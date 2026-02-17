iPhone 17e launch event apparently confirmed by Apple – here’s what to know

Apple has seemingly revealed its latest event date, with a special Apple Experience planned for early March, according to 9to5Mac, which reported on the cryptic invite. The event is set to take place in multiple cities around the world, and while Apple hasn’t revealed what exactly will be announced, speculation is rife. It’s been a while since Apple gave its most affordable iPhone a serious look-in, but the rumour mill suggests that’s about to change. With the March event imminent, reports point to the arrival of the iPhone 17e – a device that promises to drag the entry-level model into the modern era – alongside new MacBooks and iPads.

This isn’t just a simple refresh. Leaks indicate the new handset could use the same A19 chip as the flagship iPhone 17and finally include features like MagSafe wireless charging. If accurate, it would narrow the gap between the “budget” model and Apple’s premium phones.

But when can we expect it, and what might it cost? From the potential release date to camera and display details, here’s everything we know so far about the iPhone 17e.

iPhone 17e release date: When could the phone launch?

Last February was the first time Apple released an “e” series phone with the introduction of the iPhone 16e. While it’s difficult to predict the release date for the iPhone 17e, notorious Apple insider and Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman claimed on 8 February in his PowerOn newsletter that its launch was “imminent”.

Rumours have been swirling over when the new phone could launch, with MacWorld reporting earlier this month that sources at iPhone case and accessory manufacturers believed the phone could be unveiled on Thursday 19 February. I was pretty sceptical about that date, however. Apple has never unveiled a new iPhone on a Thursday before. It usually unveils new gear on a Monday or a Tuesday, and more rarely Wednesdays, with pre-orders usually going live on the Friday. Google is also expected to launch the Pixel 10a on 18 February, and releasing a phone the day after the rival budget handset feels unlikely.

With Apple’s latest “announcement”, it looks like a new iPhone could be coming to us on Wednesday 4 March at its next event.

iPhone 17e price: How much could the smartphone cost?

Pricing information for any iPhone is notoriously difficult to predict, with rumours of price hikes cropping up almost every year, only for new models to launch at the same price as their predecessors – or, in some cases, even cheaper. This time around, however, there’s been little talk of an increase.

On 8 February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the iPhone 17e will cost the same as the iPhone 16e, starting at £599 for the 128GB model and rising to £699 for 256GB and £899 for the 512GB model.

That pricing would make sense. The leaker who first revealed the iPhone 16e’s name last year has since reported that the handset hasn’t been selling particularly well, giving Apple even more reason to keep prices unchanged.

iPhone 17e design and display

While rumours about the iPhone 17e are still thin on the ground, Apple’s next budget phone isn’t expected to look dramatically different from its predecessor. In fact, it may look almost identical.

According to a report from The Elec published last summer, the iPhone 17e will feature the same 6.1in OLED display as the iPhone 16e, complete with a 60Hz refresh rate – the same panel previously used on the iPhone 14.

That said, The Elec later reported in December that the iPhone 17e could sport thinner bezels, which would help give the phone a more modern appearance.

There has also been some disagreement over the front-facing design. While earlier reports suggested the iPhone 17e could gain a Dynamic Island, similar to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, a more recent report from Japanese site Macotakara claimed Apple will stick with a notch instead. In early February, the publication said there would be no Dynamic Island on the 17e.

Notably, design changes weren’t mentioned in Mark Gurman’s most recent Power On newsletter either. The iPhone 17e is likely to receive only minor cosmetic upgrades, such as new colours or slimmer bezels, with most of the upgrades happening under the bonnet.

iPhone 17e specs and features

Budget phones rarely receive huge design upgrades, with manufacturers instead focusing on internal improvements, and the iPhone 17e looks set to follow that pattern.

In early February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed the iPhone 17e would use the A19 chip found in the iPhone 17, alongside Apple’s C1X cellular modem and the N1 chip, which handles Bluetooth, wifi and Thread connectivity.

One of the most in-demand upgrades, however, could be MagSafe wireless charging. The current iPhone 16e only supports Qi charging at 7.5W, but the iPhone 17e is tipped to gain MagSafe for the first time. If so, it could support Apple’s latest MagSafe standard with wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, rather than the slower 15W offered by older MagSafe accessories.

iPhone 17e cameras

The iPhone 16e has one of the most lacklustre camera setups in Apple’s current lineup and, based on the latest rumours, that may not change much for the iPhone 17e.

The current model features a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. In September last year, Gurman said Apple was likely to retain the same rear camera for the iPhone 17e, which would be disappointing.

The front-facing camera might get an upgrade, but it’s not a certainty. A research note from analyst Jeff Pu claimed Apple could upgrade the selfie camera to an 18MP snapper with a square sensor and Centre Stage, similar to the one on the iPhone 17. That rumour hasn’t been widely corroborated elsewhere, though, so we’ll have to wait and see.

