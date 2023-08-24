The best online homeware shops to revamp your interiors

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we move towards the autumn and winter months ahead, the time of year when most of us will be more than happy choosing to hunker down within the comfort of our own four walls, there’s even more reason to start giving our living spaces a sprucing up with some fresh homeware.

While trips to the nearest brick and mortar stores can be a nice way to spend an afternoon, it’s also fair to say that if you’re working with a particular budget and list of essentials in mind, moving your search online can make things easier.

From the biggest high street retailers with affordable home accessories, to the online emporiums housing interior decor from independent brands, there’s a wealth of homeware shops to choose from. So whether it’s pillows and love-seats or house plant pots and bedding that you’re after, or simply looking for some near instant inspiration, you’re sure to be wowed by the sheer volume of pieces that can bought online before being delivered straight to your door.

Of course, with so many online homeware stores at our fingertips it can be easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of our vision. Which is exactly why we’ve rounded up some of the best homeware and interior decor shops you can find online to help narrow your search.

If you’re looking for brands that are hot on fun and funky design, consider Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Rockett St George. For independent brands, take a look at Wolf & Badger, while for budget-friendly homewares there’s ample at Dunelm, The Range and H&M Home.

High street

H&M Home

For budget-friendly homeware and interior design that doesn’t require you to compromise on style, you can’t go wrong with H&M Home, the Swedish retailer’s answer to modern and minimal design. Similar to the brand’s clothing department, it’s great for basics like stoneware and jute storage solutions, as well as bed linen, funky cushions, rugs and more.

Habitat

After being in the business for more than 50 years, Habitat’s a dab hand at homeware and has earned its status as an affordable go-to. It’s big on bright colours and comtemporary design with the range consisting of both heftier furniture like sofas and storage, and finishing touches like ceramic table lamps, ornaments and framed wall art.

John Lewis & Partners

If there’s one retailer consistently delivering on quality, it’s John Lewis & Partners. With dedicated sections for both home and garden, and furniture and lights, with brands like Neom, Ted Baker and Acqua Di Parma, alongside the retailer’s anyday range for budget-friendly essentials, you really are spoilt for choice.

M&S

A household name for a reason, M&S lends its hand to budget-friendly and mid-range homeware and as you can expect, the choices are extensive. Products range from made-to-order sofas to photo frames and desks, and in addition to the M&S Collection and other own-brand selections, Orla Kiely and Joules are just a few of the brands you’ll find.

Ikea

Competitively priced and packed with smart home design, Ikea needs no introduction. Whether you’re after budget-friendly storage to take to university, or wardrobes, tables and chairs for the childrens’ bedroom, this is the place. All the furniture is designed to be assembled at home, but there are services provided by Ikea that can sort all that for you.

Mango Home

Fashion label Mango’s lesser-known homeware line is full of minimalist essentials at pleasingly affordable price points. From bed linen and Mediterranean-inspired dinnerware to pile rugs and bathroom accessories, the high street store should be on your radar for basics that look far more premium.

Oliver Bonas

One of the more mid-range high street brands, Oliver Bonas is hot on bright and characterful homeware. From quaint kitchenware to quirky jugs and embroidered placemats that are bound to invite compliments from guests, there’s plenty of characterful ornaments that would make great gifts, too.

Homesense / TK Maxx

If you’re after eclectic accessories, essentials and heavy duty furniture at affordable prices, head to Homesense at TK Maxx. Covering every category, you’ll find everything from kitchen and bathroom essentials to seasonal ranges for Halloween or Christmas. Spend some time browsing and you’ll find a gem.

Urban Outfitters

Similar to the brand’s sartorial style, Urban Outfitters is a mixture of trend-led and retro where its homewares are concerned. Think bright and playful concept designs spanning locker-style storage and bean-bag sofas, among some of the more pared-back designs. Should you be into vintage and upcycled furniture in a big way, the Urban Renewal Vintage collection will be a real highlight.

The Range

The Range first opened its doors more than 30 years ago and now, it’s a comprehensive run-down of home and garden gear, DIY supplies, beauty and more. There’s heaps of choice when it comes to style with art deco, rustic and modern on offer, plus a good deal of children’s furniture and plenty of cheap and cheerful bits if you’re shopping on a budget.

La Redoute

When it comes to affordability across a variety of furniture and home accessories, there’s not much you won’t find at La Redoute. As well as housing homeware from brands such as Sohome and Smeg, the retailer will give insights into the latest trending styles, as well as simple, practical pieces spanning tableware, bed linen, kids’ lighting and more.

Dunelm

From a dizzying array of rugs, cushions and bedding to a brilliant selection of brands for bedding and more, Dunelm is not a retailer you want to miss. It’s also a great choice if you’re shopping on a budget as you can search for products in your preferred price range.

The White Company

The White Company is now synonymous with elegance and neutral colourways, and its homeware range looks every bit as luxurious as its clothing and home fragrance. You can expect minimalism meets luxe from the range, from full length arch mirrors to rustic linen napkins.

Anthropologie

Whilst it’s especially well-known for its distinct style of clothing, make a beeline for Anthropologie if what you’re looking for is animal-inspired prints, artist collaborations and eccentric trinkets and ornaments – it’s home to some dopamine-inducing wallpaper, too.

Mid-range

Wayfair

The sheer amount of homeware to scroll through on Wayfair can be overwhelming but the online store is well worth a browse. From home furnishings to artificial plants, sofas, bedding and more, its affordable yet well-made pieces make revamping your space a breeze. Keep an eye out for its bi-annual WayDay sale which sees huge savings on popular lines.

Toast

Just like its clothing lines, Toast’s homeware blends fashion and function. From serene ceramic dinnerware and crisp bedding sets to patterned cushions and braided rugs, expect earthy tones and bold motifs at pocket-friendly prices. Toast is also a stellar location for thoughtful gifts for interiors lovers.

Wolf & Badger

Pepper your home with homeware from independent brands and new names in design with Wolf & Badger. With truly unique decor on offer from artist prints to handcrafted glassware and more, the B-corp fashion, jewellery and homeware retailer will let you filter searches according to the sustainability status of the brands on offer, from those that use vegan materials to responsible packaging.

Dusk

You’ll find no shortage of inspiration at Dusk. A go-to for everything from sofas, beds and mattresses to bedding and accessories, the brand is comfortably mid-range but hosts regular sales throughout the year (think £3 for a cushion). Design led but classic, the homeware brand caters for every taste.

Pooky

Pooky’s distinctive range of lamps and lampshades favour kitsch prints and vintage-inspired silhouettes with a contemporary feel. From its coveted range of rechargeable table lamps to its elevated take on sockets and switches, the brand’s bold pieces are designed to inject some character into your home. Its lighting is priced relatively affordably and the brand hosts sales throughout the year.

Rose & Grey

Head to Rose & Grey for quirky furnishings, furniture and trinkets. Whether it’s a pink marshmallow stool, wavy mirror or checkerboard vase, the label is all about adding intrigue to your home with playful prints, unique silhouettes and bold colourways. Look out for the brand’s regular sales which are a great opportunity to secure a bargain.

Cult Furniture

If you tend to warm to minimalism and mid-centry inspired furniture, mid-range brand Cult Furniture will have you covered for all your homeware needs, with the online store spanning everything from pendant lighting and industrial-style bar stools to funky soft furnishings.

Ruggable

Whether you have kids, pets or are just prone to the odd spillage, Ruggable’s washable rugs make clean-up a whole lot easier (goodbye red wine stains). Machine-washable, water-resistant and stain-resistant, the brand’s rugs come in three texture options and a huge selection of washes, prints and designs. It’s also collaborated with the likes of Iris Apfel and Jonathan Adler, and sells limited edition ranges with The National Gallery and Morris & Co.

Lights & Lamps

Home to every type of lamp you can imagine, Light & Lamps is your one-stop-shop for brightening up your home. From marble table lamps to brass pendants, the brand leans into trends while remaining refined and classic. The thoughtfully crafted pieces look far more premium than their price tags would suggest (think £109 for a table lamp).

Luxury

Graham & Green

Where unusual and joy-filled homeware is concerned, browsing the range at this independent family-run business is a must – think faux fur blankets, lobster-shaped towel hooks and brightly coloured doormats. From home accessories and lighting, to furniture pieces like footstools and industrially-inspired storage, it’s hard not to feel inspired.

Amara

With its forte being designer and luxury homeware brands such as Hay, Paul Smith and Versace Home, you’re in good hands with Amara. Whether you’re looking for furniture inspired by Scandi style or statement silhouettes and eccentric prints, this retailer is home to both big and small pieces, from dining benches to photo frames.

OKA

Home to luxury furniture, soft furnishings, garden pieces, lighting and more, Oka designs quintessentially British pieces with global influences (think the Mediterranean, Morocco and more). From its coveted lamp collaboration with Cabana to patterned armchairs and cushions, the brand’s eclectic pieces will elevate your home’s interiors.

Nkuku

Specialising in handcrafted pieces made using traditional techniques, Nkuku uses a roster of skilled artisans for its furniture, lighting and soft furnishings. From acacia wood pieces and aged leather bar stools to bar trolleys and antique mirrors, the brand favourite rustic materials and global influences, from Africa to India. The higher costs are justified by the well-crafted designs and ethical supply chain.

Cox & Cox

Looking as timeless as it does chic, Somerset-based Cox & Cox is characterised by its thoughtful curation of pieces with the aim of tieing a home together. Rattan designs and modern influences feature aplenty, from pendant lighting to geometric wall art.

Swoon

Swoon is a mid-range brand which designs everything in-house, from its beds and bespoke sofas to home accessories and shelving. Style wise, it’s across mid-century, art deco, industrial, contemporary and more, so there’s bound to be something that will elevate your living space.

West Elm

West Elm’s sustainable furniture, furnishings, bedding and lighting ooze luxury (with the price tags to match). Whether it’s a leather corner sofa, a midcentury inspired bedside table or plush rugs, the brand’s modern approach to interiors lean toward minimalism with a deco twist.

Rockett St George

Make sure lifestyle brand Rockett St George is on your list for funky home decor. Each piece is as surprising as the next on this site, from hot pink pom poms and insect-themed mirrors to fruit-themed tableware, browsing the range is a real delight.

Vinterior

A curated online marketplace for pre-owned furniture, Vinterior helps you shop more sustainably and find one-of-a-kind pieces for your home. Whether you’re a vintage aficionado or after something particular, the site brings together more than 2,000 vintage and antique sellers of both modern and traditional antiques. Good for the planet and your home.

Dowsing & Reynolds

Owned by wife and husband Ally and James Dowsing-Reynolds, their namesake brand may hold less of an extensive range than other brands on our list, but the pieces it does have look modern, understated and cohesive. Even the toilet holders look chic.

