M&S’s new homeware could be straight out of Soho Home – these are the pieces to shop

Marks & Spencer’s trend-led but affordable fashion has taken over our wardrobes – and now, the stalwart has set its sights on your home. From angular armchairs and mid-century lamps, to fringed cushions and veneer coffee tables, M&S’s new home collection rivals Soho Home in all but price.

Stylish, contemporary and curated, you’d never believe M&S’s expensive-looking furniture, soft furnishings and lighting hail from the high street. Having gone viral on TikTok, some pieces have already sold out – including the fabric ceiling light and a £299 block accent armchair (it’s near-identical to Soho Home’s £995 Theodore chair).

Launched in 2016, Soho Home is an offshoot of the global membership clubs – allowing guests to purchase furniture, textures and lighting inspired by its various houses. Members get a discount, but anyone can shop its luxury designs.

It's known for its velvet furniture, moody lighting, vintage-inspired rugs and use of natural materials like wood, marble, leather and glass. Pieces are designed to give that “quiet luxury” look – and come with the price tags to match. Its most famous designs – including the boucle garret chair, marble Oxley coffee table and Orson armchair – will set you back anywhere between £2,000 - £3,000.

Achieving a similarly expensive look for a lot less, M&S’s £299 checkerboard coffee table is an alternative to Soho Home’s £2,695 Dawson table, while the retailer’s £79 ribbed glass lamp nods to the luxury homeware brand’s £395 Greyson design. If you’re looking to revamp your interiors this season, here’s everything we’re shopping from M&S’s new homeware collection.

