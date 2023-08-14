8 best love seats that are comfortable and stylish

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love seats – or cuddle chairs – are certainly having their moment. For the uninitiated, it’s smaller than a sofa, yet bigger than an armchair, so essentially is a small settee that makes for an intimate seating space for two. It is a charming and versatile piece of furniture that works well on its own in a small space, but also as part of a seating arrangement in large living rooms.

While this may seem obvious, when it comes to choosing the right one for you and your living space, we’d recommend paying close attention to the dimensions because if your doors and hallways are narrow you may have trouble getting it into your preferred room. Luckily, we’ve found options that arrive flat-packed, so there’s still a design that will work for you.

Similarly, material and colour are important to consider, so we’d always recommend ordering as many samples as possible to make sure that you choose the best one to suit your space and interiors.

Whether you prefer the firmness of foam or want a feather-filled option, there are plenty of different designs out there – each one equally as comfortable. And it’s here where you’ll find our favourite tried and tested picks.

How we tested

In order to find the best love seats, we spent months trialling out different designs, assessing each one for the fabrics and colours available, sizes and of course comfort. We also considered how well-made each one was and the cost. Below you’ll find a selection of the best love seats that will suit every type of interior.

The best love seats for 2023 are: