, Samsung.com

open image in gallery The biggest update is the improved camera and battery in the new Flip 6 ( Steve Hogarty )

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a more significant hardware upgrade for 2024, seemingly targeting the two complaints we had about last year’s Flip 5: the average camera and the mediocre battery performance.

This year, the smaller foldable ditches the 12MP main camera it’s used since the Flip 4 for the excellent 50MP camera found in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Plus. The larger sensor and bigger pixels should deliver greatly improved night-time photography, as well as better camera performance all-round.

The Flip 6 runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and gets a vapour chamber for the first time, which helps prevent slowdown and keep performance high when the phone is running hot. Battery capacity has been bumped up to 4,000mAh from 3,700mAh, which should bring the Flip 6 in line with the kind of battery performance we see in the S24 range.

Other minor design changes include the rings around the dual main cameras, which now match the colour of the phone’s frame. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in four colours: blue, silver, yellow and green.

Galaxy AI features

Samsung has gradually introduced a bunch of AI features to its foldables under its Galaxy AI banner – some of them new, and many of them we’ve already seen on other Galaxy devices like the S24 range, Samsung’s tablets, and the previous generation Flip 5 and Fold 5 devices.

open image in gallery Interpreter is a returning feature of both Samsung’s new foldables ( Steve Hogarty )

While they were showcased as part of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 launch at Unpacked, these features will likely be available across the entire range of Galaxy AI capable devices. Here are a few highlights.

Interpreter

A returning feature for Samsung’s foldables, this lets you prop your Flip or Fold open on a table to hold a face-to-face conversation in two different languages. Your spoken words will appear as translated text on the screen facing your friend, and vice-versa, like live subtitles.

Sketch to Image

New to Galaxy AI this year, Sketch to Image lets you doodle on your photos and have your drawing appear as a photorealistic edit. Samsung demonstrated it by sketching some glasses on a dog. We tested it by doodling some crude sunflowers into a photo of an empty flower pot, and a cowboy hat on a photo of a friend. The results were impressively believable, and great fun too.

Live Translate

An existing Galaxy AI feature launched last year, Live Translate allows two people speaking different languages to hold a conversation over the phone in real-time. Previously only available on the built-in Samsung Phone app, the feature can now be used in other calling apps like WhatsApp.

Suggested replies

This feature appears on other Samsung devices – like the new Samsung Galaxy Watch – but should be especially useful on the small, 3.4in outer display of the Flip 6.

open image in gallery The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in blue, silver and pink ( Steve Hogarty )

Rather than giving you a choice of plain-sounding stock responses when you get a message, Galaxy AI can analyse your most recent messages to suggest quick replies that are more relevant to your conversation. Samsung says this feature will also analyse your tone in different conversations, so the suggested replies to your partner will be different to the suggested replies to your boss.

Note Assist

First appearing on the S24 range, Note Assist transcribes and translates meetings and conversations between multiple speakers (up to 30 or 40, Samsung claims), then organises and summarises your transcription into neatly formatted notes with auto-generated covers.

First impressions: Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6

Do we really need a new folding Samsung phone every year? The company’s tiny annual updates to the Flip and Fold have often been hard to get too excited about, but this year’s phones seem especially stagnant.

The biggest update is the improved camera and battery in the new Flip 6, which could be enough to convince those with an older Flip phone to make the upgrade they felt they couldn’t justify last year.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review

But it’s the Fold that increasingly seems the most in need of a shake-up, whether that’s something like an S-Pen enclosure or a complete redesign to the shorter, wider and more practical “passport” format used by the Pixel Fold. As familiar as they are at first glance, the ongoing improvements to Samsung’s software mean these will likely still be the best folding phones around when they launch. We’ll bring you our full review when we’ve had more time with both.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and tablets, try the links below:

Get the full picture with our round-up of the best laptops, whether you’re working from home or gaming on the go